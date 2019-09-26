DAVENPORT — If you can't name a famous female cellist, Hannah Holman understands.
Principal cellist for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) and a member of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, Holman has been recording short videos (since March 2018) on influential women cellists. The series includes one on Eleanor Aller Slatkin (1917-1995), who will be featured in a special event Holman is hosting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the John Deere Auditorium, Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St.
"Eleanor sounds absolutely amazing," she said this week of Slatkin's performing for the 1946 film "Deception," which will be shown for free. "I feel excited to get to not only introduce the piece, but there's really beautiful moments in it."
"What I think is so unique, Eleanor, she never really officially recorded it, and she never got a credit for it on the film," Holman said.
In the movie, music teacher Christine Radcliffe (Bette Davis) thought her love Karel Novak (Paul Henreid) died in the war. When he miraculously returns, she realizes she loves him more than ever and insists they marry. However, a wealthy composer, Alexander Hollenius (Claude Rains) — with whom she became involved after learning her real love had supposedly died — refuses to let her go and at her wedding reception, offers Karel the chance to solo his new cello concerto and a chance at success.
The film features a concerto by Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957), which Holman will perform with the QCSO at Masterworks I: Statement, the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6. Before the film, Holman will discuss the concerto and Slatkin, but likely won't play herself.
"She sounds so great. I don't want to compete with that," Holman said. "I'm so excited people are going to get to see it," she said of the film. "What I think is so unusual and cool about this movie, you can watch Korngold's composing process, what he does. It's actually him playing the piano on the soundtrack."
A New York City native, Eleanor Aller in 1939 married violinist Felix Slatkin and became first cellist of the Warner Bros. studio orchestra, a position she held for 20 years. As co-founder with her husband of the famed Hollywood String Quartet, she recorded 21 albums and shared a 1958 Grammy Award for their version of Beethoven's Op. 130 Quartet.
Legendary film composer John Williams wrote a solo especially for her in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977). Her sons are conductor Leonard Slatkin and cellist Frederic Zlotkin, who plays with Holman as principal cellist for the New York City Ballet Orchestra, which she joined in 2012.
Leonard Slatkin has been music director of the St. Louis Symphony, National Symphony, and became music director of the Detroit Symphony in 2008. That year, Holman became QCSO principal cellist, after being a section member in 2001-05 and performing with music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith when he led the Richmond (Va.) Symphony.
Holman was on the University of Iowa music faculty from 2002 to 2012, where she was a member of the Maia Quartet.
Her musical education began at age 5 with her grandmother, whose 1925 Becker cello she plays today. As a child, she once saw the famous British cellist Jacqueline DuPre (1945-1987) perform — but her career was cut short by multiple sclerosis, which forced her to stop performing at the age of 28.
One reason Holman started the female cellist video project was the lack of awareness and actual number of women in top cello positions. In 2012, she was invited to attend a cello festival in Los Angeles.
"I thought, this is so exciting, but of 25 of the top cellists from all over the world, only one woman was there," Holman said. "This is not representative; in schools it's 50/50. What can we do to support and help women?”
“I feel like they're definitely not lacking talent, they're lacking support and encouragement,” she said. “We're seeing more women conductors these days, which is great."
At the QCSO concert, she's also performing Jennifer Higdon’s thoughtful and plaintive "Soliloquy" (1989), since Holman likes to support female composers as well.
"There really are not that many written by female composers. I thought of commissioning one," she said of a cello showpiece. "I have a friend in New York who's recorded it, and it's beautiful."
"I'm a huge fan. It shouldn't matter whether it's female or male composers, as long as it's good," Holman said of music.
The Oct. 5 and 6 program also features the world premiere of the QCSO-commissioned piece, "Autumn Rivulets," by David Dzubay and inspired by the Walt Whitman poem — featuring soprano Katherine Jolly. The program closes with Johannes Brahms’ fierce and exultant Symphony No. 1 (1876).