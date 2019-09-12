DAVENPORT — The next quartet of movies in the Gordon Ney Jewish Film Series begin Sunday in the auditorium of the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St.
Presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, all films are shown at 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors (60-plus) and military, and free for students. The schedule (with summaries from the federation) is as follows:
- Sept. 15 – “The Interpreter” (2018), 113 min., German/Slovak/Russian with English subtitles, Comedy/Drama. The 80-year-old Ali Ungar comes across a book by a former SS officer describing his wartime activities in Slovakia. He realizes his parents were executed by him. He sets out to take revenge but finds instead his 70-year-old son, Georg, a retired teacher. Georg, who had avoided his father all his life, decides to find out more about him and offers Ali to be his interpreter. The two old men, in everything opposite, embark on a bittersweet journey to meet surviving witnesses of the wartime tragedy.
- Sept. 22 – “Itzhak” (2018), 82 min., English/ Hebrew with English subtitles, Documentary. From Schubert to Strauss, Bach to Brahms, Mozart to ... Billy Joel, Itzhak Perlman's violin playing transcends mere performance to evoke the celebrations and struggles of real life; "praying with the violin," says renowned Tel Aviv violinmaker Amnon Weinstein. Alison Chernick's enchanting documentary looks beyond the sublime musician to see the polio survivor whose parents emigrated from Poland to Israel, and the young man who struggled to be taken seriously as a music student when schools saw only his disability.
- Oct. 6 – “Fig Tree” (2018), 93 min., Amharic/Hebrew with English subtitles, Drama. 16-year-old Jewish Mina is trying to navigate between a surreal routine dictated by the civil war in Ethiopia and her last days of youth with her Christian boyfriend Eli. When she discovers that her family is planning to immigrate to Israel and escape the war, she weaves an alternate plan in order to save Eli. But in times of war, plans tend to go wrong. Marsha's coming-of-age film debut film is based on her childhood memories of a civil-war-torn Ethiopia.
- Oct. 20 – “Leona” (2019), 95 min., Spanish with English subtitles, Drama. "Leona" is an intimate, insightful, and moving film that tells the story of a young Jewish woman from Mexico City who finds herself torn between her family and her forbidden love. Ripe with all the drama and interpersonal conflicts of a Jane Austen novel, watching her negotiate the labyrinth of familial pressure, religious precedent, and her own burgeoning sentiment is both painful and beautiful — there are no easy choices to be made and the viewer travels back and forth with her as she struggles with her heart to take the best path.
For more information, call 309-793-1300 or visit jfqc.org.