Thursday, Oct. 31
The Dawn: 8 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. This Halloween show also will feature Candymakers and Still Shine. Costumes encouraged. $20 a the door, $15 in advance.
The Dweebs: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For 21 years and older. Free.
Friday, Nov. 1
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. $10, $5 members.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
11th annual Holiday Show: 6-8 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can sample over 80 products from the Wine and Spirits department as well as the food departments. There also will be entertainment from the Greg and Rich Duo. Space is limited, with registration required. $30.
Veterans' Dance: 7-10 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. This night to honor all veterans will feature dancing to the music of Gray Wolf. There also will be a presentation of Colors by the North High School MCROTC at 7 p.m., a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and snacks. $10.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. $7, free for spectators.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender-neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Mike Morgan and the Crawl: 8 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend's Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lace Makers will be there 1-4 p.m.
Putnam Explorers: Erupting Explorers: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can travel deep into the Earth's crust to learn about tectonic plates, the source of volcanoes, as well as try to keep away from the hot lava as they learn all about these explosive creations in a fun and engaging way. Explorers workshops are for youth in grades 2-5. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Putnam Explorers Jr.: One Small Step: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can learn about the Moon landing, space and the planets in the solar system. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Thanksgiving Scherenschnitte: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring two classes, a two-dimensional class at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required), call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org. $25 both classes for members, $20 per class non-members, $15 one class members.
Church of the Cross: annual Fall Luncheon Bazaar and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Cross, 22621 Illinois 2 and 92, Port Byron. Featuring crafts including fall and Christmas decor, embroidered and crocheted items, baked goods and more. Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carryout is available. Suggested donation: $7 adults, $3.50 youth 6-12 years, free for 5 years and younger.
Homemade Greek Food and Pastries: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will offer homemade Greek food and pastries including Greek chicken, lamb, gyros, pastitsio (Greek lasagna), souvlaki (shishkebabs), Greek salad, baklava, galaktobouriko (custard) and more. For additional information, call 792-2912. Prices vary depending on dinner or a la carte items selected.
Fall Harvest Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fairmount Cemetery, 3902 Rockingham Road, Davenport. Friends of Fairmount Cemetery and Prairie Preservation will host this event to share the history of the cemetery and raise funds for cemetery. There will be wagon rides, snacks, tours and more. For more information, call 563-322-8663 or email fairmountcemcrematory@gmail.com. Free with charge for some activities.
Tiny Home Block Party Fundraiser: noon to 2:30 p.m., One Eighty Community Center , 601 Marquette St., Davenport. The Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary Club will host this tiny home fundraiser on behalf of One Eighty featuring a silent auction, bounce house, s'mores, food and more. Participants can see the location of the first tiny home in the Quad-Cities. $20 at the door, $15 per person.
Benefit for Dave Brewer: 1-7 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. Featuring silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing, a kid's corner, music and food. Free with donations accepted.
Discovery Dome: The Great Planet Adventures: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This portable planetarium show in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will put participants in the seat of some of the wildest rides of the solar system. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Walking Tour: 1:30 p.m., Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road. The Davenport City Cemetery Partnership will host this walking tour of the cemetery beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the dedication of the new U.S. Veterans Plaque. The tour will take participants to about 40 grave sites of notable persons with brief biographical sketches. The walk will be 1 to 1-1/2 hours and will be canceled in case of inclement weather. Free.
Historical Novel Launch Party: 2-4 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. This event to celebrate the release of Jodie Toohey's latest novel will feature refreshments, a short program with readings and books available for sale and signing. Free.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Fall Dinner: 4-7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Center, 800 17th St., Silvis . Featuring a full turkey dinner and raffle baskets. For more information, call 309-792-8393. $10 adults, $5 youth 5-12 years, free for children 4 years and younger.
