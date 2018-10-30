DAVENPORT — James Romig and his wife, Ashlee Mack, work 49 miles apart, but they are professionally tight through a unique solo piano piece.
Mack, director of piano studies at Knox College in Galesburg, will perform Romig’s hour-long work, “Still,” Thursday in a free 6:30 p.m. program at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The 47-year-old composer — a music professor at Western Illinois University, Macomb — will introduce the piece, talking of its art-fueled inspiration, structure and recent performance history, including Sept. 28 at Davenport’s St. Ambrose University.
While the work was given several previews at universities, a performance last October at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, Colo., was the museum debut of the work, “an event that meant a great deal to both Ashlee and me,” Romig said in an email.
“Still” was named for and inspired by the Abstract Expressionist artist, Clyfford Still (1904-1980). He strongly believed that viewing his paintings in large numbers, without work by other artists nearby, “was the only way to understand his artistic intentions,” Romig, a big fan of his art, said.
A visit to that Denver museum “quickly confirms that Still was correct: seeing so much of his work in one place truly does help one to understand it, and to love it,” he wrote. “So when I set out to write music inspired by this artist, I decided to create an artwork that had multiple individual sections — a parallel to multiple paintings — that all have certain things in common and allow an audience to become aware, over time, of a ‘bigger picture.’
“My piano piece comprises 43 segments of music, each one lasting 75 seconds and having certain rhythmic and harmonic elements in common,” Romig said. “These iterations flow seamlessly from one to another, so boundaries are imperceptible, at least at first.
“It is my hope that listeners will start to hear patterns and colors that are reflected — but never quite repeated — in the multiple segments of music, and that by the end of the 55 minutes listeners will have intuitively absorbed some of the music’s rhythmic, harmonic and structural characteristics.”
At last month’s St. Ambrose performance by Mack, the audience was invited to walk freely between a traditional concert hall — where the piano and performer were located — and a long hallway space filled with art by St. Ambrose faculty members. The hallway gallery had no view of the piano and the music was brought in via speakers.
At the Figge on Thursday night, the performance will be held in the Avenue Gallery, which is filled with modern works on loan from the University of Iowa Museum of Art, Romig said. The audience will remain stationary throughout the performance but will be able to view art hanging on the walls of the performance space.
Thursday’s Figge visit will be extra special since it’s the composer-and-pianist’s 13th wedding anniversary. To learn more about “Still,” including a performance video, visit jamesromig.com/still.html.