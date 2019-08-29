Thursday, Aug. 29
Channel Cat Talk: Midwest Precipitation Past, Present and Future: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. This presentation will discuss the historic characteristics of precipitation across the area, how that is changing and the future implications for the Mississippi River. $14.
Tim Burton Party: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave.. Featuring a party featuring things related to Tim Burton Participants can dress up as a favorite character, celebrate works by Tim Burton and watch a movie. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. This full-length musical revue will recreate preshows from hits such as, "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia." Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55. Brett Hitchcock, bhitchcock@circa21.com, 309-786-2667. $53.55.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 6-9 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting only, otherwise, will cancel. Free.
Friday, Aug. 30
Greg and Rich: 5-9 p.m., Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. This show will be in the Beer Garden, weather permitting. Free.
Quad-Cities Cultural Trust Glow Party: 7-9 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring live music, snacks and drinks as well as a splash pad after dark to light up this party to celebrate culture in the Quad-Cities. For more information or to RSVP, email rsvp@qcct.org or call 563-424-0472. Free.
Arch Allies: 7:30-9 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Standing room only with limited seating. $25 to $35.
Lily Arbisser Vocal Recital: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Lily Arbisser, soprano, accompanied by Dr. Marian Lee on piano, will present a vocal recital benefiting local flood victims. There will be a reception following the concert. Donations accepted for the local Red Cross chapter and donated to Q-C flood victims.
Larry Bo Boyd: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. minimum $10 purchase per person.
Music Showcase: 8-11 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Featuring local talent including Ahzia, Zackreb, Poolboy, Mill City Mob, Tommy, Xandrew and Dr. Ew. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Riverine Walk: Messy Fields Make Good Neighbors: 9-10:30 a.m., Ewoldt Farm, 10386 130 St., Davenport. Participants can come walk farm fields and learn what a local farmer is doing to preserve and protect farmland and local waterways. $6.
Monarch Butterfly Workshop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can learn the skills needed to raise and care for a monarch butterfly as well as enjoy crafts and activities about these stunning pollinators and find out how to give butterflies in need a hand through butterfly care workshops. There also will be showings of the documentary, "Flight of the Butterflies 3D," and everyone goes home with one caterpillar to raise. Participants should bring a jar with a lid to safely transport the caterpillar with extra caterpillars available for $3 each. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $11 day package (workshop, activities, movie, caterpillar), $6 workshop (workshop, caterpillar).
Greg and Rich: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Veto League Baseball All-Star Showcase: 6:30 p.m., Devils Glen Park, 1101 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Veto League Baseball will host this annual All-Star Showcase, which includes a food drive for River Bend Foodbank. Spectators are asked to bring a nonperishable food item and in return receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of a number of gift cards awarded during the nine-inning baseball contest. Concessions also will be available for purchase. Free with food donation.
Blues Rock It: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bullseye Saloon, 817 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Historic German Davenport: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can enjoy this indoor presentation of this historic walking tour and learn where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community. The presentation will share details of personal lives as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast/Hamburg District. Included with admission: $5 adult, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Praise On The River: 4-7 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. This year will feature the best of Praise on the River and Kidsfest into one day including many local Quad-City musicians, bands and worship leaders as well as kids activities. Free.
Labor Day Sunday Funday with Pappa-Razzi: 6-9 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, Le Claire. Free.
Monday, Sept. 2
36th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade: 11 a.m., East Moline. This year's Grand Marshall will be AFGE #2119 President, Chuck Conger. The parade also will include more than 60 area unions, community nonprofits, businesses and elected officials and will run along 15th Avenue from 13th Street to 3rd Street. Free.
Salute to Labor Chicken Fry: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Featuring a picnic held rain or shine. $15 adults.
ClusterPluck: 6-9 p.m., Creative Commons, 309 Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill. Featuring a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt; participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Soul Storm: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Music Showcase: The Ladies: 7-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. This music showcase will feature some of the best female artists from in and around the area including PB Dutch, CCBaby, Rated G, Jade. and Luka Duffie. $10.
Multi-date Events
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This exhibit invites children and adults to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing. The primary goal of the exhibit is to get kids into action by playing and doing things they like to do. Throughout the exhibit, kids and accompanying adults can stamp the activities they tried on Action Trackers. Visitors also can take home Action Tracker 3-Day Missions, activity logs that encourage people to get physically activity for a total of 60 minutes a day. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for 1-59 years, $5 for 60 years and older/active military and immediate family, free for children younger than one year/members.
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, the Iowa Department of Transportation has partnered with the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University and the university's Virtual Reality Applications Center to develop a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Vintage automobile signs will be on loan from K.V. Dahl of Dahl Ford and an interactive exhibit will require viewers to climb onto a vintage bicycle and pedal in order to illuminate the display. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuringworks from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The Ballet Photography of Joseph Maciejko: One Art Reflecting Another: Through Sept. 22. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This exhibit will feature the photography of Maciejko. There will be an artist's reception 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
From the Pit: Through Sept. 27. Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. MidCoast Fine Arts presents this exhibit featuring the photography of Dick Oberg. As house photographer for The Mark of the Quad-Cities from 1993 until 2005, this collection contains images of some of the most famous names in entertainment. There will be a reception with the artist during the Final Friday event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. 563-424-1210.
Steel Magnolias: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 29-31, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 1. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix: Saturday. Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, downtown Rock Island. Featuring the world's largest professional karting street race as well as a Sunday car show, vendors, nightly outdoor concerts and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Swangstu: Through Sept. 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Troy and Holly Swangstu. There will be an opening reception during First Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Sept. 2 and 8, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: The History of Fort Armstrong and Arsenal Island: Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Thursday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Featuring a discussion about the Rock Island Arsenal's history and how it evolved from military outpost to a major industrial complex. $14.