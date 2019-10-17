Thursday, Oct. 17
Sustainability Right Before Your Eyes: Eleven Examples of Sustainability near Sylvan Island: 2-3:30 p.m., Sylvan Island, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. The Moline Public Library will host this walking tour of six square blocks along the Moline-Rock Island border by the Mississippi River, commonly called the Sylvan Slough area. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2470. Free.
Dracula Uncensored Rehearsal Event: 5:30-8 p.m., Ballet Quad-Cities, 617 13th St., Rock Island. Participants can go behind-the-scenes during this rehearsal for, "Dracula Unleashed." This evening will include dancer conversation, cash bar, delectable bites and more. For more information, visit balletquadcities.com. $40.
Small Plates: 5:30-8 p.m., BlackHawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring appetizers, dessert, beverages and wine at 6 p.m. followed by speaker Joel Vanderbush. For more information or to reserve a seat (required), visit sierraclub.org/illinois/eagle-view. $25 or $30.
Ghosts of the Quad-Cities: 6-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Authors Michael McCarty and Mark McLaughlin will share the haunted heritage of the Quad-Cities, and copies of the book, "Ghosts of the Quad-Cities," will be available for purchase and signing. Free.
Friday, Oct. 18
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W, Milan. Inside the Backyard Bowl complex. Free.
Don's Country Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Dance to music played by deejay Don Coker. $7.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Pancake Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 1818 6th Ave., Rock Island. Christian Care will host this pancake breakfast fundraiser to raise money to support the homeless shelter and community meal site. Free-will offering.
Family Pride 2.5k Walk/Run: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Niabi Zoo, 12908 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. This annual family run also will feature family activities and a day at the zoo following the main event. $22.
Beta Sigma Phi: 41st annual Juried Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Galva High School, 1020 N. Center Ave., Galva. The Galva Beta Sigma Phi will host this juried craft show with over 100 craftspeople from the Midwest. There also will be food available for purchase. Proceeds will be used for community-service projects. No strollers. $2 admission.
Ninth annual City of Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: 10:30 a.m., 120 E. Orphed St., 120 E. Orphed St., Blue Grass. There also will be pumpkins, hot dogs, chips and a beverage for race participants as well as trick-or-treat stations and snacks. Costumes are optional. Proceeds benefit and improve the Blue Grass City Parks and Programs. $8.
Halloween Chili Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 511 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Davenport. This fundraiser for Camp Courageous will feature bowls of chili, hot dogs and free bags of candy for kids in costume. $5 per bowl, $1 per hot dog.
Fall Fest: 2-4 p.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. Halloween costumes are encouraged for this festival featuring fall-themed crafts, games, candy, balloons and activities for all. Free.
Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Skittles Science: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can find out if water and Skittles mix. Materials provided. Free.
Eighth annual Cheers and Biers: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can try a wide variety of craft beer recipes including modern interpretations and traditional German recipes spanning centuries. Home-brews will be provided by local craft brewers. There also will be food available for purchase as well as live music by the Muzik Krauts. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-322-8844. $20 at the door, $15 in advance, $10 in advance for members.
21st annual Noogiefest: 4-6 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. This party for children and families will feature themed rooms, games, crafts, door prizes and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult with costumes encouraged. For more information, call 563-326-7504. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can dress up in costume as businesses and organizations in the Silvis area pass out treats to families in the secured library parking lot. Restrooms will be open to the public. Free.
The Tommies Reunion: 6 p.m., Rock Island High School Auditorium, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring the group formerly known as the Thompson Community Choir. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-424-8586. $15 VIP or at the door, $10 in advance.
The Witching Hour: 6-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Hauberg Estate's annual murder mystery scavenger hunt will feature food and a cash bar. For more information or to purchase a ticket (required), call 309-373-5080. $35.
Rock-n-Roll Bingo: 6-10 p.m., American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave., East Moline. There will be a cash bar, 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes. Participants can bring snacks. All proceeds will benefit the new building fund for Helping Hands. $10 first card, $5 additional cards.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Featuring an after-dark tour of the fall night sky. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., The Edje Nightclub, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
Two Guys and Two Guitars Pappa-Razzi Lite Tour: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Le Claire. Free.
Whoozdads?: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Minimum $10 purchase per person.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Jordan Catholic School: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jordan Catholic School, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring many crafts and vendors. $1 or canned good.
Bags Tournament: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This Geri Lynn Thiessen Cancer benefit will feature a double-elimination bags tournament. Random-draw partner tournament also will take place for $5 per person and will have a separate pay out from main event. There also will be food, live music by the Binjers, 50/50 drawing, raffle baskets, silent auction and Thiessen Tough items available for purchase. For more information or to register, email Stainedwoodworking@gmail.com. Team entry fee: $30 day of event, $20 in advance. Single entry fee: $15 day of event, $10 in advance.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cornerstone Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1307 17th Ave., Moline. Sacred Heart Catholic Church will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the church's cornerstone with a Mass, a re-enactment of the original ceremony and parade. The event will begin with Mass, followed by a procession around the church campus, a program, stained glass tours, an archives display, games, a bake sale and children's activities. Food and keepsakes will be available for purchase. Free.
