MOLINE — Sports movies or TV series — especially those involving student teams — are inherently exciting and inspirational.
They typically deal with obstacles faced on and off the field (or court) of play, and the players are guided to greatness by an indefatigable, hard-driving coach. Not only are climactic game scenes recreated, but high drama and redemption await the athletes apart from their sport.
"The Wolves" — a raw, R-rated depiction of Saturday-morning practices with nine members of a teen girls' soccer team — doesn't achieve the same transcendence, despite a solid area premiere at Playcrafters Barn Theatre. The players, primarily made up of high-school students and many making their venue debut, are capable as actors but they're hobbled by the strictures of Sarah DeLappe's script.
First, we don't get to know any of the players' names. The girls are just identified by their uniform number, and none of the dialogue refers to them as real people. Though there are a few passing references to a coach (who apparently is a drunk), that person is unseen. And the spare stage — superbly designed and built by Ryan Brix-Studer as an artificial-turf field — cannot host any actual soccer game; it's all warm-ups and ball-handling exercises.
The team (named The Wolves) doesn't square off against any other team but is frayed by internal rivalries and jealousies, and learns to truly function as a coherent, cooperative unit. The drama emanates from the back stories of the girls, but we never really get to know any one of them. One (played by 2013 Augustana grad Jo Vasquez) lives in a yurt (a portable round tent), but we don't find out why. Another — the goalie, played by Delany Gahagan — doesn't say anything until late in the play, after she has a breakdown alone on the field. But again, we have no idea why.
DeLappe does capture the immaturity, artificiality and the rapid-fire nature of the adolescents' dialogue, as the girls talk about everything from boys and menstruating to Jesus, junkies and genocide. Alice Guzman plays an obnoxious character who's demeaning to others; Valentine Chenus is cynical and drops several F-bombs, and Madison Duling is dominating in a coach-like role, giving orders and motivation.
You have free articles remaining.
Rivalries form and flare, friendships are put to the test and shocking secrets come out as the girls work out where they stand, both on the field and out in the world. Under the steady direction of Cynthia Taylor, the young actresses master the tricky timing of the soccer exercises and complicated, overlapping dialogue, as her program note says. A current high-school teacher, Taylor wrote that she's never read a piece “that gets it so right.”
There is more to “The Wolves” than soccer, as each character unravels “a complicated story to reveal the truth of life, love and the pursuit of everyday happiness,” she wrote.
Tragedy strikes late in the play, but since we don't really get to know the girls, the impact seems muted. Lidia Gomez, who plays a soccer mom, is in her first show and delivers an emotional, painful speech.
Playcrafters must be praised for pushing the envelope in the variety of shows it's been staging, particularly with its more contemporary, experimental “Barn Owl” series. "The Wolves" (which is about 90 minutes without intermission) is a natural complement to that series. These are fearless, courageous plays that tackle some hard issues, and everybody wins from their staging.
“The Wolves” continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13; $10 for military, available at 309-762-0330 or playcrafters.com.