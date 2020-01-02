Q-C calendar of events: Jan. 2-12

Crafting for Conservation: Recycled Wrapping Paper: 10-11:30 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join Wapsi River Center staff and an Iowa 4-H AmeriCorps Environmental Educator to learn to become more sustainable by reusing leftover wrappings from the holidays. Attendees should bring leftover wrapping paper and holiday cards and be prepared to share. Ideas and patterns will be provided. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.

Discovery Dome: Back to the Moon for Good: 1:15, 2:15 and 3:15 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This show in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will highlight the history of exploring the moon, tracing back to the 1960s and 1970s. Participants can hear from some of the teams racing to land a robotic spacecraft on the moon while being taken on a successful launch, landing and tour of the lunar surface. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.