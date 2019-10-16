Seinfeld returns to Adler
Jerry Seinfeld is eligible for Medicare, but that isn't stopping the 65-year-stand-up comedian from touring. He returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre (136 E. 3rd St.) for a 7 p.m. show Tuesday, Oct. 22.
A review of a July UK show at telegraph.co.uk called Seinfeld "still the king of observational comedy. ... But his longevity is not just down to nostalgia. For his meticulous craftsmanship and work ethic, he is revered by younger comics," the review said.
"I've really been a comedian for 40 years. I did a TV series for nine years. My life has been being a stand-up comedian. It's what I love to do the most," Seinfeld said in a telephone interview before his September 2016 Adler show, noting his hugely successful 1989-1998 run of NBC's "Seinfeld." When the show was on hiatus, he made sure to hit the road telling jokes.
"I love coming to places where people may not get a chance to see certain people," he said of smaller cities like Davenport. He's been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.
His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (currently on Netflix) and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” Seinfeld continues to perform nationally and internationally, including at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency.
Tickets for the Adler date are $55, $75 and $150, available at the box office, Ticketmaster.com, and 800-745-3000.
“Noises Off” is on at Augustana
“Noises Off” — called “the funniest farce ever written” by the New York Post — will be performed through Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Brunner Mainstage Theatre, (3750 7th Ave., Rock Island), at Augustana College.
A 1982 play by the English playwright Michael Frayn, it's a play within a play about a farce called "Nothing On," complete with missed cues, missing props, romantic rivalries and rifts, slamming doors and mounting chaos. It was performed in 2012 at Richmond Hill in Geneseo. Augustana director Jennifer Popple says “Noises Off” gives the audience an insider's view.
“We so often lament that the audience doesn't get to see the 'making' of the performances of the play. This play does that — although on a larger, more dramatic scale — showing the stops and starts, the behind-the-scenes drama, and all while demonstrating why this art is so much fun to work on,” she said.
“We are having a great time unpacking the layers of the show, and we are excited to show the audiences what our college actors can do with this hilarious, physical, love story to the theatre.”
The cast includes Augie students Peter Alfano, Lindsey Edwards, Bradley Heinrichs, Noah Hill, Jarod Kovach, Amy Nicholson, Abby Overmann, Ariela Policastro and Michael Tarchala. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15, or $12 for senior citizens and Augustana faculty/staff, $10 for students and children ages 12 and under, and free for Augustana students with ID, available at 309-794-7306 or augustana.edu/tickets.
Pat Travers to play Redstone
Blues rock guitar hero Pat Travers will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.
A 65-year-old native of Toronto, the singer/guitarist/keyboardist's biography at allmusic.com says "his hard, edgy tone, rough and rowdy vocals, and barroom boogie aesthetic is a stellar example.” Arriving during the reign of hard blues-rock guitar slingers such as Johnny Winter, George Thorogood and Robin Trower, his eight-album run for Polydor from the self-titled 1976 debut through 1984's "Hot Shot," netted seven Top 200 chart placements (all but one in the upper half) and two Top 40 singles, including the party anthem classic "Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)," according to the bio.
A 2015 concert review at northwestmusicscene.net said: "When your name is Pat Travers and you have a guitar strapped to your body, people expect a shred fest. Thursday night in Seattle was no exception. ... He seems to be a man content with just taking it as it comes and dishing it out to the fans. And the Seattle crowd loved him for that."
Travers' official bio says his 1979 live "Go For What You Know" is considered one of his best albums and a "must have" for any guitar fan. "More and more Pat was being considered a guitar hero, a description he himself was less comfortable with," the bio says. "Expressing himself more musically and with tonality, Pat prided himself in these areas more than in speed and trickery."
Featuring opening act The Claudettes, Saturday's Redstone show has a ticket price of $25 in advance, $30 day of show, available at rivermusicexperience.org.
Frightful fun with "Rocky Horror"
Continuing its Halloween season tradition, the Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will present the wild, wacky “Rocky Horror Show,” for nine performances this month. Filled with outrageous humor, dynamic musical numbers, unconventional romance, ghoulish delights and plenty of audience participation, the musical is directed for the second time by longtime Circa '21 veteran Brad Hauskins.
"We are thrilled to be presenting 'Rocky Horror' in The Speakeasy again this year,” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. "The show has become an annual event for so many people. It's fun to see people show up dressed like their favorite character and sing along with every song. What other show can you throw things and yell profanities at the actors and it's okay? 'The Rocky Horror Show' is the only one I'm aware of.”
The theater welcomes back “Rocky Horror” cast veterans Doug Kutzli, Kirsten Sindelar, Victoria House, Chase Austin, Kelci Eaton, Sarah Hayes and Nicholas Munson. Those joining the show for the first time are Ethan Mason, Haley Teel and playing Dr. Frank N. Furter, is Ian Sodawasser.
The show is a raunchy tribute to B-grade sci-fi movies of the '50s, and tells of young couple Brad and Janet and how their worlds are turned upside down when a flat tire causes them to spend the night in a creepy old castle. The asylum features a mad scientist, an unlucky delivery boy, a hunky Frankenstein and a bunch of aliens.
Performances will be 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (plus Oct. 25 and 26), and a special 6 p.m. show on Oct. 27. Due to the musical's adult language and mature subject matter, the 7 p.m. shows are for ages 18 and older, while patrons must be 21 and up to attend the 11 p.m. performances. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on performance days, available at 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or at thecirca21speakeasy.com. The theater will also be selling prop bags at the door for $3. No outside props may be brought in.