Get the “Power”
at Black Box
A workshop production of the new full-length musical “Aaron Power” — written by East Moline's Dan Haughey and Moline's Michael Callahan — will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday at Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.
It's about love, relationships, ancestry, trust and an American young man’s quest to find his identity and his estranged family in Ireland. Played by Nolan Schoenle, Aaron is a talented but troubled Anglo-Navajo man, sent by a medicine man on an epic quest to Ireland to escape a possible crime. The young man is to discover the mystery of his Irish roots. A gifted musician, Aaron meets up with a cutting-edge Celtic rock band that's running from the suspicion that one of its members may have committed a terrorist act in Belfast, according to a synopsis.
Aaron is quickly assimilated into the band, its culture and its Irish tour, and falls in love with the lead singer, Kate (played by Heather Kangas), who helps him find his place in Irish music, traditions and the discovery of his heritage. Aaron’s mysterious grandfather (played by Bob Hanske) was one of Ireland’s most loved yet hated political chiefs.
The cast for the staged reading (performers will use scripts) includes Alexa Florence, Don Madson, Anthony Leiter, Lojo Russo, Kate Holsen and Steven Burke. Seating is very limited, but those interested in attending should email a reservation for free seats by Friday to aaronpowermusical@gmail.com.
Composer Callahan and book writer Haughey plan to expand upon the musical after this workshop and perform beyond the Quad-Cities. For more information, see the “Cast/Company List” at danact3.com.
Guitar virtuoso
to play Bishop Hill
Internationally renowned guitarist Sarah McQuaid will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., and if there is sufficient demand, McQuaid will also give a 90-minute guitar workshop (see sarahmcquaid.com/workshops for details) at 2 p.m. the same day.
Advance booking is essential as the workshop will not take place unless a minimum of five people sign up for it in advance. Workshop fee is $35 and concert tickets are $20, available at bishophillcommons.eventbrite.com, cadzanmusic.com or by calling 309-299-4999.
Born in Spain (to a Spanish father and an American mother) and raised in Chicago, McQuaid now lives in Cornwall, England. Recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland, she's also drawn critical praise for her voice (which has been likened to malt whiskey and melted chocolate) and her engaging rapport with audiences: “I’ve attended hundreds of concerts of all kinds, and her subtle mastery onstage launches her straight into my fave shows ever,” The Huffington Post wrote.
“The precision and sophistication of the writing and playing blows me away. I am so glad to be involved,” guitar legend Michael Chapman wrote in his introduction to McQuaid’s fifth solo album, “If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous,” which he offered to produce after meeting Sarah at a festival where they were both on the bill.
McQuaid teamed up with award-winning filmmaker Brett Harvey for a music video/short film based on the poignant true story of Bill Conner, a father who lost his 20-year-old daughter and cycled 1,400 miles (to Florida) to hear her heart beating again in the body of its recipient. Underpinned by McQuaid's song “Slow Decay,” you can see the video at youtu.be/4WjeCEoNHjY. For more information, visit sarahmcquaid.com.
Expose yourself
to Rock Island nudes
Local photographer Laura Heath is presenting her third exhibit, “Eden,” at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. She will be at an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and the collection will be on display through Nov. 3.
Longtime owner of the vintage clothing store Trash Can Annie, Davenport-based Heath said she still is inspired by the 20th-century work of Edward Weston (1886-1958), who was a “seminal American photographer whose radical approach to composition, lighting and form changed the history of the medium,” according to artnet.com. “The camera should be used for a recording of life, for rendering the very substance and quintessence of the thing itself, whether it be polished steel or palpitating flesh,” the artist once said.
Heath feels the work she has done in her past two shows and her current show have given both she and her models confidence they hadn’t felt in the past. All three exhibits have been shown at the Rock Island cafe, gallery and performing arts venue.
“Eden” has assisted Heath's artistic progression to “become more focused on improving her composition and lighting,” she said. The exhibit is named Eden “to signify the idea that nudity need not be hidden away,” Heath said, noting society often views nudity as shameful; she wants people to see it as beautiful.
Help support
Q-C blues winners
The Iowa Blues Challenge winners this year were both from the Quad-Cities, and a special fundraiser will be held this from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport, to help with the cost of the bands attending the International Blues Challenge in Memphis from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020.
For a suggested donation of $10, you can hear the Avey/Grouws Band (Chris Avey, Jeni Grouws, Bryan West, Randy Leasman and Ian Farmer) and Generations of Blues (Hal Reed and Kent Burnside).
Grouws (vocals) met Avey (guitar) and West (drums) at a Q-C blues jam in 2015, and and in 2017, they officially formed the Avey/Grouws Band. Avey and West came in third in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in 2009 as The Avey Brothers. The current band has played blues festivals across the country and also won the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge, advancing to the semifinals at the 2018 International Blues Challenge.
Hal Reed and Kent Burnside were raised in separate areas of Mississippi, but their journeys brought them together in the state of Iowa. Blues harpist, singer and educator, Reed currently lives in Davenport, but he was born just a few miles from the Mississippi Delta and grew up surrounded by legends of blues music. Burnside, now living in Des Moines, was also born into the blues — raised in Mississippi with a horde of musical influences.
He's the grandson of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside (1926-2005), who began teaching him to play guitar when he was just 9. Reed and Burnside are passionate about the history of their art form and strive to keep the blues alive by sharing their vast musical roots, while also adding their own version of the blues form, according to their biography.
To learn more about the International Blues Challenge (presented by The Blues Foundation) visit https://blues.org/international-blues-challenge.