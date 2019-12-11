Quad-City Symphony Orchestra to partner with North Scott, Moline students for holiday concert

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion sections will play holiday favorites in harmony with students at North Scott and Moline High Schools in special Signature Series concerts this weekend at their respective schools.
Each performance will feature the classic “'Twas the Night Before Christmas” with guest narrator Greg Aguilar from the Quad Cities Chamber and WQAD's Angie Sharp.
“I remember when I was a kid, the thing that got me hooked and wanting to do this as a career was hearing really great brass players in the sound of an orchestra,” QCSO principal horn player Marc Zyla said.
He's also QCSO’s director of education and community engagement, helping to plan and execute performances focused on community connection.
“It’s great to be able to work with high school musicians,” QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith said. “The things they pick up sitting next to the great players of the QCSO are things that can’t really be taught in lessons. It’s always exciting to open the doors for young musicians and to show them things not exactly by teaching, but by doing.”
Saturday’s performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at North Scott High School, Eldridge, while Sunday’s is 2 p.m. at Moline High School's new Bartlett Performing Arts Center. The Moline High choir will perform George Frideric Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus on both days.
Aguilar, Q2030 director at the chamber, will lend his voice for Saturday night’s performance. Sunday’s will feature WQAD anchor Angie Sharp.
“For professional musicians, there are things that mean the holidays for you,” Smith said. “And it doesn’t really feel like the holidays until you do a program like this.”
“There’s no one big, huge piece," he said. "You have beautiful, soft, reflective pieces like 'Silent Night' — and then big, festive, brass pieces. It’s meant to be a really family-friendly, fun program.”
Zyla hopes this performance will inspire the community to embrace the magic of the season with the orchestra.
“I hope we can spark a new tradition in the Quad-Cities of bringing in the holidays with brass music,” he said. “This is going to be such a heartwarming experience for all who attend.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children/students, available at QCSO.org, 563-322-7276, or the QCSO office at 327 Brady St., Davenport.