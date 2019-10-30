DAVENPORT — The QC Theatre Workshop and Edward Albee's “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?,” is a marriage made in heaven — a smart, edgy, electrifying contemporary company meets smart, edgy, electrifying contemporary play.
It's a thrilling, emotional roller coaster that expertly careens on the razor's edge of comedy and drama, and ends in an operatic scene worthy of ancient Greek tragedy.
Now in its eighth season, the perennially challenging (usually first-rate) QCTW has aimed to do this risky, controversial play since it started but wanted to be sure it built up its audience. Judging by the full houses at the intimate theater (always set up in a somewhat different configuration of audience and stage set), and added performances for its second weekend, there's certainly demand for the overpowering quality offered by this cast and crew, and the thought-provoking, cringe-worthy nature of Albee's piece.
In the 2002 dark comedy (which won the Tony for Best Play), Martin, played by Mike Schulz, is a successful architect who's turned 50 and has a marriage made in heaven — he and his wife have a compassionate, gay teenage son — which quickly leads to hell. When he confides to his best friend (an excellent Tracy Skaggs, with dry, sardonic wit) that he's also in love with a goat (named Sylvia, unseen for close to the entirety of the 95-minute, intermission-less piece), his pal Ross relates the affair to Martin's wife, Stevie, by letter and sets in motion some of the most awkward conversations imaginable.
Albee (1928-2016), best known for “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” is a three-time Pulitzer winner, and of “The Goat,” he's said, “The play is about love, and loss, the limits of our tolerance and who, indeed, we really are.” He was 74 when it opened and had written nearly 30 plays, according to the QCTW program. While the title and some of the piped-in music comes from the 19th-century Schubert song “Who is Sylvia?,” Albee also gave it a subtitle — “Notes Toward a Definition of Tragedy.”
Directed by Prenzie Players veteran Cait Bodenbender (and her Workshop debut), “The Goat” is never less than mesmerizing and like a classy, middle-class horror film from that you can't avert your eyes. The tastefully appointed living-room set (on two levels, designed by QCTW artistic director Aaron Randolph III — is there anything that guy can't do?) reflects the surface perfection of this family's life. Like many of the ceramic works that decorate the place, hurled by scorned Stevie, it's literally shattered by Martin's barnyard wanderings.
A characteristically exasperated and intense Mike Schulz almost makes you feel for his bestial Lothario — he's in a dreamlike trance when he relates his carnal relations, and like the text on which the song is based, he fell for the goat's eyes and pleads for others to understand the depth of their (apparently) mutual, soulful love. Sylvia's got his goat for sure, and to say Stevie's insulted is a titanic understatement.
Veteran St. Ambrose theater director Cory Johnson, in a welcome and rare stage role, personifies the wife with multi-layered feeling and complexity. Through her utter bewilderment, shock, grief and loss, we totally relate with what she must confront. As Martin brought Stevie down to nothing, she pledges revenge, and we can't wait to see what's in store.
Another of the goat-lover's victims is his 17-year-old son, Billy (named in honor of The Goat?), also played with pitch-perfect presence and trauma by Tristan Odenkirk, an Augustana senior who's built up a tremendous Q-C theater resume. Martin's animal urges are hardly the only creepy instances of physicality we learn of here, with Billy.
“The Goat” will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, plus 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1730 Wilkes Ave. Admission is “Pay what it's worth” following the performance. For more information, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.