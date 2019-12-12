REVIEW: New 'Jumanji' a rousing, funny, warm-hearted, old-fashioned adventure

Hart is the most successful, Black nimbly manages to avoid being offensive while reminding us it's actually Fridge inside this avatar, and Johnson, um, tries really hard.

The team is tasked with retrieving a magic glowing orb thingy, but of course that's just the plot device to set in motion a series of increasingly dangerous escapades — and more important, it gives the real-life people inside the avatars the opportunity to face their fears, resolve their differences and learn more about themselves.

With the addition of the two old-timers, the team of avatars expands to include Awkwafina's Ming Fleetfoot and — well, suffice to say the sixth avatar is REALLY different from the rest.

At times the human characters switch avatars (don't ask), which gives Johnson, Black, Hart, Awkwafina et al., the chance to in effect play multiple roles but also makes it feel as if we should be taking notes. (Awkwafina is pure magic when DeVito's Grandpa Eddie inhabits the Ming Fleetfoot avatar. I'd be up for an entire body-switching movie starring those two.) It's so confusing, the characters pause from time to time to remind each other (and the viewers) who's inside which avatar.