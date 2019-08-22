{{featured_button_text}}
The logo for Bucktown Center's new PaperFest on Saturday.

 Submitted

DAVENPORT — After months of recovery following the spring flooding downtown, Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., is back and open for business.

It will host a new visual arts event — PaperFest — from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The free afternoon will include art demos and family-friendly hands-on art activities, all with paper. Activities planned are paper book folding, foam core sculpture, origami, collage and paper making.

Artists involved include: Bucktown multi-media artist Linda Hardin, Carolyn Krueger (who teaches ceramics, owns The ARTery and directs MidCoast Gallery West in Rock Island), Rose Patton of Seven Orchids Gallery in Bucktown, David Smith (who owns Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo), and DeSoto Studio (Rock Island) artist Amber Williams.

Some of the activities will request a fee for participation materials. PaperFest is part of the Alternating Currents Festival weekend.

Bucktown has been given access to the large parking lot diagonally across from the building on Second Street for the Aug. 30 Final Friday. That will feature photographs taken by Dick Oberg of performers during the first decade of The Mark in Moline (now the TaxSlayer Center), from B.B. King to Beyoncé as a member of Destiny’s Child.
 
The evening’s Wine Walk will feature hand-painted glasses that are miniature artworks, painted by artists of Bucktown and the Left Bank Art League. A few glasses have swimming fish for the theme of the evening.

For more information, visit midcoast.org, contact info@midcoast.org or call 563-424-1210.

