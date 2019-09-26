Thursday, Sept. 26
Teen Night: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a presentation by special guest speakers from Foster's Voice who will share stories and their mission for young people. Free.
Diamonds and Divas: 5:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Gilda's Club Quad-Cities and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will present this event featuring an evening of socializing, shopping, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, pampering and inspiration. For more information or to register, visit gildasclubqc.org/diva. $300 table of eight, $40 per person.
Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Friday, Sept. 27
Rocktoberfest: 3-10 p.m., Lock and Dam Lounge, 3055 Rodman Ave., Rock Island. Featuring German-style food and beers, live music by Pocket Change and activities for the kids. For more information or to purchase a stein in advance, call 309-782-4372. Free with charge for some activities.
Sixth annual Chili Cook-off: 5:30-8 p.m., Culemans Hall, 1400 16th Ave., Moline. Friends of the People of Haiti will host this evening featuring a chili contest, raffle items, kids' activities, desserts and 50/50 raffle tickets. Admission includes tasting of all chili and a coupon for one hot dog. For more information, email Luann.Polissaint@gmail.com. $25 family, $10 adults, $5 youth.
Don's Country Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring deejay Don Coker playing music for dancing. $7.
Charlie Daniels Band: 8-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $30, $35, $45, $50 and $60.
Bass Banger 4: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. Featuring two stages with regional bass deejays. $20.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Doug La Fever Benefit: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City. During this equestrian poker ride starting at 9 a.m. with the last ride out at 1 p.m. participants can enjoy a trail ride at Loud Thunder horse camp or a poker hand. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. For more information, call 563-554-3458. $25 food/poker hand with $5 additional hands, $15 poker ride, $10 food, $1 drinks.
Fall Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street/18th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, trinkets, furniture, home decor, books, clothes, antiques, and more. There also will be food available for purchase. Free.
25th annual Quad-Cities Prayer Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring keynote speaker, Gov. Scott Walker, and musical guests The Browns. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-322-7777 or visit qcpb.org. $48 table of eight, $12 per person.
Zeke's Pirate Run 2019: 9 a.m., Zeke's Island Cafe, 1509 N. Harrison St., Davenport. Featuring a run and fitness challenge featuring a 2-mile run followed by a costume contest and after party with food and drinks as well as a fitness challenge and wellness workshops in the park including salsa dancing and yoga. There also will be a Micro Pirates Kids' Fun Run for youth 5-11 years. For more information or to register, visit zekesislandcafe.com. Free.
National Alpaca Farm Days Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Deitricks Alpaca Ranch, 11200 Lomax Road, Prophetstown. Free.
Creation Studio Residency: Ana Garza Moore: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can come into the studio to watch Ana work and ask questions about her artistic process, materials and inspirations. Free.
Eighth annual Charity Cruise-In: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 3817 230th St. N. Port Byron. Countryside will host this cruise-in with a live auction at 1 p.m., music by Slick Willy, children's activities, walking tacos and nachos and more. Proceeds will benefit International Disaster Emergency Service. Donations accepted.
Old Time Pick-Nic: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring historic lawn games and traditional music by Just4Fun. Bring lunch and lawn chairs. For more information, call 309-788-9536. Free.
Saddle Up with Sasha: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lost Grove Stables , 26675 210th Ave., Eldridge. This fundraiser for Schone Horse Rescue and New Kingdom Trailriders will offer many activities including pony rides. There also will be food available for purchase. For more information visit, facebook.com/events/489415611894716. Donations accepted.
BrewFest: noon to 6 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Timber Lake Playhouse will host this festival featuring tastings of popular craft beers and wines, food trucks, hay rides and activities for the whole family. Eagles Tribute Band, Heartache Tonight, will be in concert at 2 and 7 p.m. ($25). Ticket price includes tasting tickets, soda tickets, pumpkin carving, face painting, bag games, ladder hockey, hay rides, trail rides and other games and activities. $25 adults, $10 youth 3-20 years.
Echoes from Riverside: 1-3 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Moline Parks and Recreation will host this leisurely stroll back in time to visit with Moline's early citizens, portrayed by local, costumed thespians. Walking tours last approximately 1-1.5 hours and have some uphill and uneven terrain. First tour leaves at 1 p.m. For more information, call 309-524-2435. $5 per person, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Book Buddies: Sensory Sessions Pirate Treasure: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave. Babies, toddlers and preschoolers can dig for pirate treasure in the sensory bin as well as spend time with other children like them exploring all the fun the library has to offer. Noise and laughter welcome. Free.
LEGO Club: Let's Build a Robot: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Together participants will create a LEGO Robot. Free.
ComedySportz For Kids: 3 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Hosted by Davenport Junior Theatre this show geared towards kids will feature more games, more volunteers and more audience suggestions with no intermission. $6, free for youth younger than 2 years.
