Thursday, Oct. 24
Preschool Halloween Party: 10-11 a.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Free.
Harbour of Hope: 4-5:30 p.m., Olin Auditorium, 639 38th St., Rock Island. Featuring a screening of this film chronicling Jewish survivors arriving from the concentration camps in Malmö, Sweden. Free.
Harvest Howl III: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Featuring an evening of trick-or-treating, games, prizes and goodies. Open to the public. Free.
A History of Halloween: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Free.
Teen Interactive Movie: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. For students in grades 4-10. Costumes optional. Free.
Midnight Rider: Allman Brothers Tribute: 7:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Show only. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Friday, Oct. 25
Chili and More Supper: 4-7:30 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Proceeds benefit the programs of the Bettendorf Lions Club. $15 family, $6 adult, $5 military/veteran, $3 youth 12 years and younger.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W, Milan. Free.
Benefit for the Bahamas: 6-9 p.m., Edwards Congregational UCC Church, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. This benefit will feature music by Rose-n-Thorns and walking tacos. Donations and proceeds from food will go to World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon. Donations accepted.
Light the Night: 6-8 p.m., Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. This indoor, family event will feature activities and a snack tent with a la carte prices. Costumes are welcome. Free with charge for some activities.
Not So Scary Halloween Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can bring flashlights to explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden and search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads. There also will be refreshments, games and crafts. Costumes encouraged. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network will host this trivia night to raise funds for new equipment for the Search and Rescue Crew and materials needed to train search dogs. Participants can bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. There also will be a silent auction, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing and more. To reserve a table, call 309-737-3096 or email dennisharker.qcmpn@yahoo.com. $10 per person.
Harlem Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 1818 6th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the Quad-City Arts 2019-2020 Visiting Artist series. $20 adults, $10 students/children/military.
Blue October with the Beta Machine: 8-10 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $29 and $35.
John Crist: 8 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Part of the Immature Thoughts Tour. $28, $38, $48, $75 deluxe, $150 VIP.
Game-O-Ween: 8 p.m. to midnight, Flavours Lounge and Restaurant, 1720 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Davenport Alumnae Chapter, will host this Game-O-Ween featuring a costume and game party with prizes, games, food, dancing and more. $20.
Avey Grouws Band: 8 p.m. to midnight, East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. There also will be a costume contest. Free.
10 of Soul: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Saturday, Oct. 26
MOPS/MOMSNext: Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adventure Christian Community Church, 6509 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Featuring over 20 vendors and raffle prizes. Free-will donations will be accepted to benefit the MOPS/MOMSNext Program at Adventure Christian Community Church.
Book Buddies: Sensory Sessions-Kinetic Sand Spiders: 10-11 a.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can build kinetic sand spiders in the sensory bin. For babies, toddlers and/or preschoolers. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. This event will feature decorated trunks with candy and games. This event will be held rain or shine. Free.
LEGO Club: Freestyle: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave. Participants can design and build a masterpiece to display. Free.
ComedySportz For Kids: 3 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Hosted by Davenport Junior Theatre, this show geared toward kids will feature games, volunteers and audience suggestions with no intermission. $6, free for youth younger than 2 years.
Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Free.
Annual Spaghetti Supper: 4-7 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hwy 84, Albany. Carry-out available. $9 adult, $4 youth 5-12 years, free for children younger than 5 years.
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7:30 p.m., Grace Family Church, 6317 W. River Drive, Davenport. Featuring candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate and snacks. There also will be a fire and bounce houses. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Trivia Night: 6-9:30 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. This trivia night to benefit the Friendly House Christmas Gift Program will feature tables of up to eight players. Participants may bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. There also will be door and raffle prizes throughout the night. $120 per table includes a doubler and 10 mulligans.
Q-C Massacre: 7:30 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Quad-City Battle Rap League will present this friendly competitive battle league where opponents use witty skills and lyrical abilities. $10.
Signature Series I: War Reflections: 7:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal, 1 Rock Island Arsenal, Building 60, Rock Island. Part of the Signature Series presented by WVIK 90.2 FM and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $25, $10 students.
Champions of Magic: 7:30 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $35, $49, $59, $74 and $124 VIP.
Grey Wolf Band Halloween Bash: 8 p.m. to midnight, East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. There also will be a costume contest. Free.
Acoustic Project: 8-11 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
City Party Band: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Milan Optimist Quarter Auction: 1-5:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring a fundraiser for the Milan Optimist Club with all proceeds going to youth activities in and around the Quad-City area. There will be over 60 baskets. $5 2-bid paddle, $3 1-bid paddle.
From Grain to Glass: The History and Science of Brewing: 2-4 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Brad Sturgeon will share brewmaster and professional tasting skills and explain why we like some beers and ales better than others. Free samples. $5.
Third annual Dog-O-Ween: 3 p.m., Theisen's, 3808 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a pet costume contest to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County. Registration will be 1:30-3 p.m. with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. There will be dog-only and combo (dog/person) categories. All dogs must be up to date on rabies and the canine Distemper/Parvo/Bordetella vaccine to enter. Spectators welcome. $10 per pet.
Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m., First Covenant Church, 3303 41st St., Moline. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. There will be an award for the best decorated trunk. Free.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Halloween Movie Night: 4:30-7 p.m., Two Rivers Church, 1820 5th Avenue, Rock Island. Featuring a family-friendly, Halloween-themed movie with free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. Free.
Monday, Oct. 28
Taco Carryout and Bake Sale: 10:30 a.m., Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 124 Butzer St., Hillsdale. Featuring hard- or soft-shell tacos, taco salads and nachos supreme as well as a bake sale. For carry-out only. There also will be a costume party with prize for best costume for youth 12 and younger from 5:30-6 p.m. For more information or possible delivery, call 309-737-4532. Donations accepted.
Day of the Dead with the Figge: 6-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Laura Wriedt from the Figge Art Museum will lead a presentation on the Day of the Dead. Free.
Last Monday Book Club: 6:25-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Copies of this month's book, "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine," by Gail Honeyman, will be available for checkout. Free.
Incredible Bats Show: 6:30-7:45 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring live Egyptian Fruit Bats and African Straw-Colored Fruit Bats. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Where the Wild Things Are: 10:15-11:15 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater followed by an activity. For children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7308. Free.
Quad-Cities Stem Festival: 4-7:30 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. This annual event will feature interactive booths and activities that involve STEM career fields. Activities will be appropriate for children K-8th grade and families. Free.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can vote on new YA library books and plan teen programs. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Carrie, the musical: 1:30 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Presented by the Pleasant Valley High School drama department, this will be an open dress rehearsal of the fall musical for all senior citizens with refreshments at intermission. For more information or to RSVP (requested), call 563-210-5371 or email at sunshine121600@msn.com. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, West Campus, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring unique homemade and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit STEM scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services. Free.
The Dawn: 8 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. This Halloween show also will feature Candymakers and Still Shine. Costumes encouraged. $20 a the door, $15 in advance.
The Dweebs: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Multi-date Events
The art of Anne McGehee Morris: Through November. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the collage artwork of Anne McGehee Morris. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
A Tenuous Space: Through Nov. 1. ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by Sarah Rehmer. There will be a closing reception 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Emily Newman and Randy Richmond: Through Dec. 6. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Arts presents this exhibit featuring drawings by Newman and photographs by Richmond. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Third annual Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tour: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. During this 1 1/2-hour tour, participants will explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. Limited spots available. $8 per person.
Friends of the Moline Public Library Overflow Booksale: Friday, Oct. 25, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Participants can stock up on new and gently used books and electronic media. Proceeds support Moline Public Library programs and services. Free.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
The Rocky Horror Show: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, 7 and 11 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 26. Participants must be 17 years and older to attend the 7 p.m. shows and 21 years and older for the 11 p.m. shows. $20 to $25.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Fridays-Saturdays, 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, Oct. 27, 7-10 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. There will be a Scaredy Cats: Lights-On Tour 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
Fearful Flashbacks: Guided Flashlight Tours: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 6:30 and 8 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through Oct. 26. During these after-hours tours, participants can discover the Quad-Cities' paranormal past. $10, $5 members.
Dracula Uncensored: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Presented by Ballet Quad-Cities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/dracula-unleashed-tickets-70520918967. $15 to $25.
Black Hawk Fall Rock, Gem, Jewelry and Fossil Show: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds , 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. $1 adults, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Boo at the Zoo: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 12908 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Through Oct. 27. Featuring trick-or-treat stations, decorated trails and Zookeeper Chats. Costumes encouraged. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens/active military, $6.50 children 3-12 years, free for youth 2 years and younger/members.
Flemming: An American Thriller: Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 3, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Nov. 3.