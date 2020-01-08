New house music series, networking events connect people in Quad-Cities

Their father for many years ran a martial arts school.

“We had our small, tiny gym, with 60 of the baddest dudes you’ve ever met," Emmanuel said. "They would come to our gym, and my dad said: 'Here you are all equal. You give me everything or you’re out.'"

At Prestige open houses and networking events, everyone also is equal — whether you’re a CEO or a minimum-wage worker, he added.

“What inspired this open house was meeting people, other DJ friends," Eric said of going to clubs in Chicago. "We fell in love with this genre, of house music. I’ve become obsessed with it.”

Emmanuel also does DJ work in Chicago's Wrigleyville and Bucktown. “We come to support them and they see us. The key word is presence, being at the shows.”

He said they wanted to bring guest DJs from all over to the Quad-Cities.

Eric is planning larger events called “Mi Casa” (Spanish for “my house”), which will feature bigger DJs, but locations are yet to be determined.