Oktoberfest: 4-8 p.m., First Congregational Church of Moline, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Featuring a bounce house, food for youth younger than 10 years, the music of Squeezy Wes Miller, roving magicians, German-style beer and wine, brats, German potato salad, strudel and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Ghost Tales: 5:30 p.m., Colonel Davenport House, 2284 Davenport Drive N, Rock Island Arsenal. Featuring spooky stories told by local storytellers on the grounds of the Colonel Davenport House. There will be refreshments available for purchase and complimentary guided tours of the Colonel Davenport House. $6 adults, $4 senior citizens, free for youth 12 years and younger/active military.
Hoops for Hope Comedy Basketball Show and Fundraiser: 6-9:30 p.m., Davenport Central High School, 1120 Main St. Featuring family entertainment with basketball teams Hoops for Hope and Flight Squad. $25 family of up to 10 people, $10 per person.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Fifth annual Laugh Hard Stand Up Comedy Competition: 7-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The top 10 from the preliminary rounds will compete to be crowned champion. For 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $15 day of show, $12 in advance.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. The Rock Island Arsenal AUSA Chapter will present this trivia night to benefit the Rock Island Arsenal Museum and the upcoming Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration Exhibit. Featuring mulligans, doublers, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar. $10 per player.
National Ghost Hunters Day: 7-10 p.m., Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. Madison Paranormal Investigation will host this kids' night out with Nick Simons and Rex Neilson. $10.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Kiwanis 2019 Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. $2 gate donation.
Sixth annual Pioneer Village Harvest Moon Song and Dance Fest: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. This outdoor music festival will feature 100 years of Rural American music. Concessions will be available for purchase. Held rain or shine. $6 adults, $3 youth, free for children younger than 5 years.
Annual Dogtoberfest: noon to 3 p.m., Crow Creek Park, 4701 Devil's Glen Road, Bettendorf. Featuring doggy bags to the first 150 households. There also will be raffle items, an auction, food and beverages trucks and contests. Proceeds go to Crow Creek Dog Park. For more information, call 563-370-4014. Free.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Mike Cronin: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Mike Cronin and other guest comedians. $10.
Monday, Sept. 30
Big River Brass Band: 6-7:30 p.m., Riverside East Shelter, Riverside Park, Moline. Part of Music on the Mississippi featuring live music and dancing. This event is free and open to the public. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Judy Cook: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th Street, Moline. Part of the Evenings at Butterworth Center series featuring an evening of Halloween fright and fun with entertainer Judy Cook performing age-old ballads, poems and songs of otherworldly beings. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Black Lillies: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $15.
History of Beer in the Quad-Cities: 6:30 p.m., Galena Brewing Co. Ale House, 1354 River Drive, Moline. Mike Wenthe, local brewery historian, will share some historical stories about local breweries. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. This Illinois Department of Employment Security job fair will feature employers currently hiring. Participants should come prepared and dressed to interview and have copies of resumes available. Free.
How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music Of Elvis Presley: 11:45 a.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch at noon and the show at 1 p.m. Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $48.83.
Riverdale Party: 5-7 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can celebrate the fourth season of this popular show by watching the season three finale while enjoying ice cream. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
SCC Bash 2019: 5-8:30 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can explore Scott Community College's Science of Culinary Arts by enjoying several appetizer stations throughout the venue and a delicious dinner that will be prepared and served to each table with the help of the college's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management students. Throughout the evening there also will be various fundraising activities including raffles and a silent auction. $440 table of 8, $60 per person.
Annual Hogtoberfest: 5:30-8:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring unlimited pork, cheese and craft beer samples with local establishments competing for various awards. There also will be a silent auction, beer pull, grub grab, live entertainment from Doug Brundies, giveaways and more. Proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the Friendly House. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit friendlyhouseiowa.org. $300 for table of eight, $40.
How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music Of Elvis Presley: 5:45 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with a buffet at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:15 p.m. Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $54.60.
Corporate Rock: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Music by the Campfire: 6-8 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a campfire, music with Mark Ridolfi and s'mores. Participants should bring lawn chairs and hot dogs to cook over the open fire. Free.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest: Thursdays-Saturdays, Oct. 3-5 and 10-12, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 6 and 13, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. through Oct. 13. $12.
Multi-date Events
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
Jordbruksdagarna 2019: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, Bishop Hill. Through Sept. 29. This Swedish autumn festival will feature traditional 19th century harvest activities and demonstrations, food, music, hands-on activities, vintage baseball, Colony stew and more. For more information, call 309 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net or visit bishophillheritage.org. Free with charge for some activities.
Illiniwek annual Tipi Gathering: Saturdy-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton. Through Sept. 29. Participants can preserve and experience elements of the great plains Native American culture during this event featuring several tipis set up to view and tour, as well as music, vendors, drum circles and dancing. Free.