DAVENPORT — A new documentary, "Back From The Brink: Saved From Extinction 3D,” narrated by Claire Danes, opens Saturday in the Putnam’s Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St.
It captures remarkable comeback stories of endangered species from around the world — which are rebounding thanks to human efforts to save them, according to a Putnam release, noting that by the end of this century, half of all species could be pushed to the brink of extinction.
Human activities, in particular, pose a significant threat — affecting wildlife in ways both visible and invisible. Pollution, hunting, habitat disruption and destruction — “Back From The Brink 3D” shows that positive change is possible and that problems created by humans can be solved by humans, the release said.
“The Putnam has a long history of preserving our region’s natural treasures, which makes ‘Back From The Brink 3D’ an exciting movie we’re pleased to bring to the Quad-Cities,” Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “We hope visitors walk away inspired by the true stories of citizen science and collective action and feel compelled to find ways that they can connect to conservation and share their love of learning in our community.”
Filmed on location in three unique regions around the globe, the film uses the immersive giant-screen format to plunge audiences into a wild world of breathtaking natural beauty and captivating wildlife behavior, according to the film release.
It brings to life the amazing true story of three animal species whose numbers recently dwindled to near extinction but were rescued: California’s Channel Island Fox, China’s Golden Monkey and the migrating giant red crabs of Christmas Island, off the coast of Australia.
The film also introduces the people around the world — scientists, researchers, park rangers and students — who are working to preserve these endangered species. Ultimately, “Back From The Brink 3D” aims to engage and inspire audiences to take action and connect with nature.
Sean Casey served as both the film's director and director of photography.
"Through the unmatched, immersive giant-screen technology, we’re able to connect audiences with nature in places they might not otherwise go to engage with some of the most extraordinary creatures on Earth — which nearly disappeared forever,” Casey said in the release. “The film demonstrates how human efforts do make an impact for the better and are essential in saving and protecting the world’s animals and wild places.”
"Back From The Brink 3D” will play seven days a week throughout the month of November. The Putnam will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Movie tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. Members save $1 on tickets.
For showtimes, visit putnam.org/Movies/Showtimes.