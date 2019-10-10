Thrillers and superhero films would seem like obvious partners. In fact, they’re hard to reconcile. In most every superhero film, the viewer brings a basic assumption that the hero will prevail. Their safety is never in doubt.
In a thriller, by contrast, characters get toyed with, assaulted, threatened and mortally wounded. They are not invincible, and the threat of their mortality is ever-present. Otherwise, the uncertainty that is the essence of the thrill vanishes.
A new spy thriller on Netflix, “The Red Sea Diving Resort” has golden material as its spine, the true story of how Israeli secret agents safely shepherded thousands of Ethiopian-Jewish refugees from Sudan to Israel.
But perfect material does not a perfect film make. If movie film feels wooden, it’s because its protagonists are not flesh-and-blood people but more-than-mortal heroes whose triumph is assured the moment they appear on screen. The thrills are there, and the story’s natural drama keeps pace. Unfortunately, a film that ought to have emphasized the action — not to mention the geopolitics, history, logistics and culture of this strange meeting of worlds — focused instead on stodgy, lifeless characters when more interesting ones were available.
The film begins in the thick of it. Ari Levinson (Chris Evans, best known as “Captain America”), a Mossad agent, and Kabede Bimro (Michael K. Williams), an Ethiopian Jew, are assisting Israel-bound refugees through a war zone.
On one particularly dangerous mission, Levinson discovers that a young child has been left behind. So he backtracks to save him, risking himself and hundreds of refugees. It’s bold and breathless and idiotic. Or it would be, if he didn’t escape in the nick of time.
The voiceless, nameless young child clutched in his arms looks up with starry awe. Here Levinson has the looming brawn of Captain America. It’s an impression that never leaves him.
Therein lies the crux of his character development, or lack thereof, which the opening scene captures in full: a daring spy who follows no one’s rules wants to do what’s right — save the refugees! — but his enemies and his own hubris conspire against him.
Levinson has help in four fellow agents, and their fivesome comprises the core cast. It’s exciting to the extent that cartoon shoot-em-ups are a way to watch the predictable triumph of good over evil.
A whole review could dissect the film’s racial politics, which “TRSDR” ignores. A viewer cannot help but notice, disappointingly, that most of the film’s heroes are white and all of its villains black. It's a very old and very troubled trope: white people in Africa saving the locals.
The refugees, who are all black, have almost no dialogue. That's a shame because the refugees are the most interesting part of the story—a group of miraculously brave and trauma-tested people stuck in the limbo of a world at war. Their humanity is ever-evident. The film suffers for their lack of agency, airtime or perspective.
All told, the best compliment that can be paid “The Red Sea Diving Resort” is that it misses its own most interesting parts. This sinks an otherwise straightforward film, which squanders its anything-but-straightforward story.