Renwick Mansion hosts two comedy shows this weekend

DAVENPORT — The comedy series “Tomfoolery on Tremont” has two shows this weekend — Friday night and Sunday night at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave.
Up first is Shane Torres and special guests, at 8 p.m. Friday, preceded by a happy hour at 7 p.m. Torres' television appearances have included Conan twice, Comedy Central Half Hour Special, IFC’S "Comedy Bang! Bang!," NBC’S "Last Comic Standing" (barely), Tru Tv’s "Comedy Knockout," NBC’s "Red Nose Day," and "Ron White’s Comedy Salute To The Troops" on CMT. He has been heard on such popular podcasts such as "Savage Love," "All Fantasy Everything," "Comedy Bang! Bang!," "Doug Loves Movies" and "Bertcast."
You have free articles remaining.
At 8 p.m. Sunday is Nick Vatterott (plus guests), who has performed on Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, "Comics Unleashed," AXS TV, "What's Your F@%king Deal" and has a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Vatterott was a producer/writer/performer on Comedy Central's stand-up sketch hybrid show "Mash Up." He's written for MTV, "The Critics' Choice Awards," Gorburger and "Real Time with Bill Maher." He's done panel on Red Eye and made an appearance on TRU TV's "Friends of The People."
His Comedy Central album “For Amusement Only” was named one of the top 10 albums of the year by Vulture, Laughspin and Splitsider. Splitsider also recently highlighted him in their “On The Verge” series. Vulture named him in its list of "The 50 comedians you should know." Vatterott was the recipient of the prestigious Andy Kaufman Award and won a Webby for his podcast "Heavyweight: A Sketch Show" and currently co-hosts the "Get Rich Nick" podcast on Earwolf.
Before Vatterott headed off to New York City, Chicago Magazine listed him as "The Funniest Man in Chicago.”
Admission to “Tomfoolery on Tremont” is $15 Friday, and $10 Sunday, available on eventbrite.com.