Thursday, Sept. 5
Soul Storm: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Sunset Eco Cruise: 6-7:15 p.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Featuring a naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-259-1876. Free.
Tony McManus: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Music Showcase: The Ladies: 7-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This music showcase will feature some of the best female artists from in and around the area including PB Dutch, CCBaby, Rated G, Jade. and Luka Duffie. $10.
Friday, Sept. 6
Whoozdads?: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Heartland Health Care Centers Culinary Cook-Off: 5:30-8 p.m., Culeman's Memorial Hall, 1400 16th Ave., Moline. This culinary cook-off also will feature a silent auction and appetizers beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. All proceeds go for the Walk To End Alzheimer's 2019. $75 for six, $15 per ticket.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 7-10 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting, otherwise indoors. Free.
Sherman Park Music Jam: 7-8:30 p.m., Sherman Park, 2776 160th Ave., Calamus. Featuring a fire near the campground picnic shelter with music. Participants can play, sing or just enjoy. Free.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Viva La Divas: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This drag show will feature music ranging from Top 40 to Latin. Each month the show also will feature a special guest performer. For 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Rock-n-Roll Bingo: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Featuring a night of Rock-n-Roll Bingo to benefit the Creative Arts Academy. There also will be a raffle and silent auction. Participants can bring snacks, with drinks available for purchase. $10 bag of chips, $5 each additional bag.
Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5th Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets, Moline. For more information, call 309-798-7488. Free.
John Deere Heritage Tractor Parade and Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. Featuring a parade at 10 a.m. beginning in front of the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive. The tractors will return to the Pavilion and be on display until 5 p.m. Free.
Putnam Explorers: Stuck on Magnets: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can learn all about what magnetism does for the universe in the Discovery Dome followed by fun activities with magnets on a much smaller scale. For youth in second-fifth grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Putnam Explorers Jr.: Volcanic Eruptions: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can explore fun facts about volcanoes, lava and eruptions in this workshop, all while creating an active experiment. For children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Teen Scherenschnitte Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. These workshops are open to teens and are suitable for all skill levels. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class nonmembers, $15 one-class members.
NormaLeah Day at Isabel Bloom: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Isabel Bloom Showroom and Tour Center, 736 Federal St., Davenport. Isabel Bloom will host this day featuring crafts, door prizes and studio tours, and artist Donna Young will be on site. Free.
Adult DIY: Crafting with Jenn Voss: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave., Silvis. This session's craft will use bleach to design T-shirts. Participants should bring non-white, T-shirts with other materials provided. Limited to 16 participants. Free.
Crooked Catus: 11 a.m. to noon, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Global Gathering Mexico program. Free.
VIVA Quad-Cities Fiesta: noon to 10:30 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. This annual fiesta celebrating the Latino culture and community will feature food booths, local vendors, family activities and live entertainment. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Proceeds benefit the LULAC Scholarship Fund. $10 adults, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Discovery Dome: Magnetism: Defending the Planet, Defining the Cosmos: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover how this powerful, misunderstood force shields the oceans from solar winds and how scientists are working to understand the magnetic connection between the Earth and the sun. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Alien Invasion: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can watch aliens caught on camera and learn about conspiracy theories surrounding aliens and Area 51. There also will be snacks and games related to the extraterrestrial. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Sabrina: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, William Holden, John Williams, Martha Hyer. (1954) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Fifth annual Laugh Hard Stand Up Comedy Competition: 7-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring the first of two preliminary rounds in this stand-up comedy competition. The top five from this evening will join the top five from the second preliminary round in the finals Sept. 28. For 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 8-10 p.m., City Limits Saloon and Grill, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Le Claire. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Kick-off Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Faith Lutheran Church will kick off the new school year with this event featuring a petting zoo with 25-35 animals. There also will be crafts and games. Free.
World Migratory Bird Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a day dedicated to bird longevity. Vendors will gather to discuss when and where these creatures travel and settle. Wild birds will be banned, and there will be activities celebrating these feathered creatures as well as bird-themed presentations. Free until 3 p.m.
Quad-Cities Mustang Club All Ford Fall Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dahl Ford, 1310 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Free.
Chill on the Hill: 1-6 p.m., Anderson Pavilion, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a casual afternoon of great local entertainment including the White Tornado, Subatlantic and Minis Six. There also will be food trucks. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Wild Africa: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Participants can experience the vast African terrain during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Arts Along the River: Painting: The River Atmosphere: 2-4 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn techniques for making clouds, the sky, trees and water with water colors. The afternoon will begin by watching a short painting demonstration and then the group will create take-home water color painting. $5.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Monday, Sept. 9
Building Better Birders Eco Cruise: 6:30-8:30 a.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. World class birder, Kelly McKay, will lead this class for people wanting to improve bird watching skills. For more information or to register (required), call 563-259-1876. Free.
Coupe De Ville: 6-7:30 p.m., Riverside East Shelter, Riverside Park, Moline. Part of Music on the Mississippi featuring live music and dancing. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. This event is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
John Deere Plow-Planter Reunion: 5:30 p.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Featuring a buffet dinner (reservations were required by Sept. 2). For more information, call 309-230-1767. $16.60 per person.
Thollem: 8-11 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring live to original shorts by filmmakers Thollem has worked with including Martha Colburn, Tuia Cherici and ACVilla. $8.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Open Range Archery: 6-7:30 p.m., Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Featuring safety and practical instruction. Children 9 years and older can attend but must be accompanied by an adult. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Minus Six: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert 7-9 p.m. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Sunset Eco Cruise: 6-7:15 p.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Featuring a naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-259-1876. Free.
Country Music Film Screening: 6:30-9 p.m., River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. In celebration of the upcoming Ken Burns film, "'Country Music," Iowa Public Television will host this event featuring a preview of the series with food, drink and music, as well as stories and yarns from local country music deejays. Free.
Harvest Moon Cruise: 7:30-9 p.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Featuring a slow cruise out on the moonlit river to look at the Harvest Moon and try to identify some features using binoculars and telescopes. Free.
Multi-date Events
A Visualization of Hope: Through Nov. 3. Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. This exhibit features messages that share personal stories from 30 artists using different media. All of the artists have stories to tell about battling cancer. Center hours: 10 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
From the Pit: Through Sept. 27. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the photography of Dick Oberg. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. 563-424-1210.
Swangstu: Through Sept. 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Troy and Holly Swangstu. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Fifth annual Q-C Cybersecurity Conference and Kids' Hacker Camp: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through Sept. 7. Friday will feature a workshop for business leaders and IT professionals taught by information security executives. The general conference will commence on Saturday with a full day of expert speakers, hands on workshops and contests. There also will be a vendor expo and hacker villages. Prices vary.
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner: Thursdays-Saturdays, Sept. 5-7 and 12-14, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Sept. 15. This dramedy will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Sept. 6 and 13, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. Free.
66th bi-annual Beaux Arts Fall Art Fair: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 8, Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 8. Featuring artists from multiple states selling unique pieces of art, food vendors, children's art activities, live music and more. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: Hydro Potential: Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Thursday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can take a tour across the River and learn about two hydro-power dams in the area. $14.