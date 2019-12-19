REVIEW: 'Bombshell' sharply captures essence of scandals at Fox News

However, for the most part "Bombshell" follows a traditional, linear path in telling the stories of Kelly, anchor/host Gretchen Carlson and a fictional composite character — an ambitious producer played by Margot Robbie, who is mortified and sickened by the grubby, creepy advances of Fox News Channel chief Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), but succumbs in the hopes it will advance her career.

The sexual harassment scandals that led to the ouster of the late Ailes (and his deputy Bill Shine) as well as prime-time cable news behemoth Bill O'Reilly have been well-chronicled, in stories from New York and Time magazines, in books such as "The Loudest Voice in the Room" by Gabriel Sherman, and in "The Loudest Voice," the Showtime limited series based on that book and starring Russell Crowe in a ferociously strong performance as the mercurial, brilliant and monstrously manipulative Ailes.

"Bombshell" doesn't shed much in the way of new light on the story, but it benefits from solid if unspectacular direction by Roach (best known for comedies such as the Austin Powers movies and "Meet the Parents"); a crisp but occasionally melodramatic screenplay from Charles Randolph; the remarkably spot-on production design, especially when it comes to re-creating the look and the atmosphere of the Fox News Channel offices and studios; and excellent performances by Theron, Kidman and Robbie.

