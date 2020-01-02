Q-C calendar of events: Jan. 2-12

Friday, Jan. 3
Winter Break at the Wapsi: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa. Participants can learn about how animals survive the cold winter months as well as about tracks and animal signs and then take to the trails, weather dependent, to go discover what animals live in the Wapsi woods. Suitable for children 8 years and older. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender-neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Putnam Explorers Jr.: Simple Circuit Creations: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can explore electricity with a shocking look at circuits that will spark an interest in how simple circuits work. Explorers Jr. workshops are for children 4 years through first grade. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Putnam Explorers: Computer Whiz Kids: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Children can learn to speak the language of computers during this workshop for students who get technology. Explorers workshops are for youth in second-fifth grades. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 Putnam members.
Act of Power: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. Retreat leader Kathleen Collins will help participants spend meditative time discovering what they have always wanted to do, but did not, and create baby steps to get there through the new year. Participants should bring a 3-foot or longer stick and will create a Prayer Arrow in honor of the goal. For more information or to register, call 563-336-8414 or visit chmiowa.org. $30.
Crafting for Conservation: Recycled Wrapping Paper: 10-11:30 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join Wapsi River Center staff and an Iowa 4-H AmeriCorps Environmental Educator to learn to become more sustainable by reusing leftover wrappings from the holidays. Attendees should bring leftover wrapping paper and holiday cards and be prepared to share. Ideas and patterns will be provided. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Wedding Max Bridal Show: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Participants can enjoy live music and hors d'oeuvres while meeting with the top bridal consultants in the area to make a wedding day perfect. $10 at the door, $5 in advance.
Discovery Dome: Back to the Moon for Good: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This show in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will highlight the history of exploring the moon, tracing back to the 1960s and 1970s. Participants can hear from some of the teams racing to land a robotic spacecraft on the moon while being taken on a successful launch, landing and tour of the lunar surface. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Pappa-Razzi: 7:30-11 p.m., The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
FireSale: 9 p.m. to midnight, The Mound, 1029 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a reunion show. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Third annual Winter Fun on the Slopes Adaptive Ski Event: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Clark and Associates will host this adaptive ski event for participants with disabilities and special needs. The event will include all equipment and lift passes and will be led by certified ski instructors with a 2-to-1 instructor to student ratio in three sessions. The sessions are 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Family and friends wishing to participate will be responsible for applicable fees. For more information or to register (required), email cremmert@clarkpo.com. Free.
Meditation Workshop: New Year, New You: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn timeless Buddhist techniques to help let go of limited selves and embrace new ways of thinking and living that make life more satisfying and enjoyable. $25.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2020 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 52nd season of this travelogue series featuring, "From Iowa to the Aegean Sea," by Neil and Jillian Aschliman of Davenport. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. For more information, call 563-320-4958 or visit dewittnoonlions.com. Free popcorn will be available. $5 donation.
Friday, Jan. 10
Troy Rangel and Friends Concert: noon to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring jazz standards and fifties music. Free.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Greg and Rich: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Sensory Friendly Film: Apollo 11: 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can experience the journey of the most historic trip to the moon during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Multi-date Events
Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration: Through Feb. 15. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. Experiencing Veterans and Artist Collaboration uses storytelling and art to bridge the gap between civilians and veterans by educating the public about military life. For this project EVAC curators interviewed veterans about their experiences and artists made an edition of prints based on their interpretation of those stories. The prints will be exhibited with excerpts from the interviews. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
The art of Jill A. Kramer: Through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 4. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.