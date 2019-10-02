GENESEO — Lisa Ingram doesn't like to play normal characters. So she's in heaven and ready to soar as Nurse Ratched in Richmond Hill Players’ new production of Ken Kesey and Dale Wasserman’s "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest."
"It's probably a favorite film of lot of people. It's really an iconic part, a little intimidating," Ingram said this week of the 1975 classic starring Jack Nicholson, and the cold, tyrannical nurse immortalized on screen by Louise Fletcher. "It's really an extremely meaty role, different than you normally would play. I think one of the hardest parts to play is somebody normal."
"If you have a regular normal character, where is the reach?" Ingram asked. "Ratched is not normal."
Rebellious rogue Randle P. McMurphy (played by Victor Angelo) contrives reassignment from a prison farm to a mental institution to serve out a short penal sentence. This, he soon learns, may have been a miscalculation when he meets his match in the passive-aggressive disciplinarian despot Nurse Ratched, who oversees the psychiatric ward with a tight rein and hard line.
While McMurphy tries to liberate the hospital inmates with basketball games, TV, partying and even women, the uncompromising Ratched squeezes her iron fist, and their battle of wills influences the ward’s patients to start thinking for themselves.
The original Milos Forman film earned all five major Oscars (Best Picture, Actor in Lead Role, Actress in Lead Role, Director and Screenplay).
Ingram, of Kewanee, first appeared in RHP's "Doublewide, Texas" in December 2017. She's done several plays at Black Hawk College East in Kewanee, and when she was in high school in Neponset.
She works for Abilities Plus in Kewannee as development training instructor, helping clients with developmental disabilities. Ingram works with another member of the "Cuckoo's Nest," Jessica Moore, who plays a prostitute.
"We have such a good cast; it's just coming along really nicely," Ingram said. "I think the thing I enjoy most about acting is, I get to be somebody else, get to pretend to be somebody else for a month and a half. It's fun. We have a fun group of people in this cast, I have enjoyed meeting, to work with all of them."
The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 3-13, at the Barn Theater in Geneseo's Richmond Hill Park. The audio description performance is Friday, Oct. 4.
Directed by Dana Skiles, the cast features Matthew McConville, Steve Mroz, Archie Williams, Olivia Egert, Joshua Malone, David Beeson, Jim Skiles, Bruce Carmen, Jordan Smith, Gary Talsky, Greg Kerr, Eric Friedman and Victoria House.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $12, available at 309-944-2244 or rhplayers.com. There is no late seating.