DAVENPORT — The 34th season of the Quad City Wind Ensemble will begin on Sunday, Sept. 8, with its annual open rehearsal. Everyone is invited to bring their instrument and play alongside the members of the ensemble.
The rehearsal is 6 to 8:30 p.m. in LeClaire Hall at St. Ambrose University. Auditions for new members is Sept. 15.
Founded in 1987 by Dr. Charles B. DCamp of St. Ambrose University, the QCWE has become one of the finest adult bands in the nation, according to its news release. With an annual series of full ensemble and chamber music concerts, the QCWE has also performed at the annual conventions of the Iowa Bandmasters Association and the Illinois Music Educators Association.
For more information, visit qcwindensemble.org, or facebook.com/qcwindensemble.