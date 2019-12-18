New holiday albums, and not a lump of coal in the bunch

Paul Winter Consort & Friends, "Everybody Under the Sun: Voices of Solstice (Volume One: The Singers)": Easily the most inclusive and expansive of this year's holiday crop. "Everybody Under the Sun" lives up to its title with featured performances in two CDs by soloists from the U.S. and well beyond representing more than a dozen countries and cultures. Recordings are drawn from winter concerts that saxophonist Winter has presided over annually since 1980 at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Volume Two, due in 2020, will highlight the numerous instrumentalists Winter has hosted.

CLASSICAL

The 5 Browns, "Christmas With the 5 Browns": Sibling pianists Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae apply the classical training they received at New York's Juilliard School of Music to classical and traditional holiday favorites as sublime as "O Holy Night" and Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," as esoteric as Max Reger's "Weihnachtstraum" and as approachable as "Greensleeves" and a five-piano arrangement of Leroy Anderson's perennial "Sleigh Ride."

JAZZ