Thursday, Oct. 3
Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. This Illinois Department of Employment Security job fair will feature employers currently hiring. Participants should come prepared and dressed to interview and have copies of resumes available. Free.
How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music Of Elvis Presley: 11:45 a.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch at noon and the show at 1 p.m. Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $48.83.
Riverdale Party: 5-7 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can celebrate the fourth season of this popular show by watching the Season Three finale while enjoying ice cream. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
SCC Bash 2019: 5-8:30 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can explore Scott Community College's Science of Culinary Arts by enjoying several appetizer stations and a dinner prepared and served with the help of the college's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management students. There also will be raffles and a silent auction. For more information or to reserve seats (required), call 563-441-4603 or visit eicc.edu/bash. Seating is limited. $440 table of 8, $60 per person.
Annual Hogtoberfest: 5:30-8:30 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring unlimited pork, cheese and craft beer samples with local establishments competing for various awards. There also will be a silent auction, beer pull, grub grab, live entertainment from Doug Brundies, giveaways and more. Proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the Friendly House. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit friendlyhouseiowa.org. $300 for table of eight, $40.
How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music Of Elvis Presley: 5:45 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with a buffet at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:15 p.m. Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $54.60.
Corporate Rock: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series. Free.
Music by the Campfire: 6-8 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a campfire, music with Mark Ridolfi and s'mores. Participants should bring lawn chairs and hot dogs to cook over the open fire. In case of rain, meet at Singing Bird Center for music and cooking in the indoor fireplace. Free.
Tenth Avenue North: 7 p.m., Heritage Church, 4801 44th St., Rock Island. Part of the No Shame Fall Tour. $20 to $50.
Friday, Oct. 4
Annual Rising Up Against Sexual Abuse Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring speaker Karli Johnson. $280 table of 8, $35 per person.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. Free.
Pink Pajama Party: 5 p.m., Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This charitable event, for women only, will feature a cocktail hour followed by dinner. There also will be a silent auction, raffles, bake sale, second chance jewelry and other games. All proceeds stay in the Quad-Cities. Seats are limited. $45.
Les Petites: Big creativity. Small package.: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring an opening reception during First Friday this juried exhibit will feature a variety of artwork from over 30 artists. Each piece is within the spacial confines of 12"x12". Free.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender-neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Blues Rock It: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline.
Viva La Divas: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This drag show will feature music ranging from Top 40, Country, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, Disco and everything in between. Each month the show also will feature a special guest performer. For 18 years and older. $12 day show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, Oct. 5
GiGi's Playhouse Superhero 5K, 1-Mile Walk and Kids Dash: 7 a.m. to noon, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Featuring the annual Superhero 5K, 1-Mile Walk, Kids Dash for Down syndrome, music, raffle items and more. Costumes or superhero attire encouraged. $0 to $35.
Za-Zoom Pizza 5K: 8-9:30 a.m., Seton Catholic School , 1320 16th Ave., Moline. This inaugural event will feature a 5K and kids' races. Each kid will receive a ribbon and entrance into the kid's fun-zone post-race party. 5K participants receive a free drink and a slice of pizza. For more information, visit qcpizzafest.com. $10 to $20.
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend's Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lace Makers will be there 1-4 p.m.
Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: Seventh annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene, 2921 38th St., Rock Island. Featuring crafters and vendors. All of the proceeds from the church baked good sale, rock painting booth and silent auction will go to Nazarene missions projects.
Mushroom Program and Walk: 9-11 a.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can join photographer Jim Frink for this indoor program showing mushrooms/fungi followed by a walk to observe them in the forest. Free.
Hauberg Estate Fall Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Marquette Mariposa will host this plant sale to benefit the Hauberg Estate, Mansion and Garden. For more information, call 309-373-5080. Free.
Putnam Explorers: All Wrapped Up in Egypt: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can hang out with the Putnam's mummies and become Egyptian explorers to learn all about Egypt. Explorers workshops are for youth in 2nd-5th grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Putnam Explorers Jr.: Let's Talk Bones: 9-11:10 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can learn about the system of up to 270 bones that support the human body during this informal learning workshop exploring the wonders of the skeleton. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Halloween Scherenschnitte Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
State Street Market Geneseo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Geneseo. The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce will host this market featuring a day of shopping, food, live music, libations and more. A curated list of over 50 vendors and mobile boutiques from all over the Midwest region will be set up down historic State Street. Free with charge for some activities.
Tails on Trails: 10-11:30 a.m., Ben Butterworth West Shelter, Ben Butterworth Parkway and River Drive, Moline. Featuring a two-mile walk/run along Ben Butterworth Parkway. Start/finish will be at the same location with fun photo opportunities and giveaways at the end. Dogs must be leashed at all times. For more information or to register (required), call 309-524-2424 or visit molineparks.com. $10.
