Thursday, Oct. 10
Evening with Coach Grey Giovanine: 5:30-8 p.m., Carver Athletic Center, 3500 5th Ave., Rock Island. This reception will feature Grey Giovanine, the school's all-time winningest coach, and include heavy hors d'oeuvres at the open space west of Carlsson Evald Hall, the future site of the Knowlton Center for Innovation in Health, Wellness and Human Performance. The reception will be followed by a program at Carver P.E. Center. For more information or to register (required), visit eventbrite.com/e/augustana-now-campaign-reception-in-the-quad-cities-tickets-70649096349. Free.
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Participants can test trivia knowledge during this trivia night hosted by Mister Trivia. $10.
North of 40: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. Free.
Selwyn Birchwood: 6 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Friday, Oct. 11
Oktoberfest: 5:30-9 p.m., Elks Lodge 298, 4400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a German dinner and a dance featuring the music of John and Kay Retzl. For more information or to RSVP (required), call 563-386-8190. $11.
Manny Lopez Big Band: 6-8:30 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $18 day of show, $15 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
A Nocturnal Adventure: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring a flashlight tour of the mansion with all the lights turned off and guides to illuminate pieces throughout the house. Participants must be 21 years and older and able to navigate stairs. For more information, call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $20.
Not So Scary Halloween Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. During this walk participants can dress up and bring flashlights to explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden and search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads. There also will be refreshments, games, crafts and more. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Hairball: 7:30-9:15 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Standing room only show with limited seating. Must be 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 866-468-3399 or visit islebettendorf.com. $25 to $35.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cambridge Methodist: 30th annual Fall Review: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge United Methodist Church, 120 W. Exchange St. Featuring a large indoor craft show and a Gourmet Shop with over 1,500 beautifully decorated specialty foods. There also will be frozen foods for sale. Breakfast (7-9 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) also will be served. $1.
Run with the Bull 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m., 4879 State St., Bettendorf. Hosted by Pete the Purple Bull this race will feature a chip-timed run/walk, youth relay competitions and post-party. Proceeds will benefit Pete the Purple Bull School and Community Programs. For more information or to register, visit qcunited.org. $28.
Cultural Arts Day: 9 a.m., Christ Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. The Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education will present this day featuring members displaying crafts which will be judged to go on to the IAHCE State Conference. The viewing and judging will be followed by a presentation from Deon Maas about a trip to Australia followed by an aboriginal dot art craft. To register for the craft, call Deb 309-523-2727. Free.
Fall Scavenger Hunt: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about all the ways fall makes an appearance at Nahant Marsh while searching along the trails for hidden clues. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. $6 child, $3 child member, free for accompanying adults.
Berlin: Before and After the Wall Fell: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Presented by Russell Baldner this richly illustrated presentation features interpretive historical commentary and personal photography of Berlin and the infamous Berlin Wall in 1969 compared with many of the same, contrasting locations today. Included with admission: $5 adult, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Crafternoon: Pumpkin Painting: 2-3 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can paint a pumpkin to be judged by other patrons. Space is limited, regiatration required. Free.
Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Global Gathering Mexico programming, featuring a performance of traditional Mexican folklore dance for all ages. Free.
3rd annual Flip the District: 5-9 p.m., Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This annual event to raise money for a charity chosen by the brothers of Alpha Sigma Xi at Augustana College will include food truck food, a cornhole/bags tournament, raffles/silent auctions, live entertainment and more. this year all proceeds raised will go to support the Wounded Warriors project. $5 to $15.
Rhythm Rumble: 7-10:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Featuring live professional boxing. $75 front row, $55 second row, $40 third row, $25 fourth row/general admission.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Greg and Rich: 7-10 p.m., Sunset Lakes RV Resort Plaza Hall, 3333 290th St. N, Hillsdale. Standard fee to enter the campground.
