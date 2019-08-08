Thursday, Aug. 8
Channel Cat Talk: Development in Q-C: 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can learn about the Rock Island Rapids, the Lateral Dam, the Moline Lock, First Bridge, Government Bridge and Water power. $14.
Kewanee Community Band and Jazz on the Side: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Class of 82: 6:30-8 p.m., Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Part of the Bettendorf Public Library's eighth annual Outdoor Summer Concert series. Participants can bring food and drinks, with food and drinks also available for purchase. Free.
Moline Water Treatment Facility Tour: 6:30-8 p.m., Moline City Water Department, 30 18th St., Moline. The Sierra Club, Eagle View Group will host this tour of the Moline water treatment facility, where participants can learn how water from the Mississippi is treated and processed to make it safe to use. Free.
Corporate Rock: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Friday, Aug. 9
Coupe De Ville: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Tangled Wood Bar and Grill, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Manny Lopez Big Band: 6-8:30 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. $18 day of show, $15 in advance.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Muddy Ruckus: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
The Secret Life of Pets: 8-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Part of the Movie at the Ballpark series. Concessions available for purchase, with no outside food or beverages allowed. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Riverine Walk: downtown Rock Island, The past is the Future.: 9-10:30 a.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn about the National Register of Historic Places and preservation tourism. $6.
Yoga in the Park: 10-11 a.m., Peterson Park, 37th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Participants can come relax and de-stress during Yoga in the Park. For all fitness levels. Please bring a mat or towel. Free.
American Legion Birthday Celebration: 11 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. The American Legion will host this celebration featuring a display of current and restored military vehicles, unknown facts about Post 569 and the American Legion and a full lunch with birthday cake and ice cream. Free with donations accepted.
Seventh annual Bags and Brews: 1-5 p.m., Lindsay Park, Village of East Davenport, Davenport. Featuring a local beer tasting, bags tournament, free food, live music, yard games, a silent auction/raffle and more. All proceeds will benefit Gilda's Club Quad-Cities. For more information, call 563-326-7504. To register, visit bagsandbrews.com. $20 to $35.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Viola United Methodist Church, 1407 18th Ave. Featuring BBQ sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, pies, cakes, drinks and homemade ice cream. There also will be a children's menu. Proceeds will benefit the church budget.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display: 5-8 p.m., Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf. Free for spectators with donations accepted.
The Desperate Hours: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Humphrey Bogart, Fredric March, Martha Scott, Mary Murphy, Gig Young, Dewey Martin, Arthur Kennedy. (1955) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be swing dance lessons from 7 to 8 p.m. $10 nonmembers, $7 members.
Ralph Breaks the Internet: 7:30 p.m., Longview Park, 17th Street and 18th Avenue, Rock Island. This Movies in the Park will feature a concession stand (cash only) and goodie bags for the first 100 kids that arrive after 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin around dusk. Free.
Blues Rock It: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 11th Street Precinct Bar and Grill, 2108 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Shots 'n' Giggles: 7-10 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The improv performers will be drinking along with the audience during the show. For 21 years and older. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Catfish Jazz Society 30th Anniversary Celebration: noon to 4 p.m., Radisson Quad-City Plaza Hotel, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. All musicians who have played in the past 30 years are invited to attend and play during this event featuring music, dancing, fun and fellowship. There will be a hot lunch served at 1:30 p.m.
2019 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. Featuring 30-plus artists, makers and growers on hand to sell creations. There also will be food and live music. Free.
Art Along the River: Native American Drumming: 2-3:30 p.m., Watchtower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring an introduction to the cultural and artistic aspects of Native American drumming. Participants will experience group hand drumming influenced by inter-tribal pow-wows. $5.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This show will have a Remembering 50 years of Woodstock theme, including drink specials and a best hippie costume contest. Free.
Sensory-friendly Film: The Land Before Time: 4-6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can unearth the excitement of everything loved about dinosaurs during this sensory-friendly film experience where the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $10. 563-324-1933. $10.
CASI Band and Choral Concert and Ice Cream Social: 4 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport . The Bob Gaston New Horizon Band and Golden Tones choir will present this concert and ice cream social. Free.
Carlos Mencia: 7-8:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Mature audiences only. $25, $30 and $35.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Comedy Open MIc: 8:30 p.m., The Broken Saddle, 1417 5th Ave., Moline. Hosted by Zach Hurt participants will have five minutes to fill the room with laughter. Sign up starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Riverine Walk: Deep Maps - Historic Geography of Pool 16 of the Mississippi River: 6:30-8 p.m., Lake Potter/Sunset Park, 18th Avenue, Rock Island. Participants can come aboard the floating classroom "Stewardship" to travel back in time using historic maps and photographs. Limited to 15 participants. $6.