Trivia Night: 6-9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This annual trivia night led by Think and Drink entertainment will feature a Harry Potter theme and tables of eight. There also will be a silent auction featuring Harry Potter items and beer, wine and desserts available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-359-0816 or email. $80 per table.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Up With Families will host this trivia night hosted by Mr. Trivia and featuring tables of up to eight players. Participants can bring snacks with drinks available for purchase. All proceeds go towards the costs associated with hosting families attending the weekend retreat. for more information or to register, email uwfdavenport@gmail.com. $80 per table, $10 per person.
Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico Mexican Fiesta XI Dance Recital: 7 p.m., Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline . Quad-Cities Ballet Folklorico will present this annual recital featuring traditional dances from a variety of states and regions of Mexico. $10 adults, $5 youth, free for children younger than three years.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Masterworks II: Conflict: 8 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $63.
The Schwag: 9 p.m., Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave. Featuring a Grateful Dead Experience. $10.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m. to noon, Colona Fire Department, 401 1st St. The Colona Fire Department will host this pancake breakfast with firefighters on hand to give tours of the station and the fire apparatus. All donations will go toward firefighter health, welfare and safety equipment. Donations accepted.
Thanksgiving Plants: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can learn how easy the Thanksgiving cactus and other fall favorites are to grow and discover how many colors and shapes ornamental gourds come in as well as draw and color a cornucopia to take home during this Sunday Funday family event. $7 adults, $4 members/youth 2-15 years, free for kids younger than 2 years.
John Hauberg Birthday Bash: 2-4 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Black Hawk State Historic Site will host this birthday party in honor of John Hauberg's 150th birthday. There will be performance of Chuck Oestereich's original play about Mr. Hauberg at 2:15 p.m. followed by cake and beverages. Free.
Masterworks II: Conflict: 2 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $8 to $40.
Greg and Rich: 3-7 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Rick Beyer: 6:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Rick Beyer will speak as part of the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series. Free.
A Multicultural Journey: 7-8 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1005 8th St., Moline. Quad-City Flutes Unlimited will present fall concert to celebrate many styles of music from many places. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
27th annual Mayors' Hunger Luncheon: noon, Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc. will host this annual luncheon featuring a cup of hearty soup and fresh bread served by the Quad-City Mayors. All proceeds will be distributed to agencies that address the issues of hunger and homelessness in the Quad-City area. $340 per table of 10, $35 per person.
Bridget Loftus and Katie Lyphout: 6-7 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring an these authors discussing their books and signing copies. Books will be available for purchase (cash only). Free.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Molyneaux Trumps and Tricks: 5:30-9 p.m., Starlite Ballroom, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. This annual euchre event to raise support for local nonprofit organizations will benefit the Child Abuse Council and One-Eighty this year. For more information, visit molyneaux.com/trumps-and-tricks-euchre-event.html. $70 team, $35 per person.
Augustana Symphony Orchestra: Reading Nights: 7:30-9 p.m., Bergendoff Hall, 3701 7th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring an evening of orchestral reading with music from Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Star Wars. Music will be provided. Participants should bring an instrument and a folding music stand. For 13-113 years. Free.
Multi-date Events
The art of Anne McGehee Morris: Through November. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the collage artwork of Anne McGehee Morris. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
A Tenuous Space: Through Nov. 1. ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by Sarah Rehmer. There will be a closing reception 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Emily Newman and Randy Richmond: Through Dec. 6. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Arts presents this exhibit featuring drawings by Newman and photographs by Richmond. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2, 7 p.m. to midnight, Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Flemming: An American Thriller: Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 3, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Nov. 3.
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market: Friday, Nov. 1, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 3. This vintage shopping weekend will feature 70 exhibitors with timeless antique and vintage treasures. $8 weekend pass, free for children 14 years and younger with a paid adult.
Singin' In The Rain: Through Nov. 2. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
Newsies the Disney Musical: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Alleman High School, 1103 40th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 10. Presented by Alleman High School. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/34853. $8 adults, $7 senior citizens, $5 students.
A Doublewide, Texas Christmas: Thursdays-Saturdays, Nov. 7-9 and 14-16, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 10-17, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through Nov. 17. $12.