Walk for Wishes: 10-11:30 a.m., Lindsay Park Yacht Club, 902 Mound St., Davenport. Participants can walk, run or be a virtual walker and share the power of a wish. There will be a 10K, 5K and one-mile walk as well as a race after-party. $40 same day, $30 13 years and older, $25 Sleeping in, $20 youth 5-12 years, free for children 4 years and younger/Wish kids.
Q-C Pizza Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seton Catholic School, 1320 16th Ave., Moline. This festival to celebrate the Quad-Cities' unique pizzas will feature vendors selling slices and collecting votes. The public will vote on the best cheese, sausage and pepperoni pizzas in the Quad-Cities while local celebrity judges will determine the best crust and best specialty pizzas. For more information, visit qcpizzafest.com. Free with charge for some activities.
The Hershey Chocolate Company: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Colona Public Library, 911 1st St. This illustrated program by Laura Keyes will feature the behind the scenes story of the Hershey Company. Free.
AniMuseum: Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This museum-wide anime convention will feature meet-and-greets with VIP voice talent, vendors, artist alley, cosplay and gaming tournaments and tours of a collection of Asian art, weapons, clothing and more from the Putnam's vault. $35 VIP, $25.
Most Haunted Locations in Illinois': 1-2 p.m., McGehee Center, 4th Avenue, Silvis. Chad Lewis will present, Illinois' Most Haunted Locations. Free.
Guts: The Lane Evans Story: 2-6 p.m., Tim's Corner Tap, 4018 14th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring a book release open house with food, music and copies of the new book available for purchase ($13.99). Participants also can meet the author, Devin Hansen. Free.
42nd annual Disabled Awareness Awards Banquet and Dance: 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton. This annual awards banquet and dance will feature a meal and dance music by D.J. Mama J. The Master of Ceremonies will be Jeff Schuetzle and the opening prayer will be led by Fr. Ken Kuntz. $8.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. This third annual trivia night for the Lt. Mark P. Kakert Memorial Foundation will feature tables of eight players. Participants can bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. $80 per table.
Under The Purple Rain: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The hit music of Prince will fill the air as lip sync sensation Gemini takes the stage for this unforgettable evening. $12 day of the show, $10 in advance.
Masterworks I: Statement: 8 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $63.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Quarter-Til Tap, 4101 14th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
35th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. ABATE of Iowa District 15 and the USMC Reserves will sponsor this motorcycle run that kicks off at 11 a.m. at Walmart on West Kimberly in Davenport with Curly Sheldon as the Grand Marshall. The ride will leave at 1 p.m. and end at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf. For more information, call 563-349-3368. Due to health issues stuffed animals are not accepted. Admission is one new toy per person with the toys being visible on the bike.
Annual Dogtoberfest: noon to 3 p.m., Crow Creek Park, 4701 Devil's Glen Road, Bettendorf. Featuring doggy bags to the first 150 households. There also will be raffle items, an auction, food and beverages trucks and contests. Proceeds go to Crow Creek Dog Park. For more information, call 563-370-4014. Free.
Sixth annual Fire Muster and Lights and Siren Parade: noon to 4 p.m., International Fire Museum, 2100 E. 11th St., Davenport. The fire truck and emergency vehicle lights and sirens parade will start at Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport. In the Village there will fire safety, visits with Sparky the fire dog, antique fire trucks, the International Fire Museum and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Aaron Power: The Musical: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. For more information, visit danact3.com. Cover charge.
Greg and Rich: 2-5 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. Part of the A.B.A.T.E. annual Toys For Tots after-party. Free.
Masterworks I: Statement: 2 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $40.
Avey/Grouws Band and Generations of Blues: 3-7 p.m., Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society this evening will be a fundraiser to help with the cost of the bands attending the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. $10 suggested donation.
Sarah McQuaid: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $20.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Matt Braunger: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. $30.
Monday, Oct. 7
Geek Out!: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave. Participants can geek out about favorite fandoms and play board games including anime or manga, TV series, movies, video games, board games and more. Light refreshments will be provided. Free.
American Creed: 6 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring a screening of the film followed by a discussion facilitated by Dr. Edwin Ubeda, St. Ambrose University Education professor. The film is a PBS documentary constructed around a seminar-style conversation co-led by the renowned historian David M. Kennedy and his Stanford University colleague, Condoleezza Rice. The dialogue throughout the film interprets different kinds of American civic activism. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Fundraiser: Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessory Sale: 7:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m., Hammond-Henry Hospital, 600 N College Ave, Geneseo. Proceeds to benefit HHH Auxiliary projects. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Participants can test trivia knowledge during this trivia night hosted by Mister Trivia. $10.
North of 40: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Free.
Selwyn Birchwood: 6 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Multi-date Event
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest: Thursdays-Saturdays, Oct. 3-5 and 10-12, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 6 and 13, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. through Oct. 13. $12.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 4-5 and 11-12, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N. Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. There will be group photos, snacks, hot, cold and beverages available for purchase as well as a cash bar. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
35mm: A Musical Exhibition: Through Oct. 13. Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 13. Featuring 15 photographs projected onto a screen while five cast members belt out tunes intended to illuminate the stories behind the images. $5 to $10.