Ola Larsmo: 7 p.m., Hanson Hall of Science, 726 35th St., Rock Island. Swedish author Ola Larsmo will deliver the Swenson Center's annual O. Fritiof Ander Lecture in Immigration History and sign copies of his new novel, "Swede Hollow." For more information, visit augustana.edu/about-us/events/2019/o-fritiof-ander-lecture-immigration-history-ola-larsmo. Free.
The Spirit Sings: 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
John Deere Planetarium Open House: 7:30-9 p.m., John Deere Planetarium, 820 38th St. , Rock Island. Featuring a show with the wonders of the night sky presented on the facility's 30-foot dome. Views including Jupiter and the first quarter Moon will be provided via the telescopes. In addition, the Getz-Rogers Gallery and nearby Fryxell Geology Museum also will be open to the public. Participants should dress according to the weather. In the event of cloudy weather, telescope views may not be possible, but the indoor programs will be offered. Free.
ABBARAMA: 8 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. Featuring a modern ABBA tribute. Costumes encouraged with prizes for most creative. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2pmt8I5. $25 a the door, $20 in advance.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bullseye Saloon, 817 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 13
LeClaire Apple Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., LeClaire Levee, 107 S. Front St., LeClaire. Featuring apple vendors offering the freshest apples and cider along with selling specialty items. There also will be children's activities, pumpkins, craft and gift items, unique vendors and food. Free with charge for some activities.
Pumpkin Painting Party: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Port Byron United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. N, Port Byron. Featuring hog dogs, cookies, lemonade and a pumpkin to paint. Proceeds benefit the new building fund for Helping Hands. $5 donation.
Paw-Some Halloween: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Activities for four-legged friends and human companions will include a Howl-o-ween pet costume contest (2 p.m.), vendors, animal trainers, photo booth, crafts for kids, scavenger hunt and more. Dogs should be on a short, non-retractable leash, must be current on rabies vaccinations, spayed or neutered and socialized for encounters with other animals and children. Donation of dog or cat food, treats or unstuffed toy.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs: 2-3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can follow researchers and explorers as they piece together the clues of Egyptian mummies during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Guests can move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. During this special Halloween showing participants will receive one small popcorn for wearing a costume. $5 with promo code ASQC.
The Spirit Sings: 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Dedication of Renovated Chancel: 5 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 109 S. Elm St., Kewanee. St. Paul's Lutheran Church will host a re-dedication of the chancel featuring a choral vespers as the opening service for the annual Oktoberfest event. Following the service a bratwurst banquet will be held. Free.
Monday, Oct. 14
Cowboy Courage: Westerns and the Portrayal of Bravery: noon to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Black Hawk College, Professor Emeritus, Bill Hampes, will share from his book. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Ancestry Library Edition Database Class: 2-3 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Bob Conklin will discuss and demonstrate basic features of the Ancestry Library Edition online database. Seating is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2470. Free.
Teen DIY: Making Coasters: 4-5 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can make a set of marbled coasters. Free.
Laudamus Choir Concert: Fall 2019 Tour: 7-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a select choir of pastoral ministry students at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. For more information, visit csl.edu/laudamus. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Tween Book Club: 5-6 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can speak about favorite books every third Wednesday of the month. Free.
Absolute Science: 6:30-7:30 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can have fun with science as Rick Eugene amazes with foam experiments. Free.
Multi-date Events
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 10-12, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through Oct. 13. $12.
35mm: A Musical Exhibition: Through Oct. 13. Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 13. Featuring fifteen photographs projected onto a screen while five cast members belt out tunes intended to illuminate the stories behind the images. $5 to $10.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
3rd annual Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tour: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12 and 18-19, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. During this 1 1/2-hour tour participants will explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. Limited spots available. For more information or to book a spot, visit Eventbrite.com. $8 per person.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12 and 18-19, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, Oct. 13and 20, 7-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. There will be a Scaredy Cats: Lights-On Tour 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12 and 18-19, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
The Man with Bogart's Face: A Radio Play: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Oct. 19. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursday.
Noises Off: Thursaday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Oct. 20. $10 to $15. Danielle Roman, 309-794-7306.