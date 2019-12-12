Nova Singers to celebrate Christmas Friday in Davenport

Nova Singers will present their Christmas program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Galesburg.
The concert includes holiday favorites such as "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Deck the Hall," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Away in a Manger," and lesser known classics such as "The Huron Carol," and "Sussex Carol" and seasonal songs from Africa, Russia, Estonia and Puerto Rico.
“This may be the most varied and fun Christmas program we have ever done," director Laura Lane said in a news release. "I absolutely love every single piece and am especially excited to share with audiences the carols that are brand new."
"An Estonian piece, 'Ohtul,' is utterly gorgeous and features our fantastic tenor section at the end," she said. "And everyone will love hearing again the extraordinary 'Otche nash' by Russian master Golovanov, with its huge climax and its super-low bass notes.
"One of my favorite new pieces this year is 'Ndikhokhele Bawo,' by South African composer Michael Barrett, who was here last year to coach us on his South African traditional songs," Lane said. "This one builds gradually with a traditional melody that is unforgettable and deeply moving.”
This year’s concert also features pianist Casey Dierlam, who will accompany the ensemble in three songs. Dierlam teaches piano at Knox College and is accompanist with the Knox College Choir.
Dierlam performs as a professional pianist around the world and was the featured guest pianist with the Knox-Galesburg Symphony last spring.
Tickets, $20 for adults and $17 for seniors, are available at novasingers.com or at the door. Students are admitted free of charge.