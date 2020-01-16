REVIEW: In cursed ‘Dolittle,’ they could not have done less

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You’ll spend most of the movie wondering about the mysterious provenance of his half-Irish, half-Scottish accent and the rest of the time wondering if they actually dubbed his voice along with the rest of the animals.

The story finds Dolittle a hermit, shut up in his estate, grieving the loss of his wife, who disappeared on one of her adventures.

One day, an intrepid young man, Stubbins (Harry Collett) and an annoying young girl, Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado) crash his pity party. Stubbins wants to help save animals and Lady Rose wants Dolittle to save the young Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley, not that you’d know), who has taken to her bed with a mysterious illness.

Dolittle only rushes to her bedside because his land, deeded as a nature preserve, will be signed off to the treasury upon the queen’s death. Nothing like a real estate quibble to get the blood pumping.

Dolittle determines the queen’s been poisoned and sets off on an oceanic journey to acquire the necessary antidote, which is also a journey into his past and back to himself. He encounters the dread pirate ex-father-in-law King Rassouli (Antonio Banderas), outsmarts the sniveling Mudfly (Michael Sheen) and distressingly, extracts a wind instrument from a reptile’s “impacted colon,” learning that when he helps others, he’s truly helping himself.