ROCK ISLAND — This year’s tongue-twister Greek comedy from Genesius Guild is "Ecclesiazusae" (roughly translated to “Assemblywomen”), but that’s not nearly as much fun as trying to pronounce AY-clay-zee-ah-ZOO-say. I know, I know, it’s Greek to me, too, but loads of laughs and tons of fun.
Every summer after grueling rehearsal schedules and enduring every challenge an outdoor theater could possibly encounter, cast and crew throw convention to the wind and stage an updated and ludicrous version (adapted by Guild founder Don Wooten) of one of the few surviving scripts still available by ancient Athens’ acidic wit: Aristophanes.
Aristophanes was known for topical, irreverent skewering of politicians, current events, recent theater — well, pretty much everything. Little escaped the spit of his wit. The basic plot of this offering is that the women of Athens, fed up with the all male government, plot an overthrow that puts them in power instead.
This season’s rendition is piloted by neophyte director Philip Tunnicliff, who lands his rookie flight with just a bit of a bump, that being pacing; line pickup and scene transitions could have been a bit quicker.
That aside, Tunnicliff, who literally grew up at the Guild while Mom and Dad performed and crewed, adheres faithfully to tradition from the rubber duck in the pool to the ridiculous opening procession to the Max Sennett chase to close the show. And although I’ve seen many iterations of this show over my 30-plus years at Guild and after, it felt fresh and new.
Although the basic script is ancient, it’s actually pretty timely in light of the 2018 election that brought an unprecedented number of women into Congress and the no-holds-barred assertiveness of “The Squad." There are plenty of references to the current contentious political scene most notably via the appearance of “Lush Rimbaugh” (Jim Loula).
There are references to earlier productions in the season, Hamlet in particular, by way of Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway (Kathy Calder) and some subtle digs at theater critics (ouch!).
The high points of this entertaining show include errant French soldiers (Jacob Lund and Tyler Henning) a la Monty Python, the running gag between the Stage Manager (Payton R. Brasher) and The Bootlickers (Zoe Grabow, Logan Braun, Spencer Lykam and CJ Elliott), and the aging trio of “dirty old men” (Don O’Shea, Guy Cabell and George Cornelius).
All this banter is packed quite neatly into a hair past an hour, so you can enjoy the show and still have plenty of time for more fun afterward. The free performances continue at 8 p.m. today and Sunday at Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, 1120 40th St., Rock Island.