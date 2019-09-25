DAVENPORT — Since launching in summer 2012 with the haunting, electrifying "Red," QC Theatre Workshop has specialized in smart, challenging, emotionally gripping works — often in 90-minute, intermission-less bursts.
Its latest is no exception — the haunting, electrifying "Gruesome Playground Injuries” (2011), a dark, intimate comedy by Rajiv Joseph. Directed with enormous sensitivity and laser-like dramatic focus by Max Moline, it's also another acting showcase for its stellar leads, Tristan Odenkirk and Joanna Mills, both making their QCTW debuts.
It embodies the best of what live theater can do: it thrusts the viewer directly into these strangers' lives, makes them real, relatable and authentic, and quickly gets us to care what happens to them. And apart from a one-person show, it's perhaps the ultimate test for an actor — hold the stage for the entire run time and change clothes between every scene.
Odenkirk's costume changes aren't the only challenge in eight scenes, flung back and forth across time, over a period of 30 years. His unlucky character, Doug, is accident-prone and appears in each segment bearing some kind of visible wound — from a bandaged forehead at age 8 in the beginning, to being in a wheelchair at 38 in the end.
Much of "Playground Injuries" centers on the wounds that Doug and Kayleen carry, and most of Mills' battle is internal, harboring the invisible hurts, and we learn she has some mental health issues — they're both broken and struggling.
While in a synopsis the couple is cleverly called "scar-crossed lovers" (brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies), the tension in the play stems partly from Doug's unrequited affection for Kayleen. Odenkirk is the one with the obvious physical scars, but he's also the more open-hearted, optimistic and tender. Mills is the more cynical, wary and hesitant to let her guard down.
Two of the most affecting scenes are when the two play teens, first incredibly cute and awkward when they're in eighth grade, negotiating hormones, self-esteem and the journey to their first kiss. She's disgusted and annoyed, he's game and adventurous, and the result is delightful.
The second is when they're 18 and in Kayleen's bedroom, and they argue over her boyfriend at the time. Odenkirk displays tremendous vulnerability here. In a scene after her father's wake, their emotions fully flower — he erupts in her defense, and she maintains a cold, tough exterior.
Though premiering at the 30-seat space in a former school gym, Mills and Odenkirk are hardly theater newbies. She's a professional actress (credits include the Black Box Theatre and New Ground) who teaches at Davenport Junior Theatre. And he's an Augustana senior who's had leading roles in the college's "In the Next Room" and the professional Mississippi Bend Players' "Biloxi Blues," "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "Beginner's Luck."
"Gruesome Playground Injuries" will run through Oct. 6 at QCTW, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is by the "pay what it's worth" policy, where patrons see the play first, and determine what they'd like to pay afterward.