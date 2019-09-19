Thursday, Sept. 19
Taco Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., Alpha Gazebo, 108 E. D St., Alpha. This fundraiser to support Time for Tots Preschool will feature tacos, desserts and drinks. Dine-in or carry-out available. Donations accepted.
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Participants can test trivia knowledge during this trivia night hosted by Mister Trivia. $10.
Class of 82: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Free.
Friday, Sept. 20
Ninth annual Fall Frolic Benefit Gala: 5-8 p.m., The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. The German American Heritage Center and Museum will present this gala featuring a cocktail hour, silent auction, German dinner and musical entertainment by Majestic. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-322-8844. $55.
New Kingdom Trailriders Join the Journey: A Celebration and Fundraising Event: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. New Kingdom Trailriders will celebrate riders and raise money to maintain the health and welfare of the horses, rider scholarships and other programming costs during this event featuring dinner and a cash bar. $50.
Patrick Ball: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10 to $20 suggested donation.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Minimum $10 purchase per person.
Windy City Dueling Pianos: 8 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For 18 years or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733. $15 day of show, $12 in advance.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fourth annual Dixon Fire Department Car Show: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dixon Fire Department, 306 Davenport. Featuring a top-100 car show. There also will be breakfast 7-11 a.m., and the legion will provide lunch. Free with charge for some activities.
NAMIWalks: 8 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. This community advocacy and fundraising event will include a walk from Veterans Memorial Park to Devils Glen Park. There also will be activities and exhibitors. Proceeds from the walk provide free education and support programs. For more information, visit namiwalks.org/greatermississippivalley. Free with donations accepted.
Geneseo Bark in the Park: 9 a.m. to noon, Geneseo City Park, State and Main streets. Featuring speakers, a one-mile walk and a pet contest. For more information or to register, visit geneseobarkinthepark.com. $33 (T-shirt sizes 2X and larger), $30, $10 youth 6-12 years, free for children younger than 6 years.
Mighty Oak Scherenschnitte Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class nonmembers, $15 one class members.
Book Buddies: 10-11 a.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Hosted by Q-C Botanical Center's Monarch Migration participants can learn about how monarchs migrate and make a butterfly craft. Free.
Whoozdads?: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Village of East Davenport, Davenport. Free.
20th annual Brew Ha Ha: 1-5 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities will present this annual beer tasting for a cause festival featuring a commemorative tasting glass, craft brews, food and live entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or eventbrite.com. $35 at the door, $30 in advance.
Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Rain Clouds: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can make rain clouds and explore how the clouds react when filled with "rain." Materials provided. Sponsored by Friends of the Silvis Library and Royal Neighbors Chapter 20167. Free.
Cyberbully: 2-4 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a showing of the movie, "Cyberbully," for National Suicide Prevention Month. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Rock River Community Walk to Breathe: 2-5 p.m., RB&W Park, 301 2nd Ave., Rock Falls. Featuring an inaugural walk around the Riverfront's Taste of Fiesta. All participants who pre-register will receive a T-shirt. For more information, email jloos@petersenhealthcare.net. $10.
Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Miss Mississippi Crown Scholarship Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m., Moose Lodge, 4410 9th St., Rock Island. This year's fall fundraiser will feature a fried chicken and spaghetti dinner as well as raffle baskets and baked goods. For more information, visit mississippicrown.org. $10, $6 or less for youth younger than 12 years.
3rd annual Flip the District: 5-9 p.m., Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This annual event by the brothers of Alpha Sigma Xi at Augustana College will include food truck food, a cornhole/bags tournament, raffles/silent auctions, live entertainment by Quad-City Prospects and Brian Martinez and more. All proceeds raised will go to support the Wounded Warriors project. $5 to $15.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 7-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the early fall night sky. Free.
Whoozdads?: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Minimum $10 purchase per person.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Porch Party: noon to 4 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Participants can enjoy the beautiful porches and gardens of both mansions as well as family activities including lawn games, antique cars display, community art project, photo booth with costumed actors, food trucks and more. Tours of the underground tunnel connecting Butterworth Center to the Education Center also will be available. Free with charge for some activities.
Fall Carnival: 1-4 p.m., Pleasant View Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 500 N. Jackson, Morrison. This festival will feature a bake sale, games and prizes, crafts, cookout, face painting and petting zoo. Retired race horse, C.J. Mingo a.k.a. Chaz, descendant of Secretariat, also will be in attendance and available to ride. For more information, call 815-772-7288 or email lverway@petersenhealthcare.net. $10.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Sam Tallent: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Sam Tallent and other guest comedians. $10.
Monday, Sept. 23
Painting DIY: Oil Paints: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can follow an oil painting video to create a masterpiece. Registration is required. Limited to 12 participants. Materials will be provided. Free.
River City 6: 6-7:30 p.m., Riverside East Shelter, Riverside Park, Moline. Part of Music on the Mississippi featuring live music and dancing. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
The Cat in the Hat: 10:15-11:15 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater, and after the story there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7308. Free.
Main Street Illinois: 2-3 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Featuring John Lynn's 30-year continuing project, "Main Street, Illinois," which includes a memorable and fun-filled tour of the charms, traditions and personalities of Illinois towns. Free.
Main Street Illinois Slide Show: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. John Lynn, who visited 2,400 Illinois cities and towns, will share his experiences and a slide show. Refreshments will be available. Free.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can vote on new YA library books and plan teen programs. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt. Participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Halloween Escape Room: 1-7 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Featuring six groups limited to up to 10 people per group. Registration is required. For all ages but recommend for 8 years and older. Free.
Quad-City Times Career Fair: 3-7 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Featuring vendors seeking to fill open positions. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Teen Night: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a presentation by special guest speakers from Foster's Voice who will share stories and their mission for young people. Free.
Diamonds and Divas: 5:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Gilda's Club Quad-Cities and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will present this event featuring an evening of socializing, shopping, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, pampering and inspiration. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504 or visit gildasclubqc.org/diva. $300 table of eight, $40 per person.
Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Multi-date Events
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
From the Pit: Through Sept. 27. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the photography of Dick Oberg. There will be a reception with the artist during the Final Friday event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. 563-424-1210.
Swangstu: Through Sept. 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Troy and Holly Swangstu. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Disney's Newsies: Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 22. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Sept. 20 and 27, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
The Wolves: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through Through Sept 22. $10 to $13.
Quad-Cities Renaissance Faire: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. Featuring historical entertainment including jousting, strolling acts, craft merchants, living history, games of skill, a food court, beer garden, children's realm and demonstrations. Participants are encouraged to dress in period clothing in order to win prizes at the costume contests. For more information, visit quadcitiesrenfaire.com. $18 adult two-day pass, $12 adult one-day pass, $5 youth 5-15 years, free for children younger than 5 years.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.