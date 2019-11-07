If you're hoping to see the new Martin Scorsese epic, “The Irishman,” on a real movie-theater screen, good luck. Your closest drive will be 128 miles to Madison, Wis., or 150 to Chicago.
After premiering Nov. 1 in New York and Los Angeles, the Netflix-financed Mob drama starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino opens this weekend in many select cities nationwide, excluding the Q-C area.
Among its rave reviews is this from critic Richard Roeper: “My only complaint about Martin Scorsese's epic and masterful American crime saga 'The Irishman' is that 209-minute running time. Too short. I would have been thrilled to remain immersed in this brutal, bloody, brilliant, sprawling, elegiac, beautifully detailed story for at least another hour or two.”
Last month, negotiations between Netflix and major theater chains fell through when the two sides couldn’t agree on a time period for theaters to have exclusive screening access, before it airs on Netflix (it debuts on the streaming service Nov. 27), according to a recent New York Times report.
Bigger chains typically want 72 days of exclusivity, sometimes up to 90 days.
“It’s a disgrace,” John Fithian, the president of the National Association of Theater Owners, a group that works closely with (and represents the interests of) chains like AMC Theaters, the largest in the United States, and Cineplex, which has 1,600 screens in Canada, told the Times.
“The Irishman,” which has received mostly rapturous reviews, opened on eight screens in New York and Los Angeles. Netflix is including it in two grand venues this month — the 1,015-seat Belasco Theatre, a Broadway house in Manhattan, and the historic Grauman’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.
The $159-million film also features Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Canavale, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons and Harvey Keitel in supporting roles. The story follows Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who becomes a hitman and gets involved with mobster Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and his crime family, including his time working for the powerful Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).
Starting Nov. 8, the run expands to include select independent and small-chain movie houses in the country’s top markets. To see which cities the film is showing, visit theirishman-movie.com.