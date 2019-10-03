ROCK ISLAND — The singular music superstar Prince has been gone three years already, but another single-named performer will pay tribute to him with a Saturday night show at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave.
Gemini — who lip syncs and dances to favorite Prince songs — will present "Under The Purple Rain" here for the first time at 8 p.m. Saturday.
"When I started out as a drag performer 26 years ago, I was lip syncing a lot of Tina Turner numbers," Gemini said in a Speakeasy release on the show. "My drag mother kept telling me I looked like Prince, so why didn't I lip sync any of his numbers?
"I started small with a few numbers in selected shows, and it was so well received I stopped doing Tina Turner and exclusively started lip syncing, dressing and performing as Prince," he said. "That was many years ago, and I'm still performing as him today."
You have free articles remaining.
"I'm a perfectionist, so every detail is so important to me. When I'm on stage I want everything just right from the costumes to the wigs to my lip syncing," Gemini said. "I've spent many years perfecting my craft."
"I can't thank The Speakeasy enough for giving me this amazing opportunity to host my first show," he said, noting Saturday will include several guest performers.
Prince (whose many hits include "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry," "1999," "Raspberry Beret," "Little Red Corvette," "Let's Go Crazy" and "Kiss") died in April 2016 at 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Tickets for the Speakeasy show are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show, available by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or at thecirca21speakeasy.com.