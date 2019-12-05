THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Date Night: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can enjoy live music and seasonal cocktails at the cash bar. $8 adults, $6 adult members.
FRIDAY, DEC. 06
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class. A continental breakfast is included in the fee. Participants can bring a coffee mug or travel container. For more information or to register (recommended), visit nahantmarsh.org. $10, $5 members.
Moline Township Activity Center: Holiday Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to noon, Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. Featuring an array of homemade baked goods made by members, one-of-a-kind gifts, dining tour books and more. Free.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
11th annual Chordbusters' Christmas Show: 7-9 p.m., Bethel Wesley United, 1201 13th St., Moline. Featuring gospel music and Christmas favorites performed by a variety of acts including performances by the Chordbusters with Hersong, Quad-Cities Women's Chorus, Michael Callahan, the Christmas Festival Handbell Choir and more. Nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the ministries of Churches United of the Quad-City area will be collected. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Illowa Community Dance: 7:30 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Featuring contras, squares and circles. All ages, no partner required, dances will have gender-neutral prompts. For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email illowafolkdance@gmail.com. Donations accepted.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Participants can bring food. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Center for Belgian Culture Waffle Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Friend's Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. Featuring Belgian waffles. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lace Makers will there 1-4 p.m.
First United Methodist Church: 2019 Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. N, Port Byron. Featuring a wide variety of homemade cookies, candies, salsa, pies, jams and jellies as well as handmade Christmas crafts, wreaths and woodworking pieces. There also will be silent auction items and Christmas music performed by children and members of the church. Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., homemade chicken casserole and salad bar, $8. Carry-out available.
St. Anne's Parish: St. Nicholas Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, St. Anne's Parish, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. All proceeds will go toward the St. Anne's Religious Education Programs. Free.
First Christian Church: Snowflake Cookie Walk: 9-11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. Featuring a large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions. Free.
St. Matthew Milan: Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to noon, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 115 W. 12th Ave., Milan. Featuring cookies from 9 a.m. to noon. Free.
Hope Creek Care Center: Annual Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hope Creek Care Center, 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Featuring vendors, a bake sale, raffle, door prizes and entertainment through out the day. There also will be an open house 1-3 p.m.
UTHS: Vendor and Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Township High School, 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. Featuring over 65 vendors and crafters. All proceeds support Project Graduation. Free.
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities: Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a variety of holiday cookie favorites, candies and fudge sold by the pound with containers provided. There also will be mini breads available for purchase. Free.
Q-C Paws Holiday Open House: noon to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Animal Care and Control, 4001 78th Ave., Moline. This annual holiday open house will feature light refreshments, a visit from Santa from noon to 3 p.m., Lisa Francescon taking photos that can be purchased and more. Free with donations for the shelter's wish list accepted.
Annual Christmas Walk: noon to 4 p.m., Sherrard. Featuring children's crafts and games, vendors, basket raffles, 50/50, horse-drawn carriage rides, Toys For Tots collection drive, festive photo booth, visit from Santa, food, hot chocolate and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Fourth annual Quad-Cities Saxophone Christmas: 1-2 p.m., NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Presented by the St. Ambrose University Department of Music this event will feature a day of saxophone music performed by members of the Quad-City community. There will be a rehearsal (required) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a performance from 1-2 p.m. For more information or to participate in the concert, visit qcsaxmas.com. $25 after Dec. 1, $20 registration fee for each performer includes the event t-shirt. Free for spectators.
Holiday Crafts: 1-4 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a couple different Christmas themed crafts for teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Santa Claus is Coming to Town: 1-3 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring an afternoon of games, crafts, activities, cocoa and the opportunity to visit with Santa. Free.
RiverBend Bronze Handbell Concert: 2-3:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Featuring this handbell ensemble comprised of members from eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Free-will offering.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 S. State St. Free.
Code 415: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Gypsy Highway Bar and Grill, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
Lyric Flute Trio: 11 a.m., St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. St. Mark Lutheran Church will this holiday concert featuring Lisa Crews, Laura Paarmann and Judy Steffen joined by organist Ross Jallo. For more information, call 563-322-5318. Free.
WinterFest: 12-5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring activities including a dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company, holiday music performed by area students, refreshments, family activities and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Participants also can meet a real reindeer. Admission to this event and the museum's hands-on gallery is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to a local food pantry.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Christmas Presence: A Gathering of Hope, Peace and Love: 2 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Featuring Our Lady of Victory Choir Cantata. Free-will donations or nonperishable items.
The Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem: 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem alongside Roman guards, shepherds and wisemen looking for the newborn king. There will be a live nativity and animals, kid-friendly crafts and food. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: The Polar Express: 4:30-6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can experience believe in the holiday magic during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Women's Christmas Event: Hope Has Come: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Coram Deo Bible Church, 3800 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Participants can connect with women from around the Quad-Cities while perusing the travelling open house and enjoying live entertainment, desserts, hot chocolate bars and shopping boutiques that benefit those in need. Then there will be an intimate concert featuring Vertical Worship's Tara Cruz and Kelley Smith. $12 per person.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Hope Creek Care Center: Cookie Sale: 8-11 a.m., Hope Creek Care Center, 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Featuring cookies for .50 apiece. Take home boxes available.
Receiving Gifts Brunch: 9:15-11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Stonecroft Morning Connection will sponsor this brunch featuring the program "Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed To Receive," by Sharon Wiese of Barrington. There also will be music by pianist Kerry Maitlen and a Christmas bake sale. $8 per person.
Holiday Open House: 6-8 p.m., Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Members of the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers will be demonstrating and selling unique Christmas themed carvings and guests can get a peek at the newest exhibition, shop the Gallery Store and enjoy hot cocoa and sweet treats. Free.
Victor Wainwright and the Train: 7:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $18 at the door, $15 in advance.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Cresendo Brown Bag Lunch with Christmas Sing-a-long: noon to 1:30 p.m., First Covenant Church , 3303 41st St., Moline. Participants can bring a lunch and get in the holiday spirit with this fun Christmas sing-along. Coffee, water and Christmas cookies will be provided. Co-sponsored by Elim Covenant Church and First Covenant Church. Free.
Holiday Champagne and Sparkling Wine Dinner: 6-9 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Celebrate the season at the beautifully decorated Hauberg mansion. There will be a selection of fine-quality sparkling wines and champagne paired with a delicious gourmet meal. For more information or to purchase tickets (required), call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $50.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! The Musical: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 8. $16 adults, $12 children 12 years and younger.
OMG Beckyfest: Friday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . Through Dec. 7. Crafted Q-C will host this indie arts festival featuring over 130 vendors from all over the Midwest with a variety of unique handcrafted items and vintage finds for sale. Sixteen kid makers will have booths with handmade items. Concessions will be available for purchase. There also will be live music both days. The suggested entrance fee will be given directly to River Music Experience for music programming and education. $2 suggested donation.
Christmas in the Village: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, 6-9 p.m., Village of East Davenport, 2132 E. 11th St. Santa Claus, Scrooge, carolers and musicians will be in the Village of East Davenport for this Christmas event featuring trolley rides, a Nativity with animals, live music and fireworks Saturday evening. Free with charge for some activities.
Christmas with the Quad-City Singers: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, 6-9 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Through Dec. 7. This annual concert begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by a plated, gourmet dinner and holiday music program at 7 p.m. $45.
Black Nativity: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m., Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Through Dec. 8. Featuring a wonderful entertaining gospel musical written by Langston Hughes and performed by local actors/singers. $15.
Bishop Hill's Julmarknad (Christmas Market): Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bishop Hill. Through Dec. 8. Attractions include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, cookie walk, a working model railroad, Christmas gifts for sale and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Season of Light: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, 2 p.m., John Deere Planetarium, 820 38th St., Rock Island. Through Dec. 13. This multimedia planetarium show uses the planetarium sky projector, astronomical images, music and narration projected onto a 30-foot dome to tell the story of how holiday traditions are connected to the sky above. Doors will open 15 minutes before each show and late comers will not be admitted. Not recommended for children 7 years and younger. Reservations requested. The nearby Fryxell Geology Museum also will be open to the public 7:30-8:30 p.m. weeknights and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.
Masterworks III: Passion: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will take on Peter Mumford's multimedia production of, "Die Walküre, Act 1," combining orchestra, vocalists and captivating video projections across three different screens. $10 to $65.
Polar Express Pajama Party: Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, noon, Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through Dec. 15. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of, "The Polar Express 3D," as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $14 adult, $11 youth 3-18 years.
Santaland Diaries: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Dec. 15. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. This show contains adult language and is intended for mature audiences only. $20.