Nova Singers to celebrate Christmas Friday in Davenport

Nova Singers will present their Christmas program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Galesburg.

The concert includes holiday favorites such as "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Deck the Hall," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Away in a Manger," and lesser known classics such as "The Huron Carol," and "Sussex Carol" and seasonal songs from Africa, Russia, Estonia and Puerto Rico.

“This may be the most varied and fun Christmas program we have ever done," director Laura Lane said in a news release. "I absolutely love every single piece and am especially excited to share with audiences the carols that are brand new."

"An Estonian piece, 'Ohtul,' is utterly gorgeous and features our fantastic tenor section at the end," she said. "And everyone will love hearing again the extraordinary 'Otche nash' by Russian master Golovanov, with its huge climax and its super-low bass notes.