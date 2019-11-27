Get lit at Q-C Botanical Center
You can be among the first to see the 2019 “Winter Nights Winter Lights” exhibit Saturday night at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The opening night, from 6 to 9 p.m. will include indoor and outdoor lighted garden strolls (with over 80,000 lights at the third-annual festival), appetizers, a cash bar, live music and a silent auction.
This will be a 21-years-and-older event, $35 per person, $50 per couple, or $200 for a table of eight (RSVP required, available at qcgardens.com). On Sunday, there will be a members-only party from 5 to 8 p.m., including a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is free to members. The QCBC will host “Painting for a Purpose” on Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 18, at 5:30 p.m., where you can paint your seasonal scene and take it home, for $25. RSVP is required for that.
There will be date nights on Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 19, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., where you can enjoy live music and seasonal cocktails at the cash bar. The admission is $8 for adults, and $6 for adult members (no RSVP needed). Santa and Mrs. Claus will return for photos from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14; $8 adults and $4 for youth (members get $2 off those prices).
The “Winter Nights Winter Lights” exhibit will be displayed 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through Jan. 4. It will be open Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and the night of New Year's Eve. QCBC admission is $8 adults, $4 youth, and free for kids under 2. Members are $6 for adults and $2 youth. In 2018, the festival attracted 5,788 guests, a 164% attendance increase over the first year.
Enjoy X-mas décor at Davenport House
The Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island is in the spirit of an 1840s Christmas for the first time this December. The decorated historic house will be open for three days from noon to 4 p.m. each day.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, the Col. Davenport House joins three other historic sites in the Quad-Cities open with their Christmas decorations ready. The house will have free admission Dec. 1 to tour the house. On Dec. 7 and 8, the decorated house will be open for tours from noon to 4 p.m.
That weekend includes children’s activities, carolers and an antique sleigh outside to take your holiday pictures. Admission for this weekend is $6 adults for 13 years and over; $4 for seniors (62 and older), free 12 and under and active military.
“It is a kickoff to the holiday season and a good chance to show kids and grandkids activities to be unplugged from their phones and tablets,” Jolene Keeney, president of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, said this week.
An Army veteran, George Davenport (1783-1845), came to Rock Island in 1816 as a civilian who had a contract to supply rations to the soldiers at Fort Armstrong. He was the first permanent European resident in the Quad-Cities area and built his house in 1833-34 on the north end of Arsenal Island. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation (CDHF) is a nonprofit volunteer group that works to preserve Colonel George Davenport’s former home and share his story with the community. For more information, visit davenporthouse.org.
Join Miss Iowa for a grand night
Emily Tinsman, the ebullient current Miss Iowa and Bettendorf High alumna, has assembled a starry cast of fellow Iowa Thespians to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at her alma mater, in a “Grand Night for Singing and Arts Education."
At the BHS Performing Arts Center (3333 18th St.), Tinsman and 17 other area and statewide Thespian alumni will sing Broadway selections to raise awareness of the impact of arts education on Iowa students and raise funds for advocacy in arts education. Emcee for the evening will be Liz Treiber, Iowa Thespian alum and lead singer for Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls.
Proceeds from the event will help support three student scholarships. Accompanied by pianist Perry Mears, other performers (high-school grads from 1992 to 2018) include David Baxter, Heather Herkelman, Alysa Goethe, Sara Wegener, Ellie Stamper, Allie Girsch, Sydney Kuehl, Kyle DeFauw, Peyton Reese, Becca Johnson, Melissa Clark and Joe Lasher.
Iowa Thespians is an affiliate of the Educational Theatre Association. The group awards scholarships to high-school students to pursue careers in performance, technical theater and theater education. Iowa Thespians honor student achievement in theater and supports educators by providing professional development, networking opportunities, resources, and recognition, and to influence public opinion and policy-makers that theater education is essential.
Starting with an August benefit concert at her home church, St. Peter's in Bettendorf, Tinsman has raised about $10,000 for arts education and advocacy. Tickets for the Saturday event (which also includes recognition of Iowa arts educators) are $20 for adults, $10 for students, available at bhspac.booktix.com. Following the concert, there will be a reception (for those 21+) at Cru in downtown Davenport.
Tinsman is planning a March 2020 benefit at Moline's Spotlight Theatre to feature younger performers. On Nov. 15, she was in Des Moines to receive a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds for Iowa Arts in Education Day. On Dec. 19, Tinsman will be in Uncasville, Conn., to compete in Miss America 2020, to be held at the Mohegan Sun casino and broadcast on NBC.
P-town in spotlight with parade
The 34th-annual Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., featuring dozens of entries and plenty of candy. KWQC-TV 6’s Erik Maitland, Morgan Ottier and Kevin Phelps will be on hand to meet everyone and serve as parade judges.
A perfect way to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season, Saturday is also “Small Business Saturday,” which gives everyone a chance to visit the Main Street stores, which will be open extended hours and offer lots of specials. Again, this year P-town's Main Street will be closed to all traffic and parking beginning at 2:30 p.m., to allow pre-parade activities to begin. There are several events before the parade providing fun and food for the entire family.
The Masons will hold their annual Chili/BBQ Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station. Food vendors, goodies and hot chocolate can be found all along Main Street before the parade. Santa Claus will make an appearance on his North Pole fire truck to announce his arrival at 2:45 p.m., and will be cruising around town. Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet children for treats and pictures beginning at 3:30 p.m.
One special event you won’t want to miss is the lighting of the Love Light Tree, which takes place at 5:30 in Eclipse Square. Other activities will include a 3 p.m. Reindeer Dash on Main Street; and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., cookie decorating at The Main Street office, reindeer food making at Hometown Hardware, letters to Santa at Ann’s Hair Salon, face painting at Hanford Insurance Agency, coloring pages at Hartig Drug and train rides on Main Street. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be horse and carriage rides.
For more information on Prophetstown Main Street, visit facebook.com/Prophetstownmainstreet1.