Quad-City insurance agent on 'Wheel of Fortune' tonight

“ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ was one of the constants,” he said, noting he graduated from high school in a Cincinnati suburb and from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill. Donahue’s wife of 13 years, Sheila, works as a psychologist at the prison in Thomson, Ill.

He applied to be on “Wheel” in September and auditioned in Chicago in October. They made a weeklong trip to L.A., with his mother, around the taping. Before he left, his Allstate co-workers had a special “Wheel of Fortune” cake made for him from Moline’s Olde Towne Bakery.

“That was an incredible cake,” Donahue said. “That thing was huge. Kudos to Olde Towne Bakery. It was delicious…They helped me eat it here. They also got me a pair of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ socks, and I actually wore those to the taping.”

During this week of “British Landscapes” on the show, the set was decorated with scenic British views, and the shows feature segments of Sajak and Vanna White recorded throughout the UK.

