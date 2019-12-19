Renwick Mansion hosts two comedy shows this weekend

DAVENPORT — The comedy series “Tomfoolery on Tremont” has two shows this weekend — Friday night and Sunday night at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave.

Up first is Shane Torres and special guests, at 8 p.m. Friday, preceded by a happy hour at 7 p.m. Torres' television appearances have included Conan twice, Comedy Central Half Hour Special, IFC’S "Comedy Bang! Bang!," NBC’S "Last Comic Standing" (barely), Tru Tv’s "Comedy Knockout," NBC’s "Red Nose Day," and "Ron White’s Comedy Salute To The Troops" on CMT. He has been heard on such popular podcasts such as "Savage Love," "All Fantasy Everything," "Comedy Bang! Bang!," "Doug Loves Movies" and "Bertcast."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 8 p.m. Sunday is Nick Vatterott (plus guests), who has performed on Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, "Comics Unleashed," AXS TV, "What's Your F@%king Deal" and has a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Vatterott was a producer/writer/performer on Comedy Central's stand-up sketch hybrid show "Mash Up." He's written for MTV, "The Critics' Choice Awards," Gorburger and "Real Time with Bill Maher." He's done panel on Red Eye and made an appearance on TRU TV's "Friends of The People."