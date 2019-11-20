A holiday for Harry
The tradition of Holiday Pops the weekend before Thanksgiving is a thing of the past. For the third straight November, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra gets wild about Harry this Saturday as it performs the score to a Harry Potter film, this time the third — 2004's “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
You can experience the adventures of your favorite wizard again set to the music performed by the area's professional live symphony orchestra. At the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., you can see the movie directed by Alfonso Cuarón, based on J.K. Rowling's 1999 novel. The film — the third installment in the eight-part Potter cinematic series — was written by Steve Kloves. The story follows Harry Potter's third year at Hogwarts as he is informed that a prisoner named Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban and intends to kill him, according to a synopsis.
“Azkaban” stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry's best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. It also features Gary Oldman, David Thewlis, Michael Gambon, Emma Thompson and Timothy Spall.
The QCSO tickets for the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows are $25 to $60 for adults and $20 to $55 for students each, available at 563-322-7276 and qcso.org. In conjunction with the special concerts, the downtown Davenport bar Cru morphs into the “Leaky Cauldron,” a prominent wizarding pub and inn featured in the Potter books and films. From its decor to its drink lineup, Cru, 221 Brady St., Davenport, will be made over, from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The drink specials will include a Butterbeer-inspired drink, made with vodka, vanilla, butterscotch, cream soda and heavy cream. At the Adler Saturday, Whitey's will sell a nonalcoholic Butterbeer-inspired ice cream for the concerts. For more information on Cru, visit facebook.com/cru221.
Show your Q-C pride at Bucktown
The new exhibit at Bucktown Center for the Arts in downtown Davenport — “Show Your Colors” — includes a thought-provoking take on how artists in our community interpret the theme. While some entries celebrate sheer color for its own sake, many look at issues of diversity and the experience of confronting personal standards, according to MidCoast Fine Arts, which manages the collection of galleries and studios at 225 E. 2nd St.
From Elaine Rexdale’s lively depiction of folks in wheelchairs and Maria Casad’s reminder of the Statue of Liberty welcome to immigrants, from Lisa Mahar’s declaration “There is Good and Evil in all of Us!” to David Zahn’s genteel reminder of respect for Mother Nature, all entries celebrate life, MidCoast says. The exhibition is on the second floor of Bucktown through Jan. 11, 2020. There is no admission fee.
Twenty-one artists responded to the exhibit's call for entries that had no entry fee and was not pre-juried. Entries were co-curated by MidCoast Fine Arts staff Sherry Maurer and Tony Seabolt. Maurer noted, “We had grant funding to be able to offer this truly open exhibition opportunity and we are so pleased with the results that represent works ranging from seasoned professionals like Peter Xiao to new entrants such as printmaker Paige Kelly. The submissions reflect a high level of artistic accomplishment in our community.“
The exhibit is presented in partnership with QC Pride. A public reception will take place on the Bucktown Final Friday open house from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 29. The art is a way for local artists, both LGBTQ+ and allies, to show their work to the community, QC Pride spokesman Andrew Arnold said this week. “This event will bring out artists that don’t normally show their works and artists that are established in the art community.”
The event also spotlights part of the Q-C area that's “historically shunned during the holiday season by family members,” he said. “The holidays are usually hard on the community, which is why we want to put their accomplishments on display.” For more information, visit midcoast.org or call 563-424-1210.
Make history with Hauberg celebration
The 150th birthday of one of the most influential Quad-Citizens will be celebrated from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the elegant former estate of John Hauberg (1869-1955) at 1300 24th St., Rock Island. You can enjoy cake and ice cream (for free), while learning about Hauberg from family members and special guest speakers Mark Schwiebert and Susanne Kayyali.
Hauberg — born outside Hillsdale — and his wife, Susanne Denkmann, were leading philanthropists in the Rock Island community. An attorney, he was instrumental in securing Black Hawk’s Watch Tower as a state park in 1927, according to haubergestate.org. His personal collection created the John Hauberg Indian Museum at what became Black Hawk State Historic Site.
He wrote a 78-page booklet in support of the site and placed it before the State Senate, according to his biography at augustana.net. A museum was erected in the park in 1937. John and Susanne furnished many of the Native American relics in the museum. Hauberg also established the Indian Pow-Wow at the park in 1940, bringing Native Americans to demonstrate their customs and dances. The same year, Hauberg was elected an honorary chief of the tribe. His last public appearance was at the Pow-Wow of 1955, to an audience of 3,000.
One of his lasting legacies was as a recorder of oral histories of the area’s pioneers, housed at the Rock Island County Historical Society Library, haubergestate.org said. The Haubergs had two children, Catherine and John Jr. As adults, they were involved in the family lumber business. The Hauberg children donated their parents' home, an architectural treasure (built in 1909-11) that became the Hauberg Civic Center, to the city of Rock Island in 1956.
Through preservation efforts, the Hauberg mansion and gardens in 1972 were landmarked on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places; in 2016 designated a local Rock Island landmark; and just this year honored by Landmarks Illinois as a Richard H. Driehaus Award recipient.
Give thanks at interfaith service
In between the colossal commercialism of Halloween and Christmas, the more humble Thanksgiving always gets short shrift. But the longtime holiday tradition of a pre-Thanksgiving interfaith service aims to fill the gap.
The 76th-annual interfaith service of worship and thanksgiving will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. The six houses of worship to be represented are Edwards Congregational UCC, Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities, Temple Emanuel and Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
The Sunday service will include a joint choir piece, congregational singing and inspirational reflections by Rabbi Linda Bertenthal of Temple Emanuel and Imam Bachir Djehiche of the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, who are both pretty new to their positions. The rabbi has been at the Davenport temple since July 2018, and two imams just recently started here this fall.
An offering at the interfaith service will be received for Quad Cities Interfaith, whose purpose is to create a more just society. QCI is a coalition of congregations and community groups working together to build local leadership and address issues in the Q-C region.
QCI is a “community of people living out our faith and values to collectively transform our society and bring about justice and human dignity locally and regionally,” according to qcinterfaith.org. The number of participating faiths in the Thanksgiving service has expanded over the past several years.