DAVENPORT — After months of recovery following the spring flooding downtown, Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., is back and open for business.
It will host a new visual arts event — PaperFest — from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The free afternoon will include art demos and family-friendly hands-on art activities, all with paper. Activities planned are paper book folding, foam core sculpture, origami, collage and paper making.
Artists involved include: Bucktown multi-media artist Linda Hardin, Carolyn Krueger (who teaches ceramics, owns The ARTery and directs MidCoast Gallery West in Rock Island), Rose Patton of Seven Orchids Gallery in Bucktown, David Smith (who owns Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo), and DeSoto Studio (Rock Island) artist Amber Williams.
Some of the activities will request a fee for participation materials. PaperFest is part of the Alternating Currents Festival weekend.
For more information, visit midcoast.org, contact info@midcoast.org or call 563-424-1210.