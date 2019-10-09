Sax and students join Nova Singers
Classical saxophonist Kenneth Tse and students from Galesburg and Rock Island high schools will join Nova Singers for concerts that will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church and at 4 p.m. Sunday at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St. The concerts will feature James Whitbourn’s “Son of God Mass” (2001) and J.S. Bach’s 18th-century “Jesu, Meine Freude.”
“I’m thrilled to be able to do the 'Son of God Mass,' a beautiful and unique work that has an intimate and other-worldly feel,” Nova musical director Laura Lane said in a recent release. “It is a true honor to have the chance to work with Kenneth Tse, one of the world’s best classical saxophone players, and I can’t wait to put his sound with the Nova Singers."
The Bach motet “is one of my very favorite works by Bach,” she said. “Sometimes joyful, sometimes tender and sweet, sometimes fiercely defiant, this work sums up what it is like to live in a world full of anger, violence and conflict, and yet to find a way to live in it feeling safe and loved. Every time we work on it, I am amazed how moved I feel.”
Tse, a University of Iowa music professor, is a frequent soloist on five continents. He has been a guest clinician at conferences hosted by band and orchestra director associations and has taught master classes at universities and conservatories worldwide, according to his bio.
Nova Singers tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 62 and older, and free for students. They're available at novasingers.com and at the door. For more information, call 309-341-7038.
Take a touching journey with Playcrafters
You can travel a long way — physically and emotionally — without leaving your seat this weekend at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, this weekend in the latest Barn Owl Series production.
As part of its Barn Owl Series, Playcrafters will present “4,000 Miles” (2001) by Amy Herzog, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, Directed by Jennifer Kingry, the show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21 year-old Leo (Adam Cerny) seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera (Rae Mary) in her West Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other, according to a synopsis. “4,000 Miles” looks at how two outsiders find their way in today's world.
Also part of the story are Bec (Elizabeth Melville), Leo’s ex-girlfriend, and Amanda (Mary Sales), a drunken young woman he picks up at a bar. Leo is still reeling from a tragedy that took place during his trip, and his grief is compounded by the announcement by Bec that she thinks they should part ways.
“Leo is, in a word, lost,” a 2012 New York Times review of the play said. “And the manner in which he slowly finds himself again, through a growing intimacy with Vera, is the moving heart of the play.”
Tickets for the Playcrafters show are $8, $5 for members and season-ticket holders. They're available at 309-762-0330 or playcrafters.com.
Rock the Arts in Rocktown
Quad City Arts, Midcoast Fine Arts, DeSoto Arts, Shoppes on 2nd, NormaLeah and The ARTery will present Rock the Arts, Rock Island's biggest annual art event, this weekend. The free event in The District will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can pick up discount coupons to participating Rock Island businesses at the five venues. They're good for discounts at Original Huckleberry's Great Pizza & Calzones, Rozz-Tox, Big Swing Brewing Company, Daiquiri Factory, and “Dracula Unleashed!” by Ballet Quad Cities.
During the weekend, Celestial by Design's Kimberly Kruse will showcase her body painting talents at The ARTery, 1629 2nd Ave. Live music there Friday night will be provided by Chris Stevens and Antone Burton. Other featured artists at The ARTery and MidCoast Gallery West will be Carolyn Krueger, Susan Sharp, Glen Lowry, Lisa Mahar and Jillian McGuinness. Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., will feature live music Friday by Cigar Box Sam, and artwork by Lisa Mahar, Jessica Bingham and Mike Leinhauser.
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, 1612 2nd Ave., will have live music Friday by Yoyo y Yo, with Bling4Cancer discounts, decorated bodice displays, and family-friendly butterfly activities. Shoppes on 2nd, 1700 2nd Ave., will have Wild Cherry Spoon Co. on Friday and Saturday, plus Brick and Motor Boutique Saturday.
DeSoto Pottery Studio, 2324 3rd Ave., will feature live music Friday from Jeff Tady, demonstrations by the Quad Cities Woodturners Club, live raku firing by Joel Knanishu, and works by artists Amber Williams and Stuart Shepard, along with a group exhibition.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/757586998012925.
Bask in Bogart at Black Box
The mood, style and shade are all noir in the latest production at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Building off the venue's past nostalgia-drenched presentations of radio plays of “It's a Wonderful Life” and “War of the Worlds,” Black Box co-founder and director Lora Adams will present “The Man with Bogart’s Face: A Radio Play” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
A man whose identity we never learn has his face altered so that he looks like Humphrey Bogart and is involved in a “Maltese Falcon”-type caper, according to a synopsis. The show includes plenty of dames and heroes and villains, all played for laughs.
The show is based on a 1980 film of the same name, written and produced by Andrew Fenady.
"The Man With Bogart's Face” is a “loving tribute to the genre of hard-boiled detectives of the 1940s and the Hollywood movies that glorified their derring-do,” according to a Hollywood Reporter review. “Fenady obviously has a strong affection for those tough private eyes and gorgeous women who both plagued and pursued them.”
The Moline cast will include Scott Tunnicliff, Phillip Dunbridge, Mark Ruebling, James Driscoll, Susan Perrin-Sallak, Patti Flaherty, Lisa Kahn and Ashley Hanson.
Tickets are $16 ($13 on opening night). They're available at theblackboxtheatre.com.