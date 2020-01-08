New house music series, networking events connect people in Quad-Cities

DAVENPORT — Whenever you're in the house of the Juarez brothers, you're home.
Emmanuel, 29, and Eric, 26, run Prestige Productions, which provides disc jockey and master of ceremonies services for weddings, birthdays and other special events, and now they are launching a series of house/techno music open houses at locations throughout the Quad-Cities.
The first is set for 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The Blackhawk Room, 1423 5th Ave., Moline. Admission is free with advance registration or $5 at the door. Call 309-797-3049 to register. The event will feature art, a cash bar, food, vendors and a guest DJ, Bettendorf native Josh Gellerman, who's based in Chicago.
Prestige plans to host an open house every week at different places, including Jan. 23 at the historic Renwick Mansion in Davenport.
The open houses are intended to bring greater public awareness to cool venues in the area, said Emmanuel, a veteran DJ.
With the help of Eric and another brother, Evan, a 19-year-old Augustana College student, Emmanuel has DJ'd 300 wedding receptions in the Quad-Cities.
“We pride ourselves at rocking a wedding. That’s our forte," said Eric, who fell in love with house and techno music while attending Columbia College Chicago.
“It’s an amazing journey,” Emmanuel said recently of their Mexican-American family's journey from southern California to Nebraska to the Quad-Cities in 2013.
The brothers moved to the area after their father had been working as a lead Tyson Foods union representative at the Joslin, Ill., plant for five years traveling back and forth from Nebraska.
They moved to Nebraska in the early '90s, and Emmanuel worked his way up as a leading DJ in Omaha for the international Complete Weddings and Events.
“I got to see the corporate level of DJ-ing,” he said. “I didn’t like it because they were literally the McDonald’s of DJ companies. There was no personal touch to it. You’re just a number. My brides, you didn’t get to know them.”
At the former Funky Desi Indian restaurant in downtown Moline, the brothers worked as DJs every weekend for 18 months in 2013-14. “It was like sardines in that place, a line out the door,” Emmanuel said. “We lifted that place up, and then they went out of business.”
They also worked at a martial arts school in Colona, and Emmanuel currently runs a gym out of his home in Hampton.
Their father for many years ran a martial arts school.
“We had our small, tiny gym, with 60 of the baddest dudes you’ve ever met," Emmanuel said. "They would come to our gym, and my dad said: 'Here you are all equal. You give me everything or you’re out.'"
At Prestige open houses and networking events, everyone also is equal — whether you’re a CEO or a minimum-wage worker, he added.
“What inspired this open house was meeting people, other DJ friends," Eric said of going to clubs in Chicago. "We fell in love with this genre, of house music. I’ve become obsessed with it.”
Emmanuel also does DJ work in Chicago's Wrigleyville and Bucktown. “We come to support them and they see us. The key word is presence, being at the shows.”
He said they wanted to bring guest DJs from all over to the Quad-Cities.
Eric is planning larger events called “Mi Casa” (Spanish for “my house”), which will feature bigger DJs, but locations are yet to be determined.
Prestige and TBK Bank are partnering on presenting other free special events, called “The 1,” to showcase deserving people in the area and bring people together. The first ones recognized Andrea Olson of TEDx Davenport in October at the Blackhawk Room and Maria Ontiveros of Moline's Mercado on Fifth at the new Syndicate Bistro in Moline.
“Everybody should talk to everybody,” Emmanuel said of networking. “Everybody’s trying to make it. Everybody needs help.”
“People are yearning for connection,” Eric said.
“It’s welcoming; it’s inclusive,” Emmanuel said. “We just want it to be different, full of energy.”