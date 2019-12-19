REVIEW: Harried, hectic 'Rise of Skywalker' stuck in nostalgia for a long time ago

The pace and volume of plot is punishing, and numbing.

It's also frustrating, from a storytelling perspective, that Abrams has rendered death optional, in order to let beloved characters have a moment or more of screen time.

It's not just characters who are reanimated like zombies, stripping all meaning from their deaths, but most ghoulishly, actors. It's not the first time the "Star Wars" team has digitally Frankensteined a deceased actor out of pixel dust and unused footage, but this time it feels like it's gone too far, with the late Carrie Fisher re-created for a full supporting performance as General Leia Organa.

The fixation on the past obliterates any chance for the new stuff to breathe. There are a few fresh and exciting characters, like the diminutive droidsmith Babu Frik, Keri Russell as the uber-cool helmeted warrior Zorii and Naomi Ackie as one of the Rebel Alliance's new allies.

However, their screen time is diminished because "The Rise of Skywalker" can't stop looking at (and correcting) its own history.