Read Local: Brandon Carleton: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This evening will feature author Brandon Carleton. Following the presentation there will be a question and answer opportunity. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 15
River City 6: 5 p.m., Veterans Park, E. 2nd Street, Kewanee. Part of the 2019 Concert in the Park Series. Featuring food concessions at 5 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Vice Squad Band: 7-9 p.m., Bass Street Landing, 107 17th St., Moline. Part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free.
Multi-date Events
Textiles to Tools: Their Impact on 19th Century Bishop Hill: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building, 103 North Bishop Hill Street,, Bishop Hill. Through Oct. 31. This BHHA-created exhibit features 19th century tools, textiles and the Bishop Hill Colonists who used them. Free.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience: Through Sept. 27. Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Inspired by cutting-edge virtual reality technology, this exhibit features a fully immersive experience of the new I-74 Bridge and the history of bridges in the Quad-Cities. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Christopher Reno and Rene Meyer Ernst: Through Aug. 16. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature paintings by Reno and digital collages by Ernst. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Electrified: Through Sept. 2. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will transform the gallery with works that incorporate neon and video, along with other lighting effects. Featured artists include Gail Ray, Bruce Walters and Dawn Wohlford. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound: Through Sept. 1. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit explores the power of stories through an assemblage of sculptures or Power Figures as German refers to them. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Rock Island Rosies: Women Workers of the Arsenal: Through Oct. 31. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Avenue, Rock Island. This exhibit explores the experiences of women workers at the Rock Island Arsenal. Participants can learn about the Arsenal's first women workers, the effect war had on defining the jobs they held and how the Arsenal's workforce looks today. Exhibit hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Free.
Third annual Plein Air Paint Out exhibit: Through Sept. 25. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Featuring works from artists who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out held in July on the Bettendorf riverfront and parks. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tony Abboreno: Through September. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the paintings of Abboreno. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Tug Fest: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, LeClaire and Port Byron riverfronts. Through Aug. 10. Featuring the only tug-of-war across the mighty Mississippi River on Saturday afternoon. This family weekend also includes carnival rides, live entertainment, a parade, 5K run/walk, food, arts and craft vendors and fireworks display (Friday night). There will be no admission charge on Thursday. Admission charge Friday-Saturday as well as charge for some activities all three days.
The Best Of the Bootleggers: Thursdays, Aug. 8 and 15, 5:45-9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The Bootlegger staff will perform favorite preshows from over the years, including the very first preshow, which opened in 1977. This full-length musical revue will recreate preshows from hits such as, "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia." Ticket price includes the meal, show and tax. $53.55.
Assassins: Thursdays-Saturdays, Aug. 8-10 and 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. This musical will be presented by Black Box Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16, $13 Thursdays.
2019 Fulton City-Wide Yard Sale: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Fulton. Through Aug. 10. For more information, call 815-589-3925 or email Deborah.ervin@cityoffulton.us. Free.
Dino Days! at the Putnam: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Through Aug. 11. This three-day, Jurassic family-friendly event will feature a prehistoric experience complete with a roaming baby dinosaur, dino-themed activities, movies on the big screen, Back to the Jurassic Augmented Reality experience, meet and interact with a real paleontologist and more. Tickets include a movie, Dino Days fun and general admission. $15 adults, $13 for kids (3-17 years).
Mercado on Fifth: Fridays, Aug. 9 and 16, 5-10 p.m., 12th Street and 5th Avenue, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. This weekly outdoor nighttime market will feature food trucks, live music, produce, craft and retail vendors, kids activities and more. In case of bad weather, food and retail vendors as well as music and children's activities will move indoors to Catalyst Kitchen located inside St. John's Lutheran Church of Rock Island. Free.
Shear Madness: Through Sept. 7. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $46.73 to $53.55.
Sister Act: Fridays-Saturdays, Aug. 9-10 and 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18, 2 p.m., Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. $16 adult, $11 child.
Sunday Funday: Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18, 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Featuring a live summer music series every Sunday through September. Free with wine and food purchases.
Channel Cat Talk: River Landscape Mosaic: Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Aug. 15, 9-10:45 a.m., Riverbend Commons, 2951 River Drive, Moline. Participants can study the channel characteristics, riverfront uses and environmental issues with pool 15 from Arsenal Island to Campbell's Island and observe I-74 construction. $14.