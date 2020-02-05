Playcrafters in Moline tells family-friendly adventure of four orphaned kids

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, is giving two sets of four area kids the chance to star in its latest production, “The Boxcar Children," opening this weekend.

The popular children's book series was originally created and written by the American first-grade school teacher Gertrude Chandler Warner and includes well over 150 titles. The series is aimed at readers in grades 2–6.

Originally published in 1924 by Rand McNally (as “The Box-Car Children”) and reissued in a shorter revised form in 1942 by Albert Whitman & Company, it tells the Depression-era story of four orphaned children — Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny.

Orphaned and in danger of being sent to different foster homes, the four siblings run away and make their home in an abandoned railroad boxcar, according to a Playcrafters synopsis. Pursued by the authorities and a mysterious stranger, the children discover the rewards and perils of life on the run, as well as the joy of keeping their family together.

The cast apart from the four is comprised of Jim Strauss, Don Faust, Nolan Schoenle, Lauren Larson and Jenya Loughney.