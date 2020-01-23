REVIEW: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse shines with bursting talent, humanity in 'Kinky Boots'

The stunning show — here directed by Seth Reines, music directed by Travis Smith and choreographed by Christie Kerr — has it all, including a difficult fiancee for Charlie (the solid Savannah Bay Strandin), who argues with him about their future; and chauvinistic factory worker Don (an excellent Mitchell Matyas), who disagrees with Lola about what makes an attractive man.

Lola tells Don women want sensitivity and compassion, traits he eventually learns, after an entertaining, slow-motion boxing match that's a big production number in Act II.

Highlights abound, including the literally red-hot "Sex Is In The Heel"; the very cute, sympathetic "History of Wrong Guys" from Lauren (an enthusiastic Brittany Church), who's got a crush on Charlie; the touching bond of "Not My Father's Son" by Lola and Charlie, and the exuberant, infectious group number, "Everybody Say Yeah." And that's all in Act I.

Penick pours out his heart, in the pleading, intense "Soul Of A Man," as does Harris in "Hold Me In Your Heart" (in a dazzling white gown), in the second half.

Costume designer Greg Hiatt does his usual stellar job, handling the plethora of amazing outfits original to Broadway, and his own original factory clothes with equal aplomb. The upbeat, fun finale "Raise You Up/Just Be" naturally raises the audience to its feet, dreaming we could live in such a world of joy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.