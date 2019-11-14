DAVENPORT — The Putnam Museum’s next exhibit, “OMg! Elements of Surprise," will spotlight the basic building blocks of our universe, using chemistry’s iconic key, the periodic table of elements, and show visitors the surprising and quirky ways chemical elements shape the world around us.
The exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Putnam, 1717 W. 12th St., and will be on display through 2020 at the Q-C Smithsonian Affiliate museum.
"Elements of Surprise" commemorates 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table, which marks 150 years since the table of elements was first published.
“It’s incredible to think just 118 chemical elements make up everything from the air we breathe to the water we drink, every man-made object and even our own bodies,” Rachael Mullins, Putnam president/CEO, said in a press release.
“In this weird and wonderful exhibit, visitors will discover the surprising ways atoms connect everything in our universe through hands-on features and unbelievable stories your teacher didn’t tell you in chemistry class," she said.
The exhibit is being sponsored by the Arconic Foundation.
Each Saturday, a Putnam educator will demonstrate chemical reactions and other science experiments in the exhibit’s “Don’t Try This at Home” theater space. Groups may book demonstrations during a visit for a small fee.
The exhibit is included in the price of general admission — $9 for adults or $8 for youths ages 3-18, seniors, college students and military members. Admission is free for members. For more information, visit putnam.org/elements.
Russian scientist Dmitri Ivanovich Mendeleev prepared the first periodic table in 1869, when only 63 elements had been discovered, based on chemical and physical properties of elements. The rows and columns not only categorized the properties of each element, but also predicted the existence of yet-to-be discovered elements. Today, there are 118 total.
Grant expands STEM programming
The Arconic Foundation, the presenting sponsor of the exhibit, also has awarded grants for upgrades to the Putnam’s Science Center and new planetarium shows for the museum’s Discovery Dome.
The upgrades include two interactive features that opened this year — the Augmented Reality Sandbox and the Magic Planet.
The Augmented Reality Sandbox allows visitors to explore STEM (science/technology/engineering/math) topics as they shape landscapes with sand. The sand is overlaid with projected 3-D visualizations that demonstrate elevation and topography and simulate water.
The Magic Planet lets visitors discover space, earth science and more, using a 3-D digital projection globe. This feature gives users access to a world of interactive educational programs from institutions such as NASA.
Pick up 'Polar Express' tickets
A Quad-Cities family tradition for more than 10 years, "Polar Express" Pajama Parties will kick off Thursday, Dec. 12, and run for four days.
The Putnam has scheduled 10 showings of “The Polar Express 3-D” holiday movie on its six-story-tall movie screen.
"The 'Polar Express' Pajama Parties are among the Putnam’s most iconic events, connecting friends, families and neighbors to celebrate the holiday season for more than a decade," Mullins said.
"Whether you’re watching the family-favorite ‘Polar Express 3-D’ in our theater, participating in holiday crafts and activities, or navigating our exhibits by flashlight, these holiday parties are when the Putnam shines brightest," she said.
Along with movie screenings, families will be treated to a wide variety of holiday activities during the parties, including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir pajama party ornament station and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear their favorite pajamas.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $11 for youths. They are on sale now to museum members and will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 15.
Tickets sell out quickly, and buying them in advance is recommended. Reserve tickets by calling 563-324-1933 or visiting putnam.org/polarexpress2019.