Scarecrow Shenanigans: noon to 5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Families can come in costumes and enjoy activities including mini-pumpkin decorating, the Glow Room, dance performances, family photo station and Halloween candy and games. All activities are included with the price of admission. $9, free for members.
Trunk-or-Treat: 12:30-4 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. There also will be a pumpkin carving/decorating contest following church at 12:30 p.m. Participants should bring pumpkins with decorating supplies available. Free.
Painted Pumpkins: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate with costumes and painting a pumpkin. One pumpkin per family, while supplies last. There also will be a story corner, crafts, photo booth, scavenger hunt, Pumpkin broom race, Pumpkin toss, Candy Corn Race and more. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Ryan Herman, Karl and Denny: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring refreshments, games, activities, trick-or-treating and more. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Free.
American Patriotic Music from the Revolution to Now: 2-3 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Featuring Bob Gaston CASI New Horizons Band. Free will donations accepted.
The Kind of Blue Tribute Band: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Monday, Oct. 21
Adult DIY: Pour Painting: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants will be introduced to Pour Painting. Limit of 16 people with registration required. Materials will be provided. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Eighth annual Fall Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Featuring casseroles and salads. For more information or to make reservations, call 309-755-3550. Proceeds will assist the United Methodist Women projects. $10.
Mercer County Extension Ribbon Cutting and Open House: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of Illinois Extension, 910 13th St., Viola. Free.
Harlem Quartet: 3 and 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1005 8th St., Moline. Part of the Music at Butterworth Center series. There will be refreshments following the performance. Free.
Teen Movie Night: 4-6 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Featuring a movie, pop and popcorn. Free.
Ghostly Night: 6-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween fun and spooky activities for school kids. Costumes encouraged. Free.
Noah Derksen: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Meet the Unhuggables of the Forest: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can take a short walk in the moonlight to meet some of the Site's special critters and hear the animals tell stories about living in the forest. This event will be held in and around Singing Bird Center. Free.
4-H Service Clubs Intro Meeting: 7-8 p.m., University of Illinois Extension, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. The Rock Island County 4-H will offer this meeting for teens 13-18 years to learn about opportunities to build skills in teamwork, planning, communication, organizing and leading while giving back to the community through 4-H Service Clubs. To RSVP, visit online web.extension.illinios.edu/hmrs. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Kid Board Game Night: 5-7 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can bring favorite tabletop games to share or play with the games the library provides. Free.
Ghosts of the Quad-Cities Book Talk: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a book talk by authors Mike McCarty and Mark McLaughlin about the haunted lore of this Midwestern community. Books will be available for purchase. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Harbour of Hope: 4-5:30 p.m., Olin Auditorium, 639 38th St., Rock Island. Featuring a screening of this film chronicling Jewish survivors arriving from the concentration camps in Malmö, Sweden. Original footage is combined with narration from the survivors themselves. Free.
Harvest Howl III: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Scott Community College will present this event featuring an evening of trick-or-treating, games, prizes and goodies. Open to the public. Free.
A History of Halloween: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Maryan Wherry will present this history of Halloween. There will be refreshments available. Free.
Teen Interactive Movie: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Students in grades 4-10 can enjoy an interactive showing of a holiday classic. Costumes optional. For more information, the movie title or to register (required), visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/tween-interactive-movie. Free.
Midnight Rider: Allman Brothers Tribute: 7:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Show only. Sandwich baskets and other food items will be available for purchase. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Multi-date Events
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
A Tenuous Space: Through Nov. 1. ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by Sarah Rehmer. There will be a closing reception 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
Noises Off: Thursaday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Oct. 20. $10 to $15. Danielle Roman, 309-794-7306.
The Man with Bogart's Face: A Radio Play: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Oct. 19. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursday.
Third annual Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tour: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. During this 1 1/2-hour tour participants will explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. Limited spots available. For more information or to book a spot, visit Eventbrite.com. $8 per person.
The art of Emily Newman and Randy Richmond: Through Dec. 6. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Arts presents this exhibit featuring drawings by Newman and photographs by Richmond. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
The Rocky Horror Show: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7 and 11 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 26. Participants must be 17 years and older to attend the 7 p.m. shows and 21 years and older for the 11 p.m. shows. $20 to $25.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Fridays-Saturdays, 18-19 and 25-26, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27, 7-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. There will be a Scaredy Cats: Lights-On Tour 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
Rosie and the Rivets: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older.
Beauty and the Beast: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 19-20, 1 and 4 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Through Oct. 20. Presented by Davenport Junior Theatre. $8 adults, $6 youth 3-17 years, free for children 2 years and younger.
Haunted Library: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-9 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Through Oct. 20. Participants can visit a special lights on walk through 4-5 p.m. on Sunday. Evening hours recommended for 10 years and older. Free with donations accepted.