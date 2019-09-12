Thursday, Sept. 12
Channel Cat Talk: Hydro Potential: 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can take a tour across the River and learn about two hydro-power dams in the area. $14.
Minus Six: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lessons. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Sunset Eco Cruise: 6-7:15 p.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Featuring a naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-259-1876. Free.
Out of the Blues: Hal Reed and the Mississippi Journey: 6-10 p.m., River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. This fundraiser for Marriage and Family Counseling Services with feature a Delta Blues buffet and concert. $75 per couple, $40 per person, $10 students younger than 30 years.
Country Music Film Screening: 6:30-9 p.m., River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. In celebration of the upcoming Ken Burns film, "'Country Music," Iowa Public Television will host this event featuring a preview of the series with food, drink and music. There also will be favorite boot and favorite cowboy hat contests. Free.
Nahant Marsh Educational Center Tour: 6:30-8 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can take a tour of the center and learn what it can teach about the environment. Free.
Harvest Moon Cruise: 7:30-9 p.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Featuring a slow cruise out on the moonlit river to look at the Harvest Moon and try to identify some features using binoculars and telescopes. Free.
Friday, Sept. 13
Midnight Society: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. During this after-hours event participants can watch reruns of, "Are You Afraid of the Dark," eat snacks and compete in games. Pajamas are encouraged as well as a pillow and blanket. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Manny Lopez Big Band: 6-8:30 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $18 day of show, $15 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. this will be an outdoor hows on the patio weather permitting. Free.
Rain Man: 7-9:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Moline Parks and Recreation and the Arc of the Quad-Cities Area will present this movie that was one of the first pictures to feature a character that displayed the characteristics of autism. Representatives from The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area will lead a guided discussion directly following the movie. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 14
National Kidney Foundation Village Stroll: 9-11:30 a.m., Village of East Davenport. Featuring kids' activities, a silent auction, a leisurely stroll through the Village of East Davenport and more to help raise awareness of kidney disease and to support kidney patients in the Quad-Cities. Donations accepted.
Quad-City Bass Festival: 9 a.m., Bergendoff Hall, 3701 7th Ave., Rock Island. Augustana College will host this bass fest featuring a day-long workshop for bassists at all levels and all ages and a public recital at 6 p.m. Free for the recital.
17th annual Mutt Strut: 9-11:30 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. The Quad-City Animal Welfare Center will hold this 1.5-mile walk for dogs and families as well as a blessing of the animals, silent auction, demonstrations, games and vendors. For more information or to register, call 309-787-6830 or visit qcawc.org. $25.
Dress for Success Q-C Relocation Celebration Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dress For Success Temporary Boutique, 4201 Elmore Ave., Davenport. All money raised will go toward moving and creating a welcoming new space where clients can bloom and thrive. Free.
Fourth annual Monarch Release Party: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can tag and feed monarchs to be released in the afternoon. There also will be children's activities as well as scheduled hikes and storytelling. Free.
Creation Studio Residency: Ana Garza Moore: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can come watch Ana work and ask questions. Free.
Vendor and Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Center, 750 17th St., Silvis . This vendor and craft show to support Christ Child Society of the Quad-Cities will feature over 30 vendors, food, raffle and more. For more information, call 309-428-1531.
Yoga in the Park: 10-11 a.m., Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Participants can come relax and de-stress during Yoga in the Park taught by Daina Lewis. For all fitness levels. Please bring a mat or towel. Free.
Crafternoon: Rock Painting: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave. Materials will be provided to create a unique rock or a instruction-led creation. Space is limited. Free.
Last Bash Demolition Derby: 3 p.m., Henry County Fairgrounds, 311 E. North St., Cambridge. Featuring over 100 demolition derby cars from all over Illinois and Iowa. There also will be a kids power wheel demo, a lawn mower demolition derby, food, 50/50 drawing, live auction and more. Proceeds will benefit the Cambridge FFA program. $10 for 6 years and older, free for 5 years and younger.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display: 5-8 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators with donations accepted.
