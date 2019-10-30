Multicultural quartet comes to Q-C Arts
A multicultural metropolis has produced a multicultural quartet. A native of Toronto, born to a Chinese father and Jewish mother, Allison Au is a saxophonist, and she has been in the Q-C this week as part of the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series. Her work is a colorful concoction steeped in the tradition of jazz but laced with elements of classical, pop, R&B/hip-hop, Latin and world music, according to a Q-C Arts release.
The Allison Au Quartet won a JUNO Award (a Canadian Grammy) in 2016 for "Best Jazz Album of The Year: Group" for “Forest Grove.” The ensemble is visiting schools and community sites during their week of outreach, including with music students at Black Hawk and St. Ambrose, and an informal public performance at Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire, this past Tuesday.
Formed in 2009, the quartet has toured extensively in Canada and the United States. In 2017, it was named a finalist for Toronto Arts Foundation Emerging Jazz Artist Award.
A 2018 review of her “Wander Wonder” (at allaboutjazz.com) said: “Au proves herself, again, a marvelous composer of engaging, accessible and melodic tunes, with a hint of perhaps a Wayne Shorter influence in her quartet sound. The set explores a lot of territory while maintaining a cohesive mood. Her music sounds consistently hopeful and modernistic.”
Their local full-length public concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday, at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and children, and will be available at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit quadcityarts.com/vas. For more information, visit allisonau.com.
“Mystery Science Theater” to play Adler
The award-winning TV comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (MST3K) is coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre at 6 p.m. Sunday in an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour.
Following the “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017 and “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one last time as Joel Robinson to host “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” — alongside the world’s greatest (and only) movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy.
The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and “promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K’s loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson,” according to a tour release.
A 59-year-old native of Stevens Point, Wis., Hodgson founded “Mystery Science Theater 3000” in 1988 (first running for 11 seasons), and the original TV comedy starred Hodgson as a janitor trapped against his will by two mad scientists aboard the Earth-orbiting Satellite of Love and forced to watch a series of low-budget films as a part of the scientists’ plot to take over the world. Hodgson then created a myriad of robot companions to keep his sanity and comment on the films, according to recent Chicago Tribune piece.
In 2015, fans of MST3K united behind a record-breaking Kickstarter ccampaign to revive the show for a new season that premiered on Netflix in 2017, according to its Facebook page. In the live show, a man stranded in space is forced to watch cheesy movies in a cruel mind experiment, so he riffs on the films with his robot friends to cope. Tickets for Sunday are $33, $48 and $68, available at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St.), or Ticketmaster.com.
Heated Mamet play comes to Village
In this #MeToo era, a David Mamet drama — "Oleanna" — may take on new relevance, in a New Ground Theatre production at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (plus Nov. 8) and 3 p.m. Sunday (plus Nov. 10).
Opened in 1992, a discussion of grades between John (Craig Cohoon), a soon-to-be tenured college professor, and his student Carol (Tabitha Oles), becomes a life-altering power struggle. Arguably Mamet's most controversial work, “Oleanna” deals with themes of sexism, academia, political correctness and sexual harassment.
The play's title, taken from a folk song, refers to a 19th-century escapist vision of utopia, according to a synopsis. Mamet later adapted the two-person play into a film of the same name.
Camille Paglia wrote in 1994 that when it debuted in the wake of the 1991 Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings on Capitol Hill, “Oleanna” seemed to "encapsulate the stormy national debate over sexual harassment. In its gripping dramatization of an ambiguous, increasingly tortured exchange between a male professor and his female student, it challenged the rampant political correctness of the time.
"By showing that conflicts between superiors and subordinates are far more complex than conventional victim-centered feminism allowed, Mamet dared to suggest that both parties bear equal responsibility in any social transaction," she said.
New Ground tickets are $10 in advance (at 563-265-5347) or $12 at the door. Senior and student discounts are available.
Burlesque booms in November
If you've got a passion for burlesque, you've got chances to see the many Q-C performers in the business expose their talents at three events this month, including a “Nerdvember” show Saturday at 9 p.m. at Rascals Live (1415 15th St., Moline) from Moonshine Misfits.
The post-Halloween show pays tribute to favorite TV, movie, comic and game characters, including the latest film “Joker,” personified by Lilith St. Scream, former member of Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque and co-founder of Moonshine Misfits. “We'll have 'Stranger Things' Eleven, Freddy Krueger, a Klingon, Tinker Bell, Slytherin — a nice wide variety of characters,” she said this week.
Patrons are encouraged to come to Rascals in costumes, and the comedy troupe Show Us Your Pokeballs will also perform during the show ($10 in advance and $12 at the door). Moonshine Misfits typically performs at Rascals every other month. The women of Bottoms Up, based at The Speakeasy in Rock Island, will have a burlesque battle at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at with the dudes of Manscape Burlesque. It is hosted by Mac DeVille, representing Manscape, and Joshua Kahn, representing Bottoms Up, with a special guest referee to be announced.
All area burlesque performers (plus some troupes from Dubuque and Iowa City) will be invited to a special “QC Burly Blend, Vol. 2” on Nov. 23 at Village Theatre in the Village of East Davenport. The first one was June 1, as a fundraiser for the new Rock Island-based Clock Inc., which serves the LGBTQ community. The Burly Blend brings together a mixture of burlesque, drag, performance art and comedy.
“People are surprised there are so many troupes in the area,” St. Scream said of burlesque. “This brings us under one group, sort of a party, to meet each other, mingle, network, cross-promote. Some of us have done shows with other groups. We like to hang out as burlesque.”
The 8:30 p.m. show Nov. 23 will have $10 tickets, with $5 off at the door with an animal-shelter donation item. Proceeds will benefit Q-C animal shelters.