MOLINE — Tate Sommer plays a superhero of sorts in the latest musical at The Spotlight Theatre.
The 11-year-old student at Bettendorf's Riverdale Heights is the powerful, petite title character in “Matilda the Musical” (in its Quad-Cities premiere) — based on the beloved Roald Dahl book about a little girl with “astonishing wit, intelligence and psycho-kinetic powers,” according to a synopsis.
She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the lovable Miss Honey. “Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality,” the synopsis says.
“It's all very over the top, all the characters,” said Spotlight co-owner Sara Tubbs — who last acted in June's “The Spitfire Grill” and co-directed last fall's “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and makes her solo directing debut. Her husband, and theater co-owner, Brent Tubbs, is playing Mr. Wormwood, Matilda's father (a used-car salesman and TV addict).
Sara said Matilda's parents weren't “evil,” but more “negligent and selfish, not appreciating her and her talent,” she said. Matilda's mom is a ballroom dancer, played by Becca Johnson. “They think you get all your knowledge by watching TV. Matilda reads books and they think that's just weird.”
“She moves things with her eyes,” Tate said, noting she's supposed to be about 5 or 6 in the story. “She's just so smart.” She said it's fun to have so many kids in the show; there are 12 around her age.
Tate read the book many times and saw the 1996 movie, which starred Mara Wilson and features Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. She likes fantasy-themed books, including Harry Potter.
“Matilda” was the last children's book Dahl wrote before his 1990 death. The musical — with a score by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly — premiered by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2010 in Stratford-upon-Avon, and premiered on Broadway in 2013.
The show earned seven 2012 Olivier Awards and five 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical.
“I'm loving it,” Sara Tubbs said. “I am in love with this show and everybody involved in it. It's just been an incredible experience, putting this together with this cast, the production staff. We're having a lot of fun.” Tate's mother, Maryl, is also in the case, and has “been helping a ton with the costumes too. It's a huge show; and it's taken a village to put together,” Sara said.
The musical is a true showcase of girl power on stage and off — the crew includes choreographer Steph DeLacy and music director Megan Warren.
“Everybody is a triple threat,” Sara said of the 34-person cast.
Of Matilda, the director said: “It's a very demanding role. She has a ton of lines, a ton of music. She is incredible, this little girl right here. They just moved here to the Quad-Cities not long ago, so we're lucky to have them.”
The Sommers family is military and moved here a year ago from Kansas, for Tate's father's job at Army Sustainment Command on Rock Island Arsenal. Tate was born in Japan, when they lived at a U.S. Army base.
“They were both great, so it was an easy choice for us,” Sara said of Tate and Maryl, noting 73 people auditioned for the show, most of whom are young people.
Maryl did a lot of theater growing up in the Salt Lake City area, in high school and community theater.
“I wanted to be able to watch the audition, so I auditioned with her,” she said of her daughter. “It has been really fun to get to know the cast, the director, the whole production team.”
Tate was in the Spotlight's “Mary Poppins Jr.” and she can also do ventriloquism. She said the cast was hilarious, even the mean characters, so it's hard not to laugh at them.
Matilda's school headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (played by T.J. Green), hates children and loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules, the synopsis says. The Latin motto of the school is translated as “Children Are Maggots.”
“She's a pretty eccentric character,” Sara said.
“Most of Roald Dahl's characters are pretty extreme — James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Maryl said. “They're crazy.”
“There are a lot of exciting things you wouldn't normally see in a production,” Sara said. “We're excited to bring this to the Quad-Cities. A lot of people have put their heart and soul into this show and have been working on it for months.”
“People are going to laugh their socks off; they're going to cry — there are so many heartfelt moments, too,” Sara said. “It's just magical, the whole show.”
The message of the musical is a line in one of the songs — “ 'Nobody but me is gonna change my story'. I'm the one in control of my destiny and my future,” Sara said. “Sometimes you might have to be a little bit naughty when you're changing your story.”
Matilda finally has enough of being treated this way and gets back at people, she said.