The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry: 6 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1416 3rd Ave., Rapids City. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will present this movie night featuring games, refreshments, Mass and a showing of the movie. For more information, call 563-499-5716. Free.
Fifth annual Laugh Hard Stand Up Comedy Competition: 7-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring the second of two preliminary rounds. For 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571. $10 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be mambo/salsa dance lessons from 7 to 8 p.m. $10 nonmembers, $7 members.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, The Logger House, 220 S. State Ave., Hampton. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.
ZUUL Vinyl Release: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave. $5.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Seventh annual Fall Belgian Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stevens Park, 7th Street and 15th Avenue, Moline. Featuring a rolle boole tournament, festival opening by Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, Belgian food and merchandise, Beligian horse and carriage rides, live music, kids' activities including Pick Up Sticks, Jacob's Ladder, jacks, face painting and more. All proceeds go to the Center for Belgian Culture. Free with charge for some activities.
Reading Adventures: noon to 3 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Each child who attends this event will get a free book. There will be inflatable bounce houses, activities, arts and crafts along with live music. Free.
Third annual Bunco Blast: 2-6:30 p.m., Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline. First Presbyterian Church of East Moline will sponsor this annual event featuring bunco followed by a salad buffet with dessert. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $25.
Monday, Sept. 16
Geek Out!: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can geek out about favorite fandoms and play board games including anime or manga, TV series, movies, video games, board games and more. Light refreshments will be provided. Free.
Crooked Cactus Band: 6-7:30 p.m., Riverside East Shelter, Riverside Park, Moline. Part of Music on the Mississippi featuring live music and dancing. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Andrew Collins Trio: 3-4:30 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Music at Butterworth Center series. There will be light refreshments following the concert. Free.
Taco Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., Viola United Methodist Church, 1407 18th Ave., Viola. This fundraiser to support Time for Tots Preschool will feature tacos, desserts and drinks. Dine-in or carry-out available. Donations accepted.
Teen School Spirit: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can make pompoms, signs and horns to root on favorite school teams. Free.
Stories from the Barrio: 6:30-8 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Christina Kastell from the Putnam Museum will show and discuss this documentary about the Quad-City Mexican-American community as part of Global Gathering Mexico. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Pollinators at Your Service: 10-11:15 a.m., University of Illinois Extension Office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. Featuring a class for everyone on pollinators presented by Roxie DeShane. Participants can find out what plants attract what pollinators, get to know area pollinators and more. Free.
Tween Book Club: 5-6 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can speak about favorite books every third Wednesday of the month. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Taco Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., Alpha Gazebo, 108 E. D St., Alpha. This fundraiser to support Time for Tots Preschool will feature tacos, desserts and drinks. Dine-in or carry-out available. Donations accepted.
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Participants can test trivia knowledge during this trivia night hosted by Mister Trivia. $10.
Class of 82: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lessons. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Multi-date Events
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th-century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at the Rock Island Arsenal. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
From the Pit: Through Sept. 27. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the photography of Dick Oberg. There will be a reception with the artist during the Final Friday event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. 563-424-1210.
Disney's Newsies: Thursday-Friday, Sept. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Sept. 15 and 22, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 22. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Swangstu: Through Sept. 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Troy and Holly Swangstu. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Geneseo Quilt Guild Quilt Show: Friday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. N. St. Through Sept. 14. Featuring over 200 quilts with featured quilter, Flo Lynn. There also will be a quilt raffle, raffle baskets, vendors, Quilters' Treasures and quilt appraisals. Lunch available. $5.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
The Wolves: Fridays and Saturdays, Sept 13 and 14 and 20 and 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Sept. 15 and 22, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through Through Sept 22. $10 to $13.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Midwest Monster Fest: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15. Spotlight Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Featuring a horror movie convention with over 40 vendors, events and actors. For more information, visit midwestmonsterfest.com. $25 two-day pass, $15 per day.