THURSDAY, NOV. 21
Community Connections: The History of the Berlin Wall: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. November's Community Connections will mark the 30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Kelly Lao, Executive Director of the German American Heritage Center and Museum (GAHC) will present a program focusing on the history of the Berlin Wall that partitioned East and West Germany from 1961 to 1989. Free.
Holiday Hat Bash: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This event to raise funds for seniors in the community will feature an evening of fun. Hats are encouraged but optional. $50.
John Hauberg: A Photo History: 7-8 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn about John Hauberg through his hobby of photography. Special guest lecturer Emma Lincoln, from Augustana Special Collections, will share historic photos from his collection. $10, free for members.
Trax from the Stax: Liv Carrow: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month will feature songwriter, guitarist, DJ and folk song collector Liv Carrow presenting folk ballads that have crossed between the British Isles, Appalachia and the South. Free.
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Fundraiser: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hammond-Henry Hospital, 600 N. College Ave., Geneseo. This collective goods sale sponsored by the HHH Auxiliary will feature books, electronics, home goods, kids' gifts and more. Proceeds will benefit auxiliary pledge items for Hammond-Henry Hospital. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Trivia Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Moline, 2201 7th Ave. First Congregational Church will host this fundraiser featuring WVIK host Dave Garner as emcee and tables of eight players. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase. Childcare provided. Proceeds will support Thanksgiving Essentials Baskets and other church ministries. $100 table, $12.50 individual.
Night People: 7-11 p.m., Fargo Lounge, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Free.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
The Church of St. Anne: 37th annual Basement to Attic Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of St. Anne, 1705 6th St., East Moline. Featuring holiday items and more. Free.
McKinley Elementary: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport. Featuring vendors, door prizes and more. There also will be baked goods. Proceeds benefit McKinley Elementary School. Free.
Festival of Trees Parade: 10 a.m., downtown Davenport. Featuring the largest helium-filled parade in the Midwest, including character ballOons, elves, marching bands and more. Free.
Pop-Up Vendor: Jerry's Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Saturdays in November will feature a selection of pop-up vendors brightening the gift shop with delicious goods. Free.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 27th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Featuring cookies, breads, craft items, raffle baskets and more. Proceeds go to local and national benevolences.
Fish and Chicken Fry: 4-7 p.m., New Boston Fire Station, 602 Broadway St. Serving scored carp, catfish, pollock, chicken, baked beans, potato salad and a drink. There also will be a bake sale, 50/50 drawing and silent auction. Proceeds go for training and equipment. Donations accepted.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Featuring a free Thanksgiving meal and warm holiday cheer. Dine-in only (no carry-out). Free.
Discovery Shop: annual Holiday Open House: noon to 4 p.m., Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday clothing, jewelry, art work, ornaments, collectible gifts and more. All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patients services, education and advocacy. This year there will be a sneak peek event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 ($10). Free.
You have free articles remaining.
Christmas Food Traditions in Germany and Switzerland: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Presented by Suzanne Tanner of Suzanne's Swiss Bakery, this presentation will begin by introducing Christmas traditions like Advent, St. Nikolaus, Christmas and more and then move into the holiday food traditions. Afterward there will be a Kaffeeklasch. Included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
150th Birthday Celebration of John Hauberg: 2-4 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate with cake and ice cream while learning about John from family members and special guest speaker Mark Schwiebert. Free.
Celtic Music Sessions and Celtic Vespers: 4:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. There will be a music session at 4:30 p.m. followed by vespers. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Greg Warren: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. $15.
MONDAY, NOV. 25
Last Monday Book Club: 6:25-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Light refreshments will be paired with good conversation during this book club. Copies of this month's book, "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine," by Gail Honeyman, will be available for checkout at the circulation counter. Free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
The Giving Tree: 10:15 a.m. to noon, Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. A Putnam educator will lead storytime in the theater and after the story there will be an activity. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Participants should arrive with plenty of time to sign in and find a seat. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call 563-336-7308. Free.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can vote on new YA library books and plan teen programs. Free.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Featuring the annual Thanksgiving Eve celebration. Free.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 28. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Anne McGehee Morris: Through November. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the collage artwork of Anne McGehee Morris. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye-witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Emily Newman and Randy Richmond: Through Dec. 6. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Quad-City Arts presents this exhibit featuring drawings by Newman and photographs by Richmond. There will be a reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Annual Big Golf Sale: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Through Nov. 23. Hosted by local PGA professionals. Free.
The Merry Wives of Windsor: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through Nov. 23. Presented by the Prenzie Players. For more information or to make reservations (recommended), email tickets@prenzieplayers.com or visit prenzieplayers.com. Now featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
Loser's Bracket: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Nov. 24. Presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16.
Festival of Trees: Through Dec. 1. RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Dec. 1. This annual holiday fundraiser features designer trees, games, live entertainment, visits from Santa, food and more as well as helping to fund arts programs for Quad-City Arts. Festival hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 23, 25-27 and 29 and 30; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 24; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 1. General admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens (55 years and older), $3 children 2-10 years.