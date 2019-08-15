Thursday, Aug. 15
Channel Cat Talk: River Landscape Mosaic: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can study the channel characteristics, riverfront uses and environmental issues with Pool 15 from Arsenal Island to Campbell's Island and observe I-74 construction. $14.
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Vice Squad Band: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 16
Ukulele Connection: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Wonder Park: 5-7:30 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can watch a movie while wearing pajamas as well as bring a favorite stuffed animal. For youth in fifth grade and younger. For more information or to reserve a spot (required), call 309-755-9614. Free.
Nutsy Turtle and Lori G: 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series, sponsored by Maquoketa Hometown Pride and the Optimist Club of Maquoketa. There will be a food truck available. Free.
Joie Wails Acoustic: 7-10 p.m., Mac's Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Free.
Tipsy Art: 7-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can sip a favorite drink while creating a masterpiece. All materials included. $30.
Viva La Divas: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This drag show will feature music ranging from Top 40, Country, Latin, Rock, Hip Hop, Disco and everything in between. For 18 years and older. $12 day show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Floatzilla: 8 a.m., Various locations. This family-friendly event hosted by River Action participants can spend the day paddling from five launch sites along the Mississippi. All of the paddling routes culminate at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter/Sunset Park in Rock Island for a traditional group photo and an effort to break World Records. $15 to $35 per paddler, free for spectators.
Riverine Walk: Deep Maps - Historic Geography of Pool 16 of the Mississippi River: 9-10:30 a.m., Lake Potter/Sunset Park, Sunset Park 18th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can come aboard the floating classroom "Stewardship" to travel back in time using historic maps and photographs. Limited to 15 participants. $6.
Local Talent Show: 10 a.m. to noon, Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Local talent will compete for prizes. Free.
Pie at the Steeple Ice Cream Social: 11 a.m., Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. A scoop of ice cream, a slice of homemade pie and a drink will be served until supplies run out. Proceeds for this fundraiser support BHHA activities. $6.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: noon to 5 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. The rain date will be Sunday, Aug 18. Free.
Acoustic Project: 3-6 p.m., Village of East Davenport. Part of the annual Wine Walk. Free.
William Michals: 4 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Broadway veteran William Michals will present this concert featuring songs from the American Songbook, as well as classic songs from musicals. $20.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m., Rock Island Arsenal. This annual Riverfront Pops concert presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will feature a Queen set-list. There also will be a pre-show by the Youth Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display to end the evening. Participants may bring picnic dinners to enjoy. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit qcso.org. $25 adults after Aug. 16, $20 in adults, $5 children.
Night Sky Viewing with the Popular Astronomy Club: 8-11 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after-dark tour of the summer night sky. The mobile observatory and telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. Free.
The (not so) Newlywed Game Show: 8-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring four couples competing to see how much they really know about each other. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring music of the bands of Woodstock 69. Tie-dye clothing encouraged. Free.
Gideon Hambright: 8 and 10 p.m., Bierstube Blackhawk Room, 415 15th St., Moline. Brooklyn comedian Gideon Hambright will present two comedy shows that will be recorded for an album. The 8 p.m. show will be hosted by Donny Townsend and also feature James Doyle and Joan La Rosa Doyle. The 10 p.m. show will be hosted by Chris Schlicting with additional performances by Steve Jennings and Jen Kuhle. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/events/392060764759031. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Bi-State Volkswagen Club 24th annual Car Show and Picnic: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Empire Park, Illinois Route 84, Hampton. Featuring awards, swap meet and more. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa. For more information, visit bistatevw.com. $15 entry fee (includes lunch), free for spectators.
Fur and Friends: noon to 3:15 p.m., Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can celebrate the dog days of summer by bringing a four-legged friend to Riverside Park. There will be a Dog Market featuring paw-some vendors and give-a-ways and pool time for the pups. Proof of updated vaccinations and rabies are required before entering the pool. $10 doggie paddle for one dog/one owner per swim time with regular pool admission fees for additional humans.
Lyle Beaver Trio Plus One: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance featuring polkas, waltzes, fox trots and more. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Innovations of Engineering: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This child-friendly, hands-on program presented by educators from the Putnam Museum will introduce participants to the engineering design process. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com. Free.
9th annual Spirit of the Prairie: 3-6 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. This spirit-filled afternoon will feature locally raised and prepared food, wine and beer, live music by the Barley House Band, a silent art auction, opportunity to visit with local artists and walking and golf cart tours of the retreat center and grounds. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-336-8401 or visit chmiowa.org/retreat. Proceeds will benefit the Prairie Retreat program fund. $50 after Aug. 15, $40 per person early bird special.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones: 6 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Greg and Rich: 7-8:45 p.m., New Windsor Depot Park, Main Street, New Windsor. The rain date for this show is Tuesday, Aug. 27. Free.
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Riverine Walk: Best Management Practices within an Urban/Riparian Interface.: 6:30-8 p.m., Duck Creek Rec Trailhead, 4500 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a tour of the three best management techniques practiced by the City of Davenport to reduce runoff and excess pollutants. $6.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Flagship Romance (copy): 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Paris to Pittsburgh: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This evening will feature a public screening of this film and a panel presentation to discuss local and regional issues regarding climate change. Free.
The Candymakers: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Multi-date Events
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: Thursdays, Aug. 15 and 22, 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55.
Assassins: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. This musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
The 39 Steps: Thursdays-Saturdays, Aug. 15-17 and 22-24, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 18 and 25, 3 p.m., Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Through Aug. 25. Presented by the Richmond Hill Players $12.
Man of LaMancha: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 18. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
6th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: Friday, Aug. 16, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, noon to 10 p.m., Martin Luther King Park, between 7th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. Through Aug. 18. This three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture of the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Free.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 16 and 23, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Sister Act: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. $16 adult, $11 child.
The Healing Power of Meditation Weekend Retreat: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Through Aug. 18. During this weekend retreat, participants can learn how to use meditations on love and compassion as medicine for the mind, allowing for enjoyment in life free from mental pain. Open to beginners through advanced meditators each session includes teaching and meditation and lasts about one hour. Participants may drop in to individual sessions or attend the entire retreat. For more information, visit MeditateInQuadCities.org or call 563-209-1689. $30, $5 individual sessions.
6th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: 3-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Through Aug. 18. This three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Sunday will feature performances by James Culver and Xavier Breaker Coalition. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: Operations and Maintenance of the Nation's Waterways: Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 22, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. This trip will focus on why the lock and dam system was constructed, how it has been maintained to date and the ongoing repairs at Lock and Dam 15. Participants also will get to experience locking through. $14.