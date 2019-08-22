Thursday, Aug. 22
Channel Cat Talk: Operations and Maintenance of the Nation's Waterways: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. This trip will focus on why the lock and dam system was constructed, how it has been maintained to date and the ongoing repairs at Lock and Dam 15. Participants also will get to experience locking through. $14.
Flagship Romance: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Funktastic 5: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Paris to Pittsburgh: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Sponsored by Iowa Interfaith Power and Light and the UU Congregation, this evening will feature a public screening of this film and a panel presentation to discuss local and regional issues regarding climate change. Free.
The Candymakers: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 23
Jim Markum Swing Band: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Sugar Maple Golf Club, 19283 E. 1600 St., Geneseo. Free.
Trivia Night: 7-11 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. This trivia night to support the programs and services of Friendly House will feature tables of up to eight players. Participants can bring snacks with a cash bar available. There also will be raffles and games between rounds. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-323-1821. $80 per table, $10 per person.
Matt McPherson: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Tunes at the Tulip: 7-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring Freddy Allen. There will be a cash bar. $5 suggested donation.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Laugh Hard Comedy Show: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This stand-up comedy show features comedians from across the area with emcee Todd Willhite. For 18 years and older. $3.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Red Lippy Race for Grace Whitten 5K: 7:30 a.m., Albany Fire Station, 409 N. Church St., Albany. There will be a 5K, Kid's Run and Ghost runners. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter to support dementia research and legislation. $15 to $35.
Riverine Walk: Best Management Practices within an Urban/Riparian Interface.: 9-10:30 a.m., Duck Creek Rec Trailhead, 4500 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a tour of the three best management techniques practiced by the City of Davenport to reduce runoff and excess pollutants. $6.
20th Anninversary Iowa SIDS Walk for the Future: 9 a.m. to noon, Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Featuring a family walk, memorial event, face painting, tattoos, raffle and refreshments. For more information or to register, visit iowasids.org/index.php/walk-for-the-future. $10 to $30.
32nd annual Family Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Featuring a community event to celebrate cultures and strength in neighborhoods and families. This year's event will feature a parade (10 a.m.), food and merchant vendors, informational booths, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, live entertainment and more. Free.
Art Program: 10-11 a.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. The Figge Art Museum Outreach staff will present an overview of the work of artist, Vanessa German. Participants will then be guided to create works of art in a similar style. For teens and adults. For more information or to register (required), visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/figge-art-museum-presentation-artist-vanessa-german-and-art-activity. Free.
7th annual Bishop Hill Chautauqua: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Park, Bishop Hill. This year's theme will be "An Encounter With Visionaries." Re-enactors will bring to life four characters who changed the world. All programs will be held at the Village Park Gazebo. For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net. Free.
Rock Town's Best Blues: 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Six of the area's best blues bands will perform. Free.
RWK Foundation Bags and Bands: noon to 6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive , Moline. Featuring a bags tournament ($20 per two-person team), live music, food, raffles, silent auctions and more. For more information, call 309-373-9300 or visit rwkfoundation.org. Free with charge for some activities.
ComedySportz For Kids: 3 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Hosted by Davenport Junior Theatre this show geared toward kids will feature more games, more volunteers and more audience suggestions with no intermission. $6, free for youth younger than 2 years.
Death by Champagne and Chocolate: 5-7:30 p.m., The Fountains Retirement Community, 3726 Thunder Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The Davenport Valley of the Scottish Rite and St. Ambrose University will host this fundraiser featuring a cash bar at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Mystery Unlimited Dinner Comedy Theatre will perform. $50 per person.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Chicago 6: 7-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. Free for Resort Club members.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring over 50 dealers selling antiques, jewelry, collectibles and more. $2.50.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Blues Rock It: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave., Moline. Free.
Quad-Cities Climate Crisis Rally: 4 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. The rally, titled, "A Faithful Response to Our Climate Crisis," will feature brief speeches from various faith traditions, alternating with speakers from the environmental community, chants and music. For more information, 563-940-9630 or email richdhendricks@msn.com. Free.
AWANA Kick-Off: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church, 6400 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a bounce house, face painting, food and orientation. Free.
Monday, Aug. 26
Jewish Influences in Rock and Pop Music: 7-8 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. In a partnership with the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities and the Bettendorf Public Library, local musicians Sheryl Hassel-Bennett and Tony Hoeppner will share music that highlights music created by Jewish singers and songwriters. Part of the 2019 Jewish Cultural Series. Free.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Travelogue on Montreal: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion. Mindy Carls will speak and share a slide show about a trip to Montreal. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Riverine Walk: Messy Fields Make Good Neighbors: 6:30-8 p.m., Ewoldt Farm, 10386 130 St., Davenport. Participants can come walk farm fields and learn what a local farmer is doing to preserve and protect farmland and local waterways. $6.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Tim Burton Party: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a party featuring things related to Tim Burton Participants can dress up as a favorite character, celebrate works by Tim Burton and watch a movie. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Multi-date Events
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Rummage Sale: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. St. Alphonsus Catholic Church will host this annual multi-family rummage sale featuring thousands of items. For more information, call 563-322-0987. Free.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: Thursdays, Aug. 22 and 29, 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. This full-length musical revue will recreate preshows from hits such as, "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia." Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55.
The 39 Steps: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through Aug. 25. Presented by the Richmond Hill Players $12.
Steel Magnolias: Thursday-Friday, Aug. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 25, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 29-31, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 1. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
66th annual World Series of Drag Racing: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25, Cordova International Raceway, 9425 Route 84 N, Cordova. Through Aug. 25. This three-day family-friendly event will feature many of the world's best drag racers including headliners Del Worsham, Dom Lagana and Bruce Litton. There also will be exotic racing machines on the schedule such as fire-breathing Jet Cars, Nostalgia Funny Cars, Nostalgia Pro Stocks, Nostalgia Gassers, Fuel Altereds, Front-Engine Dragsters, Wheelstanders, Pro Mods and the Kamper Korner R.V. bracket series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-654-2110. $5 to $75.
Atkinson Heritage Days: Friday, Aug. 23, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, Atkinson Veterans Park, West Center Street and Church Street, Atkinson. Through Aug. 24. Friday will feature a community supper followed by Little Miss Flame Pageant. Saturday events include a 5K/1-mile race, car show, tractor show, petting zoo, food vendors and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 23 and 30, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Aug. 25 and Sept. 2, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: Midwest Precipitation Past, Present and Future.: Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Thursday, Aug. 29, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. This presentation will discuss the historic characteristics of precipitation across the area, how that is changing and the future implications for the Mississippi River. $14.