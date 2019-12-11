Quad-City Symphony Orchestra to partner with North Scott, Moline students for holiday concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday’s performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at North Scott High School, Eldridge, while Sunday’s is 2 p.m. at Moline High School's new Bartlett Performing Arts Center. The Moline High choir will perform George Frideric Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus on both days.

Aguilar, Q2030 director at the chamber, will lend his voice for Saturday night’s performance. Sunday’s will feature WQAD anchor Angie Sharp.

“For professional musicians, there are things that mean the holidays for you,” Smith said. “And it doesn’t really feel like the holidays until you do a program like this.”

“There’s no one big, huge piece," he said. "You have beautiful, soft, reflective pieces like 'Silent Night' — and then big, festive, brass pieces. It’s meant to be a really family-friendly, fun program.”

Zyla hopes this performance will inspire the community to embrace the magic of the season with the